For the second time in as many games, Turner Ashby had a seventh-inning rally to pull off a shocking victory over a Valley District rival on the road on Wednesday.
The Knights scored six runs in the final frame and Addison Simmons delivered a shutout seventh inning on the mound to earn a thrilling come-from-behind 9-7 victory over Harrisonburg in high school baseball action at HHS.
Bryce Carter had two hits and an RBI for the Knights (4-8, 2-0 Valley) while Grayson Smith had a single and three RBIs and Peyton Rathbun had two RBIs.
Jack Fox and Caden Swartley finished with a single and an RBI apiece for TA.
For the Blue Streaks (2-6, 0-3 Valley), Noel Cano Rocha and Dylan Burnette finished with two hits and a pair of RBIs apiece while Glenn Vance had an RBI.
Turner Ashby 200 100 6 — 9 8 3
Harrisonburg 010 213 0 — 7 6 1
Hill, Swartley, Simmons and Swartley, Harold. Burnette, G. Vance, Hook and Engle and Engle, Hook. W — Hill. L — Burnette.
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Baseball
Broadway 2, Fort Defiance 1: Hunter Deavers’ RBI single to center scored Ryan Martin in the sixth and proved to be the game-winning run as Broadway snapped a two-game losing streak with a non-district home win over Fort Defiance.
Martin pitched six innings for the Gobblers (8-3), giving up just one run on two hits and four walks while striking out 11 before Sy Crider came in to earn the save.
Landen Stuhlmiller and Ryan Anderson had two hits apiece for Broadway.
For the Indians (3-5), Sam Tindall allowed two runs on seven hits and zero walks while striking out six across 5.1 innings of work on the mound in the setback.
Jack Liskey and Dante Mazariegos had one hit apiece for Fort at the plate.
Fort Defiance 100 000 0 — 1 2 0
Broadway 100 001 x — 2 8 0
Tindall, Johnson and Mayhew. Martin, Crider and Crider, Lynn. W — Martin. L — Tindall. SV — Crider.
Spotswood 7, Rockbridge County 2: In Lexington, Jackson Moyer pitched five innings, giving up one run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven as Spotswood stayed unbeaten with a Valley District win over Rockbridge County.
Noah Burtner finished with three hits and a trio of RBIs for the Trailblazers (12-0, 3-0 Valley) while Dalton Nicely also had three hits and an RBI himself in the win.
Elijah Grogg also added a double and an RBI at the plate for Spotswood.
For the Wildcats (6-5, 1-1 Valley), Will Murdock finished with a pair of hits.
Spotswood 102 002 2 — 7 9 2
Rockbridge County 010 001 0 — 2 6 2
Moyer, Baugher and Russell. Martino, Moyers, Higgins and Golladay. W — Moyer. L — Martino.
Clarke County 3: Luray 2: Caleb Childs’ RBI single to left gave Clarke County a thrilling walk-off win over Bull Run District opponent Luray at home.
Cordell Broy finished 2-for-3 with a solo homer for the Eagles (6-7, 5-3 Bull Run).
Luke Lyman also tossed six innings for Clarke, striking out 10 in the process.
For the Bulldogs (0-10, 0-7 Bull Run), Cameron Weaver finished with two hits.
Luray 000 100 1 — 2 4 0
Clarke County 100 001 1 — 3 6 0
Vile and Deeds. Lyman, Plotner and Taylor. W — Plotner. L — Vile. HR — CC: Broy, sixth inning, none on.
Stuarts Draft 3, Riverheads 2: Colton Harris and Trenton Coffey combined to give up two runs on six hits and five walks while striking out seven as Stuarts Draft earned a pivotal Shenandoah District win over rival Riverheads in Greenville.
Nathan Wayne had a single and an RBI for the Cougars (6-5, 4-1 Shenandoah).
Bennett Dunlap and Henley Dunlap had two hits apiece for the Gladiators (8-2, 1-2 Shenandoah) while Ryan Farris finished with a single and an RBI.
Stuarts Draft 010 011 0 — 3 5 0
Riverheads 100 100 0 — 2 6 5
Harris, Coffey and Balser. Dunlap, Miller, Kweicinski and Farris. W — Coffey. L — Miller.
Mountain View 5, Staunton 3: In Gypsy Hill Park, Brayden Smith tossed five innings, giving up two runs on four hits and striking out 10 and Adrian Chaparro-Vann tossed the final two frames and gave up just one hit with four strikeouts in Mountain View’s non-district victory over one-win Staunton.
Seth Moomaw led the Generals (7-4) with a pair of hits at the plate.
For the Storm (1-8), Haiden Engleman had two hits and a trio of RBIs.
Mountain View 001 022 0 — 5 5 0
Staunton 000 201 0 — 3 5 0
Smith, Chaparro-Vann and McNamara. Harrell, Leslie, Engleman and Tovar. W — Smith. L — Harrell.
Buffalo Gap 14, Waynesboro 3: Micah Canterbury was 3-for-4 with a grand slam in Buffalo Gap’s five-inning rout of Shenandoah District foe Waynesboro at home.
Blake Robertson, Luke Tinsley and Kasey Fitzgerald had two hits apiece for the Bison (8-3, 2-1 Shenandoah) while Elijah Trumbo added a two-run single.
Dylan Beverly had two hits and three RBIs for the Little Giants (2-8, 0-3 Shenandoah) while Eli Elgersma also chipped in with two hits and a run scored.
Waynesboro 300 00 — 3 6 4
Buffalo Gap 02(10) 2x — 14 12 2
Rankin, Beverly, Carson and Aleshire. Trumbo, Toler and Canterbury. W — Trumbo. L — Rankin. HR — BG: Canterbury, third inning, bases loaded.
Strasburg 5, Central 4: Tanner Jenkins pitched six innings, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven and had a hit at the plate as Strasburg earned a Bull Run District win over Central in Woodstock on Tuesday.
Peyton Dan, a freshman, tossed a perfect 12-pitch seventh inning for the Rams.
Also chipping in for Strasburg (6-3, 4-3 Bull Run) was Kendal Stine with two hits.
For the Falcons (5-7, 3-5 Bull Run), Ryan Barr was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs while Samuel Metcalf also finished with two hits and an RBI himself.
Jacob Walters also struck out 10 in 5.1 innings of work on the mound for Central.
Strasburg 103 001 0 — 5 6 2
Central 100 300 0 — 4 7 2
Jenkins, Dean and Neary. Walters, Bernard and Metcalf. W — Jenkins. L — Walters.
Softball
Turner Ashby 14, Harrisonburg 4: Freshman Reaghan Warner had a grand slam in Turner Ashby’s five-inning rout of Valley District rival Harrisonburg at HHS.
Sydney Lyons added a two-run homer for the Knights (9-3, 2-0 Valley) while Kendall Simmers had a double and two RBIs and Lily Moyers had a two-run single. Molly Griffin, Taylor Adams and Eva Ochoa added an RBI apiece.
For the Blue Streaks (3-6, 0-3 Valley), Julia Byler had a three-run homer.
Turner Ashby 241 07 — 14 8 1
Harrisonburg 000 40 — 4 3 5
Lambert, Moyers, Nazelrod, Cyzick, Griffin and Warner. Johnson and Stroop. W — Lambert. L — Johnson.
Fort Defiance 8, Broadway 0: Penn State signee Lilian Berry tossed a complete-game one-hit shutout, striking out 14 in Fort Defiance’s non-district road win over Broadway. HR — TA: Lyons, first inning, one on. Warner, second inning, bases loaded. HHS: Byler, fourth inning, two on.
Berry had two hits and an RBI for the Indians (9-0) while Kiersten Ransome had three hits and two RBIs and Abigail Campbell had two hits and RBI as well.
Brooklyn Spitzer had the only hit of the contest for the Gobblers (1-11).
Fort Defiance 210 302 0 — 8 10 0
Broadway 000 000 0 – 0 1 1
Berry and B. Atkins. Janzen, King and Sauder. W — Berry. L — Janzen.
Spotswood 4, Rockbridge County 2: In Lexington, Taelor Ware pitched a complete game, giving up one run one two hits and three walks while striking out 14 as Spotswood earned a Valley District win over Rockbridge County.
Nichole Workman was 2-for-4 for the Trailblazers (9-3, 3-0 Valley) while Abigail Claytor had a double and an RBI and Kailee Good and Ciera Rodriguez each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece in the thrilling extra-innings victory.
Stuarts Draft 8, Riverheads 2: McKenzie Tillman went 3-for-4 with a triple, a homer and three RBIs and also tossed a complete game with six strikeouts in Stuarts Draft’s win over Shenandoah District rival Riverheads on the road.
Gracie Martin had two hits and a pair of RBIs for the Cougars (8-3, 4-1 Shenandoah) while Maddie Mason also added an RBI at the plate.
For the Gladiators (3-4, 1-2 Shenandoah), Samantha Charles had an RBI single.
Stuarts Draft 140 001 2 — 8 9 3
Riverheads 001 100 0 — 2 4 3
Tillman and Bartley. Good and Deming.W — Tillman. L — Good. HR — SD: Tillman, second inning, two on.
Mountain View 14, Staunton 3: At Montgomery Hall Park, Mountain View won a non-district battle of winless teams with a five-inning rout of Staunton.
Kaitlyn Sullivan struck out five in the circle for the Generals (1-9) while Amy Hedrick had an inside-the-park home run and Sullivan, Alicia Bare and Virginia McDonald each had doubles. Debra Moffit and Reice Hedrick added base hits.
Central 5, Strasburg 0: Trynda Mantz tossed a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 17 as Central posted a shutout of Bull Run District foe Strasburg at home.
Ella Toothman and Serenity Burnshire had two hits apiece for the Falcons (7-4, 4-2 Bull Run) while Keriana Stottlemyer finished with a single and a pair of RBIs.
Boys Soccer
Central 3, Strasburg 2: Junior forward Luc Retrosi scored twice as Central earned a big 3-2 road win over Bull Run District rival Strasburg on Tuesday.
Aiden Mercer also scored a goal for the Falcons (6-2-1, 6-1 Bull Run) while also posting nine saves in goal while Wade Gochenour finished with five saves himself.
Brandon Gwyn also chipped in for Central with a pair of assists in the victory.
Girls Soccer
Turner Ashby 1, Harrisonburg 0: Hedy Darwish’s goal in the fifth minute was the game-winner for Turner Ashby in a Valley District shutout of Harrisonburg.
Cami Smith had the assist on Darwish’s goal for the Knights (2-8, 2-0 Valley).
In goal, Katelyn Lough posted three saves for her second shutout of the year.
Stuarts Draft 2, Riverheads 1: Anna Smith and Johnna Hibbetts each scored in Stuarts Draft’s overtime win over Shenandoah District foe Riverheads at home.
Kaycee Linke and Hailey Cox had an assist each for the Cougars (4-4, 2-2 Shenandoah) as they moved back to .500 on the season.
Boys Tennis
Broadway 8, Fort Defiance 1: Casper Rao, Devon Crider, Quang Choii Ung-Liambounheuang, Tanner Fulk and Cason Surratt all earned singles victories as Broadway earned a non-district rout of longtime rival Fort Defiance at home.
The Gobblers (6-2) also swept the three doubles matches in the win.
Jay Turner won the No. 1 singles match for the Indians (1-7) in the setback.
Stuarts Draft 6, Central 3: Aiden Maddox, Devin Brydge, Levi Willis and Isaac Wood earned singles victories in Stuarts Draft’s win over Central at home.
Maddox/Hayden Frame and Brydge/Kye Patterson also won a pair of doubles matches to seal the big-time non-district victory for the Cougars (4-5).
Elias Sorto Rojas and Ethan George got wins for the Falcons (6-4).
Riverheads 9, Buffalo Gap 0: Cayden Swats, Adam Higgins, Ethan Eppard, Colby Cash, Mason Mays and Randy Cash all earned singles victories as Riverheads dominated rival Buffalo Gap in Shenandoah District action at home.
The Gladiators (5-3, 3-3 Shenandoah) also swept the doubles matches.
Girls Tennis
Turner Ashby 7, Harrisonburg 2: Kate Jones, Harper Dodd, Kendra Gillette, Jolexie Whetzel, Devon Wichael and Holly Frost all won their respective singles matches in Turner Ashby’s Valley District win over Harrisonburg at home.
Gillette/Whetzel also won No. 2 doubles for the Knights (6-4, 2-2 Valley).
Jeslyn Li/Cindy Liu and Clare Kirwan/Sophia Pimentel Yoder won a pair of doubles matches in the lopsided loss for the Blue Streaks (1-5, 1-3 Valley).
Broadway 8, Fort Defiance 1: Julia Trumbo, Chloe Hasler, Laurel Roberts, Maya Bacon and Alyssa Mongold earned singles victories as Broadway handed rival Fort Defiance its first loss of the season with a non-district rout on the road.
The Gobblers (7-1) swept the doubles matches in the convincing victory.
Krisalyn Mooney won No. 1 singles for the Indians (6-1) in the setback.
Central 7, Stuarts Draft 2: Erika Hutton, Mallory Hutton, Hannah Borden, Grace May, Madison Martson and Keeyarra Dodson-Perez all earned impressive singles victories as Central cruised to a non-district rout of Stuarts Draft in Woodstock.
The Falcons (7-1) also won two of the three doubles matches to seal the win.
Buffalo Gap 5, Riverheads 4: In Swoope, Alexandra DiGrassie, Avery Bradley and Taylor Hassett earned singles victories as part of Buffalo Gap’s thrilling back-and-forth victory over Shenandoah District rival Riverheads.
The Bison (4-3, 2-3 Shenandoah) also won two of the three doubles matches.
