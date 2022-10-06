Taylor Myers won comfortably with a time of 19:04.30 and teammates Ashland Dickel (20:29.00) and Marika Dickel (20:29.30) finished in second and third as the Spotswood girls took home first place at the Town Park Invitational in Grottoes on Wednesday.
Luray’s Carolina Wood (fifth, 21:27.30) and Briana Plum (eighth, 21:57.20) also earned top-10 finishes in the girls race while Central’s Asia Hoover (21:32.80) placed sixth and Spotswood senior Anna Dabaghyan (21:45.50) earned a seventh-place finish.
John Handley won the boys title, led by individual winner William Pardue (15:52.80).
The top local boys finisher was Trailblazers senior Russell Kramer (16:24.00) in third while teammates Peyton Kenee (sixth, 17:24.80) and Kenneth Salmeron (ninth, 17:34.70) also earned top-10 finishes. Spotswood placed second as a team.
East Rockingham’s Hayden Fox (17:31.00) placed seventh in the boys race while Luray’s Davey Johnson (17:32.10) continued his impressive season with an eighth-place effort.
In other prep sports:
Fort Girls Cruise To Victory At Home
Abby Lane (20:28) brought home gold and Trinity Neff (21:04) was behind her as Fort Defiance won a four-team cross country meet at home on Wednesday.
Bethany Lang (23:23) also impressed for the Indians, placing fifth in the girls race.
Waynesboro’s Lydia Kimmell (22:59) and Sydney Hill (23:03) placed third and fourth.
As for the boys race, the Little Giants won behind individual winner Adam Groves (17:24) while Grayson Norris (18:20) and Miles Jolin (18:27) were third and fourth.
Fort’s Parker Blosser (17:35) was runner-up in the boys race to guide his team.
Green Hornets Dominate Three-Team Meet
Wilson Memorial’s Cassidy Plautz (21:14.28) won the girls race and Max Vess (17:52.95) won the boys as the Green Hornets dominated a cross country meet against Shenandoah District foes Buffalo Gap and Staunton at the Frontier Culture Museum on Wednesday.
Wilson actually took eight of the top 10 spots in the girls race with Quinn Franklin (21:40.01), Thea Franklin (22:13.45) and Erika Cronk (22:34.64) finishing second, third and fourth while Staunton standout Josalyn Matthews (22:45.40) placed fifth.
In the boys race, Vess was followed by teammate Joseph Childress (18:22.90) in second while fellow Green Hornets runner Angelo Correa (19:24.73) placed fourth overall. Just like the girls race, Wilson Memorial dominated with 12 of the top 14 runners.
Staunton’s Wyatt Shuey (19:10.51) was third and Josh Bryant (19:38.56) was fifth.
Volleyball
East Rockingham 3, Central 1: In Woodstock on Thursday, Alliyah McNair had 16 kills and five blocks as East Rockingham earned a massive 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 25-14 victory over rival Central in a battle of the Bull Run District’s top two teams.
Kate Simpkins had nine kills and 15 digs for the Eagles (14-5, 11-1 Bull Run).
Also chipping in for East Rock was freshman Nora Fox with eight kills and a trio of blocks while Bria Berriochoa had 27 digs and Madelyn Williams had 32 assists.
Rockbridge County 3, Broadway 1: Allison Bryan finished with 18 assists and 12 digs and Ashlyn Spitzer added 16 digs and three aces , but Broadway fell 18-25, 16-25, 25-20, 17-25 to Rockbridge County in Valley District action in Lexington on Thursday.
Vivian Fear added 10 digs, six kills, two blocks and four aces for the Gobblers (8-10, 1-3 Valley) while Clara Denman finished with three blocks, three kills and four aces.
Also chipping in for Broadway was Lindsey Wimer with 10 digs while Wren Wheeler added eight kills and Kalysta Cluttuer finished with four blocks and a trio of kills.
Harrisonburg 3, Culpeper County 0: On Wednesday, Kai Blosser had 10 kills and three blocks for Harrisonburg in a road sweep of Culpeper County on Wednesday.
Macy Waid led the Blue Streaks (3-10), who snapped a seven-match losing streak, with 19 assists and a trio of aces while Chloe Dameron served up four aces of her own.
Also chipping in for Harrisonburg was Teagan Miller with 11 digs and three aces.
Stuarts Draft 3, Staunton 1: In Paul Hatcher Gymnasium on Thursday, Stuarts Draft earned an 18-25, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 victory over Staunton.
Zoe Payne had nine kills, 24 digs and a trio of aces for the Cougars (7-6, 4-3 Shenandoah) while Amelia Bartley added seven kills, 25 digs and two aces.
Also chipping in for Draft was McKenzie Tillman with six kills, 26 digs and 16 assists.
Riverheads 3, Wilson Memorial 0: In Greenville on Thursday, Riverheads earned a surprising 25-15, 25-16, 25-11 sweep of Shenandoah District rival Wilson Memorial.
Hope Maddox had 15 digs for the Green Hornets (9-5, 5-2 Shenandoah) while Allison Sykes finished with 14 digs and Katie Lawhorne added a team-high six kills.
