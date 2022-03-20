Freshman Micah Matthews went 3-for-5 with a double, a homer and three RBIs, but Turner Ashby suffered its second straight loss to open up the season with a 15-13 non-district setback at the hands of Sherando in non-district high school baseball action at Ray Heatwole Field on Saturday.
Dylan Eppard finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs for the Knights (0-2), who had 11 hits but committed 10 errors, while Grayson Smith was 2-for-3 and Peyton Rathburg added a double. Jack Fox also had a single and a pair of RBIs for Turner Ashby, which used four different pitchers on the mound.
Sherando 421 413 0 — 15 11 6
Turner Ashby 400 306 0 — 13 11 10
Keats, Symons, Strosnider and Campbell. Hill, Fornadel, Hedrick, Swartley and Swartley, Thomas. W — Keats (1-0). L — Hill (0-1). HR — TA: Matthews, sixth inning, one on.
In other prep sports on Saturday:
Baseball
Central 4, Stuarts Draft 2: In Woodstock, senior Jacob Walters pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on seven hits and three walks with a pair of strikeouts as Central completed a doubleheader, non-district sweep of winless Stuarts Draft with a pair of impressive victories.
Caleb Daugherty and Parker Sheetz had a single and an RBI apiece for the Falcons (2-1).
For the Cougars (0-3), Symeon Balser took the loss on the mound despite giving up just two earned runs on six hits and a walk and striking out eight. He also added two hits at the plate for Draft.
Earlier on Saturday, Sheetz scored on an infield error from the Cougars to earn a 3-2 victory.
Dakota Kibler led the Falcons in that win with a single and a pair of RBIs at the plate. Tyler Rice pitched all five innings, giving up two runs on five hits and a walk with five strikeouts.
Central 000 22 — 4 6 0
Stuarts Draft 000 20 — 2 7 4
Walters and Brill. Balser and Puckett. W — Walters (1-0). L — Balser (0-1).
Liberty Christian Academy 14, Waynesboro 4: Ian Johnson had two hits, but Waynesboro suffered a six-inning non-district loss to Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg.
Jake Barker and Jaxon Wilfong added a double apiece for the Little Giants (1-2).
Waynesboro 000 040 — 4 7 7
Liberty Christian Academy 505 004 — 14 11 4
Rankin, Beverly and Aleshire. Blair, Stowers and Downey. W — Stowers (1-0). L — Rankin (0-1). HR — LCA: Thomas, first inning, two on.
Softball
Stuarts Draft 3, Central 1: Emma Willis tossed a complete game, giving up just one run one four hits while striking out three as Stuarts Draft earned a hard-fought non-district win at Central.
McKenzie Tillman had two hits for the Cougars (2-1) while Emberly Coffey had two hits and two RBIs.
Earlier in the day, it was the Falcons (1-2) coming away with a low-scoring 2-0 victory over Draft.
In that win for Central, Trynda Mantz tossed a complete-game one-hitter with nine strikeouts.
