The long ball continues to pay dividends for Turner Ashby softball.
Kendall Simmers had a two-run shot and Sydney Lyons was 2-for-3 with a solo homer of her own as the Knights remained unbeaten in Valley District play with a 12-2 five-inning rout of Harrisonburg at home on Thursday.
Lily Moyers added two hits and a pair of RBIs for the Knights (12-3, 5-0 Valley) while Harleigh Propst added a single and a pair of RBIs herself.
Makenzie Cyzick and Reaghan Warner each finished with an RBI for TA in the victory while Taylor Adams added a hit and a pair of runs scored.
In the circle for the Knights, Haley Lambert tossed four innings and gave up just two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three.
Mia Rodamer had a single and an RBI for the Blue Streaks (4-11, 0-7 Valley) while McKenna Dayton and Kayli Alvarado added a hit each.
Harrisonburg 200 00 — 2 3 4
Turner Ashby 201 72 — 12 7 1
Smiley, Johnson and Stroop. Lambert, Moyers and Warner. W — Lambert. L — Smiley. HR — TA: Simmers, first inning, one on. Lyons, third inning, none on.
In other prep sports Thursday:
Softball
Spotswood 12, William Monroe 11: Taelor Ware was 4-for-5 with five RBIs, including a bases-loaded walk-off two-run double, to give Spotswood a thrilling non-district victory over William Monroe in Penn Laird.
Ware also pitched 6.2 innings, giving up six runs on seven hits while striking out six while Ciera Rodriguez struck out three to end the game.
Brooke Morris and Abigail Claytor finished 2-for-4 for the Trailblazers (13-3) while Elizabeth Blatz was also 2-for-4 with an RBI in the victory.
Senior Kailee Good also impressed with a double and two RBIs for SHS.
East Rockingham 5, Rappahannock County 3: East Rockingham used two seventh-inning runs to pull off a thrilling come-from-behind Bull Run District victory over Rappahannock County on the road.
Jayla Whetzel was 3-for-4 with an RBI for the Eagles (11-5, 8-2 Bull Run) while Emma Cude had a double and a pair of RBIs and Madison Arbaugh was 2-for-4 with an RBI herself. Arbaugh also tossed a complete game.
East Rockingham 200 001 2 — 5 8 1
Rappahannock County 100 020 0 — 3 6 1
Arbaugh and Cude. Brown, Hawkins and Keyser. W — Arbaugh. L — Hawkins.
Page County 6, Clarke County 2: In Shenandoah, Kirsten Hensley was 2-for-3 with a triple, a homer and two RBIs as Page County earned a big-time win over Clarke County in a Bull Run District showdown.
Bailee Gaskins and Taylor Umberger each finished with two hits and an RBI apiece for the Panthers (9-5, 8-2 Bull Run) while Karleigh Austin also had an RBI single and Savannah Shifflett also added a knock at the plate.
Gaskins also struck out eight across a complete game in the circle for Page, giving up just a pair of runs on four hits and four walks in the contest.
For the Eagles (14-3, 8-3 Bull Run), Madison Edwards had a pair of hits to lead the way at the plate while Kacie Turner added a two-run home run.
Clarke County 000 020 0 — 2 4 1
Page County 312 000 x — 6 8 2
Peace, Hornbaker and Farmer. Gaskins and Hensley. W — Gaskins. L — Peace. HR — CC: Turner, fifth inning, one on. PC: Hensley, third inning, none on.
Stuarts Draft 10, Staunton 0: McKenzie Tillman pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up two hits and striking out nine while also going 2-for-3 with a homer and a trio of RBIs as Stuarts Draft coasted to a six-inning victory over Shenandoah District opponent Staunton at home.
Amelia Bartley had three hits and a pair of RBIs for the Cougars (10-5, 6-3 Shenandoah) while Emberly Coffey had two hits and three RBIs as well.
Also chipping in for Draft was Gracie Martin with two hits in the win.
Staunton 000 000 — 0 2 3
Stuarts Draft 130 042 — 10 13 1
Bunch and Caul. Tillman and Martin. W — Tillman. L — Bunch. HR — SD: Tillman, second inning, two on.
Wilson Memorial 10, Buffalo Gap 7: In Soope, Reagan Frazier pitched a complete game, striking out three, and also went 2-for-4 with an RBI as Wilson Memorial defeated Buffalo Gap in Shenandoah District action.
Freshman Caylee Stevens had her first career homer for the Green Hornets (6-10, 5-4 Shenandoah) while Kendall Eavey also had a three-run shot.
McKinley Davis finished with two hits and an RBI for Wilson as well.
Baseball
Harrisonburg 15, Turner Ashby 1: Evan Bert tossed a complete game, giving up one run on four hits and three walks while racking up 13 strikeouts and Harrisonburg pounded out 12 hits as a team in a lopsided rout of Valley District rival Turner Ashby at Ray Heatwole Field.
Dylan Burnette was 3-for-4 with a trio of RBIs for the Blue Streaks (5-9, 2-5 Valley) while Josh Engle finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Also chipping in for HHS was Miguel Fajardo-Luis with a pair of hits, Eddy Perez Navarro with a double and two RBIs and Bert with an RBI single.
Noah Cano Rocha added two hits and an RBI for Harrisonburg while Drew Bowman also had a single and an RBI to round out the hitting attack.
Bryce Carter had an RBI single for the Knights (6-10, 3-2 Valley).
Harrisonburg 102 138 — 15 12 0
Turner Ashby 001 000 — 1 4 5
Bert and Engle. Hedrick, Fornadel, Carter, Guyer and Swartley. W — Bert. L — Hedrick.
Clarke County 7, Page County 0: Luke Lyman struck out 12 while giving up zero runs on four hits and two walks and Jacob Plotner delivered 1.2 innings of one-hit baseball in relief as Clarke County went to Shenandoah and picked up a Bull Run District win over Page County.
Dagan Kitner was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Eagles (9-7, 8-4 Bull Run) while Caleb Childs also had two hits and Matthew Sipe had a pair of RBIs.
For the Panthers (6-8, 6-6 Bull Run), Chase Parlett had two hits as well.
Clarke County 020 023 0 — 7 9 3
Page County 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Lyman, Plotner and Taylor. Foster, Cave, Short and Bradley. W — Lyman. L — Foster.
Buffalo Gap 3, Wilson Memorial 2: In Swoope, Kody Bright’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh gave Buffalo Gap a thrilling walk-off Shenandoah District rivalry win over first-place Wilson Memorial.
Mican Canterbury pitched 5.1 innings of one-hit shutout baseball for the Bison (11-5, 5-3 Shenandoah), striking out 13 and walking six.
Canterbury also went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs at the plate for Gap.
For the Green Hornets (10-5, 7-1 Shenandoah), Jalen Rose gave up two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six before being pulled.
Wilson Memorial 000 002 0 — 2 3 2
Buffalo Gap 100 010 1 — 3 7 0
Rose, McDowell and Leavell. Canterbury, Ingram and Bright, Canterbury. W — Ingram. L — McDowell.
Stuarts Draft 6, Staunton 1: Brayden Varner tossed five innings, giving up one run on four hits and five walks while striking out five while Nate Wayne tossed two one-hit innings in relief with three strikeouts as Stuarts Draft earned a Shenandoah District home win over Staunton.
Trent Coffey, Dalton Christian and Dane Altis all finished with a single and an RBI for the Cougars (8-6, 7-2 Shenandoah) while Wayne also had a hit.
For the Storm (2-13, 1-7 Shenandoah), Landyn Coggins tossed five strong innings in the loss, giving up two runs on two hits and just one walk.
Coggins also finished 2-for-4 with an RBI at the plate for Staunton.
Staunton 100 000 0 — 1 5 7
Stuarts Draft 101 004 x — 6 4 1
Coggins, Neil and Engleman. Varner, Wayne and Balser. W — Varner. L — Coggins.
Strasburg 4, Mountain View 2: Tanner Jenkins pitched a complete game, giving up two unearned runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in Strasburg’s win over Bull Run District foe Mountain View.
Brady Neary, James Sibert Jr., Walker Conrad and Kendal Stine finished with the only hits of the game for the Rams (12-4, 8-4 Bull Run).
For the Generals (10-7, 6-7 Bull Run), Dawson Moomaw struck out seven across 4.2 innings, giving up three runs on three hits and seven walks.
Lance Rhodes led Mountain View at the plate with a pair of hits.
Mountain View 001 010 0 — 2 6 4
Strasburg 111 001 x — 4 4 3
Moomaw, Rhodes and McNamara. Jenkins and Turpen. W — Jenkins. L — Moomaw.
Girls Soccer
William Monroe 3, Spotswood 2: Maggie Thorpe scored twice, but Spotswood suffered a non-district overtime road loss at William Monroe.
Nicole Syptak added an assist for the Trailblazers (9-5) in the setback.
Sadie Mayhew also impressed in goal for Spotswood with 14 saves.
Wilson Memorial 4, Luray 1: Adelie Condra scored twice in Wilson Memorial’s big-time non-district win over Luray in Fishersville.
Hailey Flint and Lydia Daley also scored for the Green Hornets (7-3-1).
Boys Soccer
Broadway 7, Riverheads 1: In Greenville, Brayan Cruz had a hat trick and added an assist as Broadway crushed non-district foe Riverheads.
Tristan Yoder added two goals for the Gobblers (6-8) while Catcher Box and Leyden Mongold each finished with one goal apiece in the win.
Cade Meredith and Oscar Cruz Garcia led Broadway with two assists each while Daniel Osinkosky and Samuel Witmer each finished with one.
East Rockingham 5, Rappahannock County 1: Junior Chenoh Jalloh had a goal and two assists as East Rockingham earned another impressive Bull Run District victory on the road at Rappahannock County.
Jose Cortez, Riley Ziegler, Christian Nicholson and Zachary Joyner also scored for the Eagles (6-5-2, 5-5-2 Bull Run) in the victory.
Josh Good and Adam Hoover each added an assist for East Rock.
Girls Tennis
Fort Defiance 8, Wilson Memorial 1: Fort Defiance celebrated its seniors in style with a Shenandoah District victory over Wilson Memorial.
Krisalyn Mooney, Logan Braun, Emma Ruth Hua, Sara Wine and Olivia Schuhmann earned singles wins for the Indians (12-1, 10-0 Shenandoah).
Fort also swept the three doubles matches to earn the home victory.
G.G. Babral earned the win for the Green Hornets (2-12, 2-8 Shenandoah).
Central 9, Page County 0: Central wrapped up its season in convincing fashion with a Bull Run District win over Page County on the road.
Erika Hutton, Mallory Hutton, Lydia Scibelli, Hannah Borden, Grace May and Keeyara Dodson-Perez all won for the Falcons (14-2, 8-2 Bull Run).
Waynesboro 5, Riverheads 3: McKenzie Monterrozo, Natalie Reed, Emely Silva-Tejeda and Gillian Matherly all earned singles victories in Waynesboro’s win over Shenandoah District foe Riverheads at home.
The Little Giants (8-5, 8-2 Shenandoah) also won No. 2 doubles.
For the Gladiators (7-4, 5-4 Shenandoah), Claran Massie and Brenna Collins earned victories at the No. 1 and No. 5 singles spots in the loss.
Boys Tennis
Wilson Memorial 9, Fort Defiance 0: Wilson Memorial stayed perfect in Shenandoah District play with a home win over Fort Defiance.
Chase Pullin, Conner Miller, Jacob Wangler, Jack Reed, Brandon Dewald and Timothy Cole all won their singles matches for the Green Hornets (13-1, 10-0 Shenandoah), who then also went on to cruise through doubles.
Stuarts Draft 5, Staunton 4: Levi Willis’ win at No. 5 singles clinched a Shenandoah District win for Stuarts Draft at home over Staunton.
Willis, Isaac Wood and Devin Brydge won their respective singles matches for the Cougars (7-7, 5-6 Shenandoah) while Devin Riley joined with Brydge to win No. 2 doubles and Willis/Woods earned a victory at No. 3.
Tucker Terry, Mitchell Carr and Laurel Shelton all earned singles victories for the Storm (11-2, 7-3 Shenandoah). Tucker/Carr also won No. 1 doubles.
Flames Earn Another Win
Ryan Slonaker shot an even-par 36 to guide Eastern Mennonite (149) to a golf win over Virginia Episcopal (177) at Heritage Oaks on Thursday.
Drew Hatter (37) was right behind Slonaker on the scorecard for the Flames while Schuyler Harmison (38) and Andrew Lantz (38) followed.
