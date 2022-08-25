In Swoope, senior Jaidyn McClung slapped down 16 kills, scooped up four digs and added two aces and a block as Luray completed a 25-22, 25-21, 25-15 non-district sweep of Buffalo Gap for its second straight win to start the prep volleyball season Thursday.
Lindsay Bly finished with 12 digs, seven aces, two kills, two assists and two blocks for the Bulldogs (2-0) while Gracie Embry had five aces and a trio of digs and Caydence Cave dished out 16 assists to go along with seven digs of her own in the impressive victory.
In other prep sports Thursday:
Volleyball
Stuarts Draft 3, Mountain View 1: McKenzie Tillman slapped down 11 kills, had 10 assists and added seven digs as Stuarts Draft earned its first victory of the season with a 25-27, 25-16, 25-16, 25-17 non-district home win over Mountain View.
Zoe Payne led the Cougars (1-1) with 13 kills and a pair of aces while Amelia Bartley dished out a team-high 20 assists.
Boys Soccer
Seton School 2, Eastern Mennonite 0: In a neutral-site match at Christendom College in Front Royal, Eastern Mennonite suffered a frustrating 2-0 non-conference loss to Seton School.
Alex Cline had eight saves in goal for the Flames (0-1-1).
Eagles Win Non-District Tri-Match
Chase Clem shot a two-over-par 34 as East Rockingham (174) cruised to a non-district win over Broadway (178) and Luray (188) in a non-district prep golf match at Woodstone Meadows.
Camden Clem, a freshman carded a six-over-par 38 for the Eagles while William Eppard also was strong with a 48 on the evening.
For the second-place Gobblers, Eli Hall continued to impress with a 35 while Tanner Fulk shot a 42 and Dillon Rhodes carded a 45.
As for the Bulldogs, they were led by Maggie Foltz with a 43 while Austin Lam shot a 46 and Cameron Weaver finished with a 48.
