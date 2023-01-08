Junior guard Emily Donovan scored 15 points on five 3-pointers as Luray coasted to a 48-33 victory over Bull Run District opponent East Rockingham in girls basketball action Friday.
It was the third consecutive win for the Bulldogs and snapped a two-game winning streak for the Eagles. It also marked the 100th career victory for LHS head coach Joe Lucas.
Also chipping in for Luray (7-2, 5-1 Bull Run) was Lindsay Bly with eight points while Maggie Foltz and Jillian Parlett finished with six apiece and Jaidyn McClung totaled four in the win.
The Eagles (6-6, 2-4 Bull Run) were led by Lauren Townsend with 11 points while Reagan Sipe had 10. Lillian Campbell and Haley Lucas each added four apiece in the road loss.
East Rockingham 5 5 13 10 — 33
Luray 14 3 15 14 — 48
EAST ROCKINGHAM (33) — Knorr 0 0-0 0, Sipe 4 0-0 10, Foltz 0 2-4 2, Campbell 0 4-6 4, Custer 1 0-0 2, Lucas 2 0-0 4, Townsend 3 2-2 11, Herring 0 0-0 0, Monger 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 8-12 33.
LURAY (48) — Foltz 2 0-0 6, Ancell 0 0-0 0, Dudley 1 0-0 2, McClung 2 1-6 5, Owens 1 0-0 2, Bly 4 0-5 8, Forder 1 2-2 4, Dameron 5 0-2 15, Parlett 2 0-0 6. Totals 16 3-15 48.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 3 (Sipe 2, Townsend), Luray 9 (Donovan 5, Foltz, Forder).
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Boys Basketball
Cave Spring 55, Spotswood 45: Spotswood dropped its second consecutive game to a quality opponent with a loss to Cave Spring in the Chance Harman Classic on Saturday.
Facing an opponent the Trailblazers have seen often over the years in regional and state playoff battles, Spotswood struggled to get the offensive flowing as it has early this year.
Camryn Pacheco was the lone player in double figures for the Trailblazers (8-2) with 14 points while Tyler Sprague had nine and Rayne Dean and Parker Webb had eight apiece.
Jackson Li, a junior guard, also chipped in for Spotswood with five points of his own.
Spotswood 8 12 15 10 — 45
Cave Spring 10 14 19 12 — 55
SPOTSWOOD (45) — Li 1 3-4 5, Pacheco 6 0-0 14, Graves 0 0-0 0, Sprague 3 1-2 9, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Dean 4 0-0 8, Harding 0 0-0 0, Shelton 0 1-3 1, Barnes 0 0-0 0, Webb 3 0-0 8, Gipson 0 0-0 0, Chaluisant-Vega 0 0-0 0, Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-10 45.
SPOTSWOOD (55) — Ca. Parker 1 0-1 2, Lilley 2 2-2 7, Bryant 1 1-2 3, Ch. Parker 0 1-2 1, Washington 0 0-0 0, Jones 3 2-2 8, Tinsley 3 2-2 8, Jones 0 0-0 0, Enyart 0 0-0 0, Saunders 8 9-10 26. Totals 18 17-21 55.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 6 (Pacheco 2, Sprague 2, Webb 2), Cave Spring 2 (Lilley, Saunders).
Rockbridge County 82, Harrisonburg 62: In Lexington, Rockbridge County stayed hot with a fourth straight victory as it defeated Harrisonburg in Valley District play Friday.
Senior forward Brandon Mays poured in a career-high 30 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead the Wildcats while junior Henry Lambert impressed with 10 points of his own.
Milo Mulitalo, the 6-foot-6 center for Rockbridge (4-7, 1-0 Valley), had 15 points.
The winless Blue Streaks (0-9, 0-1 Valley) were led by Jadon Burgess with 18 points while Tiberius Fields finished with 17, and Latham Fields also chipped in by scoring eight.
Harrisonburg 12 14 16 20 — 62
Rockbridge County 22 17 18 23 — 82
HARRISONBURG (62) — Burgess 5 2-3 18, Brown 2 0-1 4, T. Fields 7 1-2 17, Hernandez 0 0-0 0, L. Fields 4 0-0 8, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Hottle-Madden 2 5-8 9, Williams 2 0-0 4, Kuongu 0 0-0 0, Lopez 1 0-0 2, Haverty 0 0-0 0, Andrawas 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 8-14 62.
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (82) — Mays 11 3-4 30, Hundley 3 0-0 7, Poindexter 4 0-2 8, Burkhart 3 0-0 6, Lambert 3 1-2 10, Owsley 0 0-0 0, Jay 0 0-0 0, White 1 0-0 3, Stores 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Mulitalo 7 1-3 15. Totals 32 5-11 82.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 3 (Burgess), Rockbridge County 11 (Mays 6, Lambert 3, Hundley, White).
Wilson Memorial 54, Buffalo Gap 49: Finn Irving had 23 points, 10 rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocks as Wilson Memorial rallied from a 19-point deficit to earn its fourth consecutive win and stun Shenandoah District rival Buffalo Gap on the road Friday.
Lucas Schatz added 14 points and two blocks for the Green Hornets (7-3, 3-0 Shenandoah) while Eli Irving scored nine points, grabbed five boards, and added a pair of steals.
Aiden Podgorski also impressed for Wilson with four points and a trio of assists.
For the Bison (7-4, 1-2 Shenandoah), who had a two-game winning streak snapped, Bennett Bowers continued to put impressive scoring numbers with 18 points.
Also chipping in for Gap was Jackson LaPorte with 13 points and Gary Hewitt with seven.
Wilson Memorial 12 6 14 22 — 54
Buffalo Gap 20 13 10 6 — 49
WILSON MEMORIAL (54) — Flesher 0 0-0 0, Snyder 0 0-0 0, Lavender 1 0-0 2, Pittman 0 0-0 0, Podgorski 2 0-0 4, E. Irving 4 0-0 9, Vess 0 2-2 2, F. Irving 6 9-15 23, Schatz 5 4-6 14, Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 15-23 54.
BUFFALO GAP (49) — Strother 2 0-0 4, Bowers 6 3-3 18, Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0, Hewitt 3 0-0 7, Gary 0 0-0 0, Robertson 0 0-0 0, Canterbury 2 1-3 5, LaPorte 5 2-2 13, Hohenstein 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-8 49.
3-Point Goals — Wilson Memorial 3 (F. Irving 2, E. Irving), Buffalo Gap 5 (Bowers 3, Hewitt, LaPorte).
Turner Ashby 41, Waynesboro 38: Sophomore guard Beau Baylor scored 12 points to lead Turner Ashby to a gritty non-district victory over Waynesboro at home Thursday.
Jack Fox and Nolan Bailey added six points apiece for the Knights while Owen Lyons and Grayson Smith each scored five and Ben Moseley finished with four in the win.
Jybraun Brown had 15 for the Little Giants while Charlie Haynes added seven.
Page County 56, Central 40: In Shenandoah, 6-foot-3 senior guard Jacob Williams continued to elevate his game this season, scoring 20 points to guide Page County to a second Bull Run District victory in as many nights over Central on Friday.
Hayden Plum, a senior forward, added 10 points for the Panthers (6-6, 2-4 Bull Run), who have won three of their last four, while junior forward Seth Cloude chipped in with six.
Stuarts Draft 55, Waynesboro 44: Stuarts Draft snapped a three-game skid with a much-needed Shenandoah District victory over rival Waynesboro at home on Friday.
6-foot-4 junior wing Harley Frame led the Cougars (6-4, 2-1 Shenandoah) with 16 points while sophomore forward Donovan Jenkins added 14 and Izaiyah Ale Bell totaled 11.
The Little Giants (2-9, 0-2 Shenandoah) have now lost four straight and seven of eight.
Riverheads 48, Fort Defiance 45: Inside Don Landes Gymnasium on Friday, sophomore guard Henley Dunlap drilled a deep 3 from the left wing at the buzzer to give Riverheads a thrilling Shenandoah District upset win over Fort Defiance.
Senior guard Carter Mooneyham led the Gladiators (3-5, 1-2 Shenandoah), who snapped a two-game skid with the win, with a game-high 18 points in the victory.
The Indians (6-4, 1-1 Shenandoah) have dropped back-to-back games for the first time.
Girls Basketball
Harrisonburg 39, Rockbridge County 32: It was a victory that veteran head coach Tracy Harding admitted afterward certainly felt good after the team’s struggles to open the year.
McKenna Dayton scored 12 points and Timberlyn Moore added 10 as Harrisonburg earned its first win of the year with a Valley District victory over Rockbridge County at home Friday.
Sophomore forward Kayla Alvarado added seven points, including hitting 5-of-8 free throws while Asrid Arebalo finished with six points of her own for Harrisonburg (1-8, 1-0 Valley).
For the Wildcats (1-10, 0-1 Valley), who have now dropped eight straight, sophomore forward Parker Dameron led the way with a team-high 14 points in the road setback.
Also chipping in for Rockbridge, which was just 8-of-20 from the charity stripe, was Emma Clark, who hit a trio of 3s to finish with nine points, and freshman Lola Mulitalo with six.
Rockbridge County 7 8 7 10 — 32
Harrisonburg 6 11 8 14 — 39
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (32) — N. Moore 0 1-3 1, M. Hines 0 0-2 0, Homiak 0 0-0 0, R. Hines 0 0-0 0, Bouchard 0 0-2 0, Clark 3 0-0 9, Dameron 5 3-5 14, Dahl 1 1-4 3, Mulitalo 1 4-4 6. Totals 10 8-20 32.
HARRISONBURG (39) — Arebalo 2 1-2 6, Henriquez 0 0-0 0, Dayton 3 6-10 12, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Moore 2 6-12 10, Shifflett 0 0-0 0, Abraham 1 0-2 2, Medhin 0 0-0 0, Lemon 0 2-4 2, Alvarado 1 5-8 7. Totals 9 22-38 39.
3-Point Goals — Rockbridge County 4 (Clark 3, Dameron), Harrisonburg 1 (Arebalo).
Fort Defiance 71, Riverheads 47: Junior guard Trinity Hedrick continued her smooth-scoring ways to open the season, dropping 20 points to help guide Fort Defiance to a much-needed blowout of Shenandoah District foe Riverheads on Friday in Greenville.
The Indians (4-4, 2-0 Shenandoah), who had lost three of four going into this one as a new batch of players try to adjust to head coach Mike Gale’s run-and-gun system, also saw Mia Alexander finish with 13 points while sophomore Calleigh Wilkerson finished with nine.
Other top performers for Fort included Taliyah Hostetter with seven points while Baylee Blalock was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line for all of her points on the evening and Jayden Hostetter and Maecy Ann Frizzelle, a pair of freshmen finished with five points apiece.
Fort Defiance used a dominant 25-4 run in the second quarter to break the game open.
The Gladiators (4-5, 2-1 Shenandoah) were led by senior guard Taia Chandler with 20 points while Anna Shirley, a junior center, also hit double figures with 11 points of her own.
Maggie Robertson added five points for Riverheads while freshman Kallie Poole had four.
Fort Defiance 12 25 19 15 — 71
Riverheads 12 4 12 19 — 47
FORT DEFIANCE (71) — Ryder 1 0-0 3, Blalock 0 6-6 6, Hedrick 8 1-1 20, T. Hostetter 2 1-2 7, Newman 0 0-0 0, Alexander 4 5-9 13, J. Hostetter 2 0-0 5, Frizzelle 1 3-3 5, Davis 1 0-0 3, Knott 0 0-0 0, Wilkerson 2 5-6 9. Totals 20 21-27 71.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 8 (Hedrick 3, T. Hostetter 2, Ryder, J. Hostetter, Davis),
Eastern Mennonite 50, Shenandoah Valley 28: In New Market, eighth-grader Augusta Seibert had a career-best night, hitting nine shots from the field to lead Eastern Mennonite to a non-conference victory over Shenandoah Valley Academy on Thursday.
Seibert got off to a hot start en route to an electric 28-point performance in the victory.
The Flames (5-4), who had reeled off four consecutive victories before falling to Carlisle on Saturday, also got 13 points from Makayla Darcus as they got out to an eight-point lead early and never looked back.
Izzy VonArnswaldt had four points for EMS while Rhiannia Solomon finished with three.
Eastern Mennonite 15 10 10 15 — 50
Shenandoah Valley Academy 17 2 7 12 — 38
EASTERN MENNONITE (50) — Seibert 9 7-9 28, Forbes 0 2-2 2, Martin 0 0-0 0, VonArnswaldt 1 2-3 4, Darcus 5 1-6 13, Solomon 1 1-4 3, Gredler 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 12-34 50.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 2 (Seibert, Darcus).
Turner Ashby 53, Waynesboro 27: Kendall Simmers had 17 points and racked up six steals as Turner Ashby cruised to a 53-27 non-district road rout of Waynesboro on Thursday.
Raevin Washington impressed with 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals, and five blocks for the Knights (9-3) while Brynne Gerber totaled nine points and six steals.
Maisy Miller, a freshman, finished with 10 points and four steals in the TA victory.
Wilson Memorial 44, Buffalo Gap 42: In Fishersville, freshman CC Robinson posted a monster double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds — one of her best outings of the season — and hit the game-winning shot with four seconds left for Wilson Memorial in a thrilling Shenandoah District victory over Augusta County rival Buffalo Gap on Friday.
Sabrina Reeves and Laci Norman each hit a pair of 3s for the Green Hornets, who have now won five of their last six, and finished with 10 and nine points apiece, respectively.
Asia Knight also impressed for Wilson (7-4, 3-0 Shenandoah) with seven points and nine boards while Reeves totaled four rebounds and Norman and Kelsey Payne added three each.
The Bison (4-6, 0-3) shot 16-of-53 from the field and hit 6-of-18 free throws.
Buffalo Gap, which started the season with a 4-1 record, has dropped four straight.
Strasburg 59, Mountain View 36: Strasburg reeled off its seventh consecutive win and stayed perfect in Bull Run District play with a blowout win over Mountain View on Saturday.
Macy Smith continued her stellar season for the Rams (9-1, 5-0 Bull Run), pouring in 20 points to lead the way while teammate Emily Garrett finished with 17 points of her own.
Jada Hill and Addison Morgan had six points apiece for Strasburg in the home victory, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday, while Jayden Stinnette and Ali Crabill had five.
The Generals (2-12, 0-9 Bull Run) have now dropped eight in a row but saw Ava Pittingon have another solid game with 18 points while Mya Councill and Bre Franklin had seven each.
Mountain View 11 9 6 10 — 36
Strasburg 15 16 10 18 — 59
MOUNTAIN VIEW (36) — K. Stanley 1 0-0 2, Councill 2 3-6 7, M. Stanley 0 0-0 0, Franklin 2 1-2 7, Disdier 1 0-0 2, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Stroop 0 0-0 0, Pittington 6 6-8 18. Totals 12 10-16 36.
STRASBURG (59) — Stinnette 2 0-0 5, Crabill 2 0-0 5, Hill 2 2-4 6, Smith 8 0-0 20, Gorrell 7 0-0 17, Hooser 0 0-0 0, Morgan 2 2-2 6, Polk 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 4-6 59.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 2 (Franklin), Strasburg 9 (Smith 4, Gorrell 3, Stinnette, Crabill).
Clarke County 55, Mountain View 30: All nine players on Clarke County’s roster got in the scoring column in a Bull Run District rout of Mountain View in Quicksburg on Friday.
6-foot freshman wing Alainah McKavish was the lone Eagles player in double figures with 14 points while senior guard Hailey Evans was also solid with nine points in the district win.
Keira Rohrbach and Bailey Beard added six points apiece as Clarke (9-2, 4-1 Bull Run) jumped out to a 15-point lead by halftime and never looked back en route to a blowout.
The Eagles, who also saw Emma Nelson and Kaiya Williams scored five points apiece, have now won four of their last five and remain near the top of the Bull Run District standings.
The Generals got a few more individual standout outings, including Ava Pittington with 12 points and 14 boards while Mya Councill added six points and Bre Franklin finished with five.
Clarke County 13 14 12 16 — 55
Mountain View 3 6 8 13 — 30
CLARKE COUNTY (55) — Good 1 1-2 3, Nelson 2 0-0 5, Oliver 1 1-2 4, Williams 2 0-0 5, Rohrbach 1 4-4 6, McKavish 4 5-7 14, Beard 2 2-4 6, Evans 2 5-8 9, Emmart 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 20-29 55.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (30) — K. Stanley 1 0-0 2, Councill 2 2-4 6, M. Stanley 0 1-3 1, Franklin 1 2-3 5, Disdier 1 0-0 2, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Stroop 1 0-0 2, Moffitt 0 0-0 0, Pittington 5 2-4 12. Totals 11 7-14 30.
3-Point Goals — Clarke County 4 (Nelson, Oliver, Williams, McKavish), Mountain View 1 (Franklin).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.