A former Valley District rivalry was renewed on Wednesday in Bridgewater.
Waynesboro, now a member of the Shenandoah District, came to town and delivered Turner Ashby a 2-0 non-district victory in girls soccer action.
Kate Ledford and Jaden Sprouse had a goal apiece for the Little Giants (1-0).
Waynesboro also got an assist each from Sydney Hill and Lydia Kimmell.
In goal, Bayley Campbell finished with two saves to lead the Little Giants.
The Knights (0-1) were only able to fire off two shots in the season-opening loss.
In other prep sports:
Boys Soccer
Turner Ashby 5, Waynesboro 0: Alex Molina scored twice to help lift Turner Ashby to an impressive road shutout of Waynesboro on Wednesday.
The Knights (1-0) also got a goal apiece from Alex Maust, Ben Sullivan and Bennett Wilburn. Maust, Wilburn and Omar Celestino Calixto also had an assist.
In goal, Celestino Calixto led Turner Ashby with a trio of saves on the evening.
Broadway 4, Riverheads 1: Xavier Molina had a goal and an assist as Broadway earned its first win with a non-district victory over Riverheads at home Wednesday.
Brayan Cruz, Catcher Box and Brody Carr also scored for the Gobblers (1-1).
Daniel Osinkosky added an assist for Broadway in the victory.
Central 1, Warren County 1: Camden Reedy scored the lone goal as Central battled a non-district draw against Warren County on the road Wednesday.
Aiden Mercer finished with 11 big saves in goal for the Falcons (0-0-1).
Baseball
Waynesboro 7, Turner Ashby 5: Jake Barker pitched five innings, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out six as Waynesboro pulled off a non-district upset of rival Turner Ashby at Kate Collins Field on Wednesday.
Ian Johnson had a triple and two RBIs for the Little Giants (1-1), who jumped out to a five-run lead and held on down the stretch, while Sam Balsamo had two hits.
Jackson Sherman, Dylan Beverly and Zach Rankin added an RBI each in the win.
For the Knights (0-1), Ben Hedrick pitched 3.1 innings in relief of starter Addison Simmons, giving up one run on one hit and a walk while striking out five.
Micah Matthews, Grayson Smith, Caden Swartley, Brandon Pettit and Simmons combined for the only five hits for Turner Ashby at the top of its lineup.
Turner Ashby 010 013 0 — 5 5 5
Waynesboro 222 001 x — 7 6 11
Simmons, Hedrick and Pettit. Barker, Elgesma, Beverly and Sites. W — Barker (1-0). L — Simmons (0-1).
Clarke County 4, East Rockingham 1: Dagan Kitner pitched five innings, giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven as Clarke County opened its season with an impressive Bull Run District win over East Rockingham.
Jacob Plotner tossed the final two frames in the home victory for Clarke (1-0), giving up just one hit. Kitner also went 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate.
For East Rock, Dylan Hensley pitched 3.1 innings of no-hit baseball in relief of starter Will Brown, giving up just one walk while striking out a trio of batters.
Quinton Hensley had two hits at the plate for East Rockingham (0-2) while Landon Bruce went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Bentley Hensley provided the only other hit.
East Rockingham 010 000 0 — 1 4 3
Clarke County 202 000 x — 4 4 3
Brown, D. Hensley and J. Hensley. Kitner, Plotner and Taylor. W — Kitner (1-0). L — Brown (0-1).
Buffalo Gap 8, Nelson County 5: Kody Bright, Blake Robertson and Blake Argenbright had two hits each in a Buffalo Gap road win over Nelson County in a game that was called after six innings due to darkness on Wednesday.
Argenbright had a double and two RBIs for the Bison (2-0) in the victory.
On the mound, Hayden Toler pitched two innings of one-hit baseball with two walks and a pair of strikeouts while Robertson and Micah Canterbury combined to pitch an inning each, giving up one hit with three walks and three strikeouts.
Bright had a homer and three RBIs and Micah Canterbury had a two-run double Gap opened its season with a 9-6 non-district road win over Luray on Tuesday.
Jackson Ingram was 2-for-5 with three runs scored for the Bison while Toler finished with a single and an RBI in the season-opening rivalry victory.
On the mound for Gap, Ingram pitched 2.1 innings of relief, giving up one earned run on one hit and a walk while racking up four strikeouts in the process.
Kasey Fitzgerald then pitched two innings of no-hit baseball, walking just three batters and striking out two. Canterbury came in to pitch a perfect final frame.
The Bulldogs (0-1) were led by James Cash with a double and an RBI while Landon Vile had a single and an RBI and Jacob Shenk finished with two RBIs.
Buffalo Gap 203 202 0 — 9 7 1
Luray 120 201 0 — 6 3 6
Argenbright, Ingram, Fitzgerald, Canterbury and Canterbury, Bright. Vile, Lentz, Mongold and Painter. W — Ingram (1-0). L — Vile (0-1). SV — Canterbury (1). HR — BG: Bright, sixth inning, one on.
Softball
Turner Ashby 15, Waynesboro 1: Kendall Simmers went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two homers and three RBIs as Turner Ashby opened the season in dominating fashion with a five-inning rout of Waynesboro on the road Wednesday.
Lily Moyers was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for the Knights while Reaghan Warner had a homer and three RBIs and Sydney Lyons had two hits and two RBIs. Mackenzie Cyzick, Katelyn Nazelrod, Ellie Rogers and Eva Ochoa also had a hit apiece for Turner Ashby, which pounded out 14 total hits as a team.
Molly Griffin, Haley Lambert and Moyers all saw time in the circle for the Knights, giving up three total hits and a walk while striking out eight batters for the game.
Kelly Griffith, Ashley Martinez and Sierra Sloat had one hit apiece for the Little Giants (0-1).
Turner Ashby 364 02 — 15 14 0
Waynesboro 100 00 — 1 3 4
Griffin, Lambert, Moyers and Rogers. Frenger, Tucker and Staton. W — Griffin (1-0). L — Frenger (0-1). HR — TA: Warner, second inning, one on. Simmers, second inning, none on. Simmers, fifth inning, none on.
Alleghany County 10, Riverheads 9: Despite a program-record six home runs, Riverheads suffered a non-district road loss to Alleghany County on Tuesday.
The Gladiators (0-1) got two home runs apiece from Cheyenne Deming and Sam Charles while Alexis Davis and Maggie Robertson added one homer each.
In the circle, Destiny Good pitched a complete game for Riverheads in the loss.
Boys Tennis
Central 9, Skyline 0: In Front Royal, Central opened its 2022 campaign with an impressive 9-0 rout of non-district opponent Skyline on Wednesday.
Elias Sorto Lopez, Owen Rimel, Ethan Hoover, Anthony Pulizzi, Bruce Mitchell and Jackson Herbaugh were all victorious for the Falcons (1-0) in the victory.
Girls Tennis
Turner Ashby 9, Waynesboro 0: Kate Jones, Harper Dodd, Kendra Gillette, Jolezie Whetzel, Devon Wichael and Holly Frost all cruised in their singles matches as Turner Ashby defeated Waynesboro at home on Wednesday.
Those six combined to also sweep the doubles matches for the Knights (2-0).
Central 8, Skyline 1: Central opened its season with an impressive 8-1 non-district victory over Skyline in Front Royal on Wednesday.
Erika Hutton, Lydia Scibelli, Hannah Borden, Grace May and Madison Marston all picked up singles victories for the Falcons (1-0), who also swept doubles.
Warren County 6, Strasburg 3: Raea Crabill and Olivia Hodges won the top two singles spots, but Strasburg suffered a loss to Warren County on Tuesday.
The Rams (0-2), who were forced to forfeit the final three singles matches and two of the three doubles matches due to a lack of players, also got an impressive doubles victory from Crabill and Hodges. The duo won their doubles match 8-1.
