After a breakout year in which she played a variety of different roles for one of the area's best teams, Spotswood junior standout Dani Kunkle was named the Valley District Volleyball Player of the Year on Monday.
Kunkle was joined on the All-Valley District first team by SHS teammates Raygan Wade and Addi White, along with Rockbridge County's Maddie Dahl, McKenzie Burch and Nala Shearer, Turner Ashby's trio of Reaghan Warner, Harleigh Propst and Carly Fincham and Broadway senior leader and captain Lindsey Wimer.
The second team was filled with impressive talent as well, featuring Spotswood's Avery Chandler and Allie Hoffman, Rockbridge's Sophie Vaught, Jaden McCoy and Sophia Perlozzo, Broadway's Clara Denman, Allison Bryan and Vivian Fear, Turner Ashby's Ivy Showalter and Harrisonburg senior Kai Blosser.
Wildcats first-year head coach Kassidy Beagan was named the league's Coach of the Year.
Rockbridge County defeated Spotswood last week in a one-game playoff for the district's regular-season title, but will travel back to Penn Laird on Tuesday for a rematch in the Region 3C quarterfinals at 6 p.m.
In other prep sports Monday:
Flames Earn No. 3 Seed At States
The Eastern Mennonite boys soccer team will officially serve as the No. 3 seed in the upcoming Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state tournament, which will begin Wednesday.
The Flames earned a first-round bye and will host the winner of No. 6 New Covenant and No. 11 Grace Christian in the quarterfinals on Friday at 3 p.m. in Harrisonburg. The state title match will be Nov. 11 at City Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.