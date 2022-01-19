Tyler Nickel scored 33 points and had four assists as East Rockingham rolled to an 86-53 rivalry win over Page County in Bull Run District boys basketball action in Shenandoah on Wednesday.
Xavier Butler had an impressive double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Eagles (10-3, 7-1 Bull Run), who have now won six in a row), while Jayden Hicks had 15 points and six boards.
Also chipping in for East Rockingham was Cooper Keyes with 11 points and four assists.
The Panthers (3-10, 2-5), who have now lost three in a row, didn’t put any scorer in double figures.
Ricky Campbell and Hayden Plum led Page County with nine points apiece while Caleb Knighton, Chase Parlett and Brett Paul Campbell finished with six points apiece in the loss.
East Rockingham 19 23 20 24 — 86
Page County 10 11 20 12 — 53
PAGE COUNTY (53) — Good 2 0-0 4, Gochenour 1 0-0 3, R. Campbell 3 2-2 9, Hensley 1 2-2 5, Williams 2 0-0 5, Knighton 3 0-0 6, Parlett 3 0-0 6, Martz 0 0-0 0, Plum 3 3-6 9, B. Campbell 2 0-0 6. Totals 20 7-10 53.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (86) — Baker 1 2-4 4, Austin III 1 0-0 2, Keyes 4 0-0 11, Nickel 14 3-4 33, Butler 6 0-0 12, Shifflett 2 2-2 7, Landes 1 0-0 2, Hicks 7 1-1 15. Totals 37 7-11 86.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 6 (Keyes 3, Nickel 2, Shifflett), Page County 6 (B. Campbell 2, Gochenour, R. Campbell, Hensley, Williams).
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Boys Basketball
John Handley 73, Broadway 68: Four Broadway players scored in double digits, but it wasn’t enough in a thrilling 73-68 non-district overtime loss to John Handley at BHS.
Dakota Dove led the Gobblers (9-5) with 14 points while Caleb Barnes and Ben Hutcheson had 12 apiece and Noah Hertzler finished with 10.
Also chipping in for Broadway was Jowell Gonzalez Santiago with seven points and Conner Barnes with six.
John Handley 8 8 23 22 12 — 73
Broadway 9 16 13 21 7 — 68
JOHN HANDLEY (73) — Fusco 7 3-4 17, Dinges 0 3-4 3, Trammel 2 0-0 4, Harris 0 0-2 2, Lavette 6 5-10 17, Long 8 4-6 21, Nix 1 0-0 2, Puffy 2 3-6 7, Daily 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 18-32 73.
BROADWAY (68) — Ca. Barnes 4 3-4 12, Dove 3 5-6 14, Hutcheson 5 0-2 12, Michael 2 0-0 4, Hertzler 4 2-4 10, Gonzalez Santiago 3 1-4 7, Witmer 0 0-0 0, Co. Barnes 3 0-0 6, Santiago 0 0-0 0, Miller 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 11-20 68.
3-Point Goals — John Handley 1 (Long), Broadway 7 (Dove 3, Hutcheson 2, Ca. Barnes, Miller).
Girls Basketball
Page County 40, East Rockingham 25: Caris Lucas and Adryn Martin scored 10 points apiece to lift Page County to a 40-25 Bull Run District rivalry win over East Rockingham in Elkton.
Gracie Mason added nine points for the Panthers (6-7, 4-4 Bull Run) while Bailee Gaskins had eight.
The Eagles (2-12, 0-8 Bull Run), who have lost seven of eight, were led by Ashlyn Herring’s six points.
Page County 11 6 15 8 — 40
East Rockingham 7 5 1 12 — 25
PAGE COUNTY (40) — Frymyer 1 0-0 3, Mason 3 2-3 9, Good 0 0-0 0, Gaskins 4 0-1 8, Lucas 1 8-10 10, Martin 3 4-7 10, Foltz 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 14-21 40.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (25) — Sipe 1 0-0 3, Kisling 0 0-0 0, Foltz 1 3-6 5, Sa. Smith 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 1-1, Lucas 1 3-5 5, Herring 3 0-0 6, Su. Smith 0 0-0 0, Custer 1 1-3 3, Monger 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 8-15 25.
3-Point Goals — Page County 2 (Frymyer, Mason), East Rockingham 6 8-15 25.
Broadway 60, John Handley 39: In Winchester, freshman Wren Wheeler scored 20 points and Broadway won its third straight with a 60-39 non-district rout of John Handley.
Lexi Dingus and Lindsey Wimer added nine points apiece for the Gobblers (7-7) while Lily Gatesman finished with seven points, Emma Bacon had six and Taylor Suters added four.
Broadway 13 16 14 17 — 60
John Handley 8 8 8 15 — 39
BROADWAY (60) — Atwood 1 0-0 2, E. Bacon 3 0-0 6, M. Bacon 0 1-2 1, Dingus 4 1-2 9, Gatesman 3 1-3 7, Hardy 1 0-0 2, Wheeler 7 4-6 20, Suters 2 0-0 4, Wimer 4 0-0 9. Totals 25 7-13 60.
JOHN HANDLEY (39) — Washington 4 8-15 16, Worrell 3 0-1 6, Roe 1 0-0 3, Long 0 0-0 0, Yerkie 2 0-0 4, Jett 0 0-0 0, Hogan 5 0-0 10. Totals 14 8-16 39.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 3 (Wheeler 2, Wimer), John Handley 1 (Roe).
Luray 62, Rappahannock County 40: Emilee Weakley scored 28 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out three assists as Luray picked up a big 62-40 road win over Bull Run District opponent Rappahannock County.
Jaidyn McClung added 14 points, 14 boards and four assists for the Bulldogs (10-2, 6-1 Bull Run) while Amber Tharpe finished with nine points.
