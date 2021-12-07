Adeline Sajko and Leah Kiracofe scored 15 points apiece as Turner Ashby remained unbeaten with a convincing 48-31 non-district girls basketball win over Page County in Shenandoah on Tuesday.
Kendall Simmer added 12 points for the Knights (3-0) while Raevin Washington finished with four.
For the Panthers (1-1), Caris Lucas finished with 15 points and Bailee Gaskins added six.
Turner Ashby — 9 9 15 15 — 48
Page County — 2 7 14 8 — 31
TURNER ASHBY (48) — Sajko 6 2-2 15, Simmers 5 0-0 12, Bowen 0 0-0 0, Kiracofe 6 3-7 15, Whetzel 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-0 2, Fox 0 0-0 0, Glendye 0 0-0 0, Lam 0 0-2 0, Washington 1 2-2 4, Krone 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-13 48.
PAGE COUNTY (31) —Frymyer 0 0-0 0, Mason 0 0-2 0, Good 2 0-0 5, Gaskins 2 2-2 6, Lucas 6 1-2 15, Martin 1 1-2 3, Foltz 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 4-9 31.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 3 (Simmers 2, Sajko), Page County 3 (Lucas 2, Gaskins).
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Spotswood 65, Staunton 26: Junior Zoli Khalil had the breakout game she had been waiting for as she erupted for a career-high 34 points to guide Spotswood to a 65-26 non-district rout of Staunton.
Khalil’s outburst set the SHS single-game scoring record that was set by Tayler Dodson in 2014. The former George Mason standout scored 32 in a win over rival East Rockingham that season.
Freshman Riley Joyney scored nine points for the Trailblazers (3-1) while Madison Doss, Hannah Good and Kailee Good all had four points apiece. Kailee Good also ripped down 14 rebounds.
The Storm (1-2) were led by Emma Witt and Kellsye Miller with eight points apiece in the loss.
Staunton — 6 13 1 6 — 26
Spotswood —30 18 9 8 — 65
STAUNTON (26) — Williams 0 0-0 0, Miller 3 0-0 8, Henson 0 0-0 0, Stewart 2 2-2 6, Witt 3 2-5 8, Neely 0 0-0 0, Lotts 1 0-0 2, Nash 0 0-0 0, Swift 0 2-4 2, Hicks 0 0-0 0, Swanson 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 5-11 26.
SPOTSWOOD (65) — Doss 2 0-0 4, Joyner 3 0-0 9, Jones 1 0-0 2, Brady 1 0-0 2, H. Good 2 0-0 4, Morris 2 0-0 6, Khalil 12 6-9 34, K. Good 2 0-0 4.Totals 25 5-6 65.
3-Point Goals — Staunton 2 (Miller), Spotswood 8 (Joyner 3, Khalil 3, Morris 2).
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 43, Harrisonburg 24: Jay Garcia had a double-double of 10 points and 16 rebounds, but Harrisonburg suffered a 43-24 non-district road loss to Patrick Henry-Roanoke.
Senior guard Mariah Cain added six points for the Blue Streaks (1-2) in the setback.
Luray 61, William Monroe 50: Emilee Weakley scored 36 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and had five steals as Luray remained unbeaten with a 61-50 non-district road victory over William Monroe.
Lexie Vile added eight points for the Bulldogs (3-0) while Jaidyn McClung had seven points and eight rebounds. Averie Alger added a 3-pointer for Luray and also dished out six assists.
Luray 14 12 17 18 — 61
William Monroe — 50
LURAY (61) — Foltz 0 0-0 0, Weakley 12 12-18 36, Alger 1 0-0 3, McClung 3 0-0 7, Owens 0 0-0 0, Bly 2 0-0 4, Vile 2 4-5 8, Good 0 0-0 0, Ancell 0 0-0 0, Donovan 1 0-0 3, Tharpe 0 0-0 0, Belton 0 0-0 0, Further 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 16-23 61.
WILLIAM MONROE (50) — Shifflett 2 3-4 7, Critzer 2 1-2 6, Carpenter 2 0-0 5, Weaver 2 6-8 10, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Mardin 2 0-2 4, Walker 0 0-0 0, Brittan 1 0-0 2, Rush 7 2-3 16. Totals 17 12-19 50.
3-Point Goals — Luray 3 (Alger, McClung, Donovan), William Monroe 2 (Critzer, Carpenter).
Buffalo Gap 49, Nelson County 31: In Swoope, Bailey Talley scored 22 points as Buffalo Gap won its third straight with a 49-31 blowout win over Nelson County in non-district action.
Avery Bradley added 14 points for the Bison (3-1) while Hannah Coffman, Riley Clark and Paige Fix had four apiece.
Boys Basketball
Spotswood 58, Staunton 57: In Paul Hatcher Gymnasium, Carmelo Pacheco scored 20 points and Spotswood survived a disastrous fourth quarter for a 58-57 non-district victory over Staunton.
Camryn Pacheco added eight points for the Trailblazers (2-2) while Jackson Li and Ben Craig had seven points apiece and Parker Webb and Rayne Dean finished with six each in the victory.
Maaliah Cabell led the Storm (1-2) with 15 points while Ammanuel Chapman added 14.
Spotswood — 19 18 18 3— 58
Staunton — 21 12 10 15 — 57
SPOTSWOOD (58) — Car. Pacheco 8 1-2 20, Bellamy 2 0-0 4, Cam. Pacheco 4 0-0 8, Li 2 1-2 7, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Graves 0 0-0 0, Harding 0 0-0 0, Craig 3 1-2 7, Webb 2 1-2 6, Dean 1 4-6 6, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-14 58.
STAUNTON (57) — Brown 2 2-2 8, Simms 1 2-2 4, Scott 0 0-2 0, Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Chapman 4 3-3 14, Tucker 1 0-0 3, Dunn 0 0-0 0, Moore 1 0-0 3, Jones 1 0-1 2, Desper 0 0-0 0, Cabell 6 3-4 15, Jackson 3 2-2 8, Tolar 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 12-16 57.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 6 (Car. Pacheco 3, Li 2, Webb), Staunton 7 (Chapman 3, Brown 2, Tucker, Moore).
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 80, Harrisonburg 43: Zion Cruce scored 11 points, but Harrisonburg remained winless after an 80-43 non-district home loss to Patrick Henry-Roanoke.
Jadon Burgess and Evan Bert added 10 points apiece for the Blue Streaks (0-3).
Nelson County 44, Buffalo Gap 41: Bennett Bowers scored 14 points, but it wasn’t enough as Buffalo Gap suffered its first loss with a 44-41 road setback at the hands of Nelson County.
Micah Canterbury and Jackson Ingram added eight points apiece for the Bison (2-1).
