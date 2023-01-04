Kendall Simmers scored 16 points and added three steals, but Turner Ashby fell 53-48 to William Monroe in non-district girls basketball action in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
Brynne Gerber added 14 points and four rebounds for the Knights (8-3), who have suddenly dropped three straight, while Acadia Bowen finished with 12 points of her own in the loss.
Other key contributors for TA included forward Raevin Washington with seven rebounds.
William Monroe 10 16 11 15 — 53
Turner Ashby 12 9 10 17 — 48
WILLIAM MONROE (53) — Lam 1 0-0 2, Shifflett 1 3-6 5, Critzer 1 0-1 2, Carpenter 3 3-4 10, Weaver 7 8-12 25, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0, Britton 3 1-2 9. Totals 16 15-25 53.
TURNER ASHBY (48) — Knight 0 2-4 2, Simmers 6 3-4 16, Gerber 5 4-6 14, Bowen 4 0-0 12, Conley 1 0-0 2, Whetzel 0 0-0 0, E. Smith 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, R. Smith 0 0-0 0, Washington 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 9-14 48.
3-Point Goals — William Monroe 6 (Weaver 3, Britton 2, Carpenter), Turner Ashby 5 (Bowen 4, Simmers).
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Wilson Memorial 56, Stuarts Draft 41: Elise Bradley scored 13 points as Wilson Memorial earned an impressive Shenandoah District road victory over rival Stuarts Draft.
Asia Knight added 12 points and seven rebounds for the Green Hornets (6-4, 2-0 Shenandoah) while CC Robinson had four points and nine rebounds of her own.
Also chipping in for Wilson was Laci Norman with 11 points and Kelsey Payne with six.
Boys Basketball
William Monroe 59, Turner Ashby 48: Nolan Bailey poured in 18 points, including two 3-pointers, but Turner Ashby fell short in a non-district contest at William Monroe.
Sophomore guard Beau Baylor also impressed, finishing with 12 points for the Knights (2-8) in the loss while Mark Moseley and Owen Lyons had solid outings with six points each.
Wilson Memorial 63, Stuarts Draft 35: In Fishersville, Wilson Memorial put 11 players in the scoring column and picked up its third straight victory and second consecutive in Shenandoah District play with a convincing blowout victory over rival Stuarts Draft.
Finn Irving led a balanced Green Hornets attack with 13 points on the evening while the only other player to reach double figures in scoring was guard Chase Snyder with 11.
Grant Wright scored eight points for Wilson (6-3, 2-0 Shenandoah) while Christian Pittman and Lucas Schatz had six each and Aiden Podgorski and Max Vess had five apiece.
For the Cougars (5-4, 1-1 Shenandoah), Harley Frame led the way with eight points while Landon Graber and Donovan Jenkins finished with six apiece in the frustrating setback.
Stuarts Draft 6 6 12 11 — 35
Wilson Memorial 14 11 20 18 — 63
STUARTS DRAFT (35) — Clements 0 0-0 0, Graham 0 3-4 3, Moore 0 1-2 1, Wang 0 0-0 0, Frame 2 3-4 8, Ramsey 1 0-0 3, Cote 1 0-0 2, Graber 2 0-0 6, Jenkins 2 2-8 6, Conner 1 0-0 2, Ale Bell 0 4-6 4. Totals 9 13-26 35.
WILSON MEMORIAL (63) — Flesher 0 2-2 2, Snyder 5 0-0 11, Lavender 1 0-1 2, Pittman 2 0-0 6, Podgorski 1 2-2 5, E. Irving 1 0-0 2, Dana 0 0-0 0, Vess 2 1-2 5, F. Irving 5 2-2 13, Schatz 3 0-2 6, Wright 4 0-2 8, Harman 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 7-13 63.
3-Point Goals — Stuarts Draft 4 (Graber 2, Frame, Ramsey), Wilson Memorial 6 (Pittman 2, Snyder, Podgorski, F. Irving, Harman).
