Senior wing Tyler Nickel, a North Carolina signee, scored 41 points, grabbed five rebounds and added three steals on the defensive end as top-seeded East Rockingham defeated eighth-seeded Luray in the Bull Run District boys basketball quarterfinals in Elkton on Monday.
Nickel’s 41 points put him at 2,719 for his career, which is just 82 points shy of the Virginia High School League’s all-time leading scorer in former Gate City star Mac McClung, who had 2,801 points. The Eagles have at least two guaranteed games left on their schedule and possibly more.
Ryan Williams added 12 points in East Rock’s victory on Monday while Kain Shifflett had six.
Also chipping in for the Eagles (19-4), who have won eight in a row and 15 of their last six, was Cooper Keyes with six points and six assists while Jayden Hicks added four rebounds.
The Bulldogs (4-18), who likely saw their season come to an end as a longshot to qualify for next week’s Region 2B tournament, got 12 points from Christian Lentz while Bailey Graybeal had seven.
East Rock will host fifth-seeded Madison County in the district semifinals Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Luray 8 11 8 7 — 34
East Rockingham 15 19 27 10 — 71
LURAY (38) — Stevens 0 0-0 0, Payton 0 0-0 0, Lawson 1 0-0 3, Ramey 0-0 0, Graybeal 3 0-0 7, Vile 2 1-2 6, Lentz 6 0-0 12, Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Frye 1 0-2 2, R. Liscomb 0 0-2 0, Cash 2 0-1 4, Frye 1 0-3 2. Totals 17 1-10 38.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (71) — Williams 4 1-2 12, Baker 0 0-0 0, Austin III 1 0-0 2, Keyes 2 0-0 6, Nickel 15 7-8 41, Butler 1 1-2 3, Shifflett 2 0-0 6, Landes 0 0-2 0, Joyner 1 0-0 2, Meadows 0 0-0 0, Hicks 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 9-14 71.
3-Point Goals — Luray 3 (Lawson, Graybeal, Vile), East Rockingham 11 (Nickel 4, Williams 3, Keyes 2, Shifflett 2).
In other prep sports Monday:
Boys Basketball
Central 50, Strasburg 35: Ashton Baker’s 22 points helped lead second-seeded Central to a 50-35 win over seventh-seeded Strasburg in the Bull Run District quarterfinals in Woodstock.
Parker Sheetz added 16 points for the Falcons (17-6), who have now won four in a row.
The Rams (8-15), who have lost four straight, were led by Walker Conrad with 21 points.
Central will host No. 3 Rappahannock County in the district semifinals on Wednesday.
Strasburg 3 10 6 16 — 35
Central 16 7 14 13 — 50
STRASBURG (35) — Poe 0 0-0 0, Williams 2 0-0 4, Roller 0 0-0 0, Holliday 2 0-0 5, Conrad 8 3-4 21, Davis 0 0-0 0, Carter 0 0-0 0, Anderson 0 0-0 0, Coates 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 3-4 35.
CENTRAL (50) — B. Walters 0 0-0 0, Hammond 0 0-0 0, Baker 8 3-4 22, Nichols 0 0-0 0, Daugherty 1 3-4 5, Sheetz 6 4-7 16, J. Walters 0 0-0 0, Barr 1 0-0 2, Rice 0 0-0 0, Merit 0 0-0 0, Dyer 0 0-0 0, Cooper 1 0-0 3. Totals 18 10-15 50.
3-Point Goals — Strasburg 4 (Conrad 2, Holliday, Coates), Central 4 (Baker 3, Cooper).
Madison County 67, Page County 37: In Shenandoah, fifth-seeded Madison County ran away with a dominating 67-37 rout of fourth-seeded Page County in the Bull Run District quarterfinals.
The Mountaineers (12-11) were led by Jackson Taylor and Taylor Fincham with 21 points apiece.
Madison, which has won four in a row, also got 16 points from sophomore Bryce Breeden.
Ricky Campbell led the Panthers (9-14) with 10 points while Dylan Hensley finished with nine.
The Mountaineers will travel to top-seeded East Rockingham on Wednesday for a semifinal clash.
Madison County 21 19 14 13 — 67
Page County 6 11 11 9 — 37
MADISON COUNTY (67) — Taylor 8 2-2 21, D. Breeden 3 0-0 7, Jarrell 0 0-0 0, B. Breeden 6 0-0 16, Fox 0 0-0 0, McLearen 0 0-0 0, Dobyns 0 0-0 0, Deane 0 0-0 0, Yates 1 0-0 2, Davidson 0 0-0 0, Fincham 10 1-2 21, Hall 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 3-4 67.
PAGE COUNTY (37) — Good 0 0-0 0, Gochenour 1 0-1 2, B. Campbell 0 0-0 0, R. Campbell 4 0-2 10, Hensley 3 0-0 6, Williams 3 1-2 9, Knighton 1 0-0 3, Plum 2 0-2 5, Cloude 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 1-7 37.
3-Point Goals — Madison County 8 (B. Breeden 4, Taylor 3, D. Breeden), Page County 6 (R. Campbell 2, Williams 2, Knighton, Plum).
Fort Defiance 63, Stuarts Draft 56: In Don Landes Gymnasium, Tyreek Veney poured in a career-high 41 points as Fort Defiance snapped a three-game skid with a 63-56 win over Stuarts Draft.
Sam Garber added six points for the Indians (10-11, 6-5 Shenandoah) in the district victory.
Henry Gutshall also had six points for Fort while Josh Jones chipped in with five of his own.
For the Cougars (4-15, 3-8 Shenandoah), Chase Schages finished with 15 points in the loss while Blake Stinespring and Devin Brydges had 12 apiece and Nathan Wayne added 11.
Stuarts Draft 10 19 8 19 — 56
Fort Defiance 14 20 10 19 — 63
STUARTS DRAFT (56) — Brydge 4 1-1 12, Wayne 4 3-4 11, Willis 0 0-0 0, Jones 2 0-0 6, Schages 4 4-4 15, Graber 0 0-0 0, Harris 0 0-0 0, Stinespring 5 2-2 12, Valentine 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 10-11 56.
FORT DEFIANCE (63) — Simmons 1 0-1 2, Smith 0 0-0 0, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Jones 2 1-3 5, Patterson 0 0-0 0, Garber 0 6-7 6, Veney 14 10-14 41, Hebb 0 0-0 0, Liskey 0 0-0 0, Bruce 0 0-0 0, Gutshall 3 0-0 6. Totals 21 18-27 63.
3-Point Goals — Stuarts Draft 8 (Brydge 3, Schages 3, Jones), Fort Defiance 3 (Veney).
Girls Basketball
Luray 49, Mountain View 22: Emilee Weakley poured in 32 points and No. 1 Luray won its 12th straight with a 49-22 blowout of No. 8 Mountain View in the Bull Run District quarterfinals at home.
Jaidyn McClung added eight points for the Bulldogs (20-2) while Maggie Foltz finished with six.
Bre Franklin led the Mountaineers (6-17) with eight points while three other players had four apiece.
Mountain View 4 11 4 3 — 22
Luray 11 17 17 4 — 49
MOUNTAIN VIEW (22) — Stanley 0 0-0 0, Manning 0 0-0 0, Councill 2 0-0 4, Hoover 0 0-0 0, Franklin 3 0-0 8, Blank 0 0-0 0, Dellinger 2 0-2 4, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Bare 2 0-0 4, Pittington 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 0-2 22.
LURAY (49) — Foltz 2 0-0 6, Weakley 12 7-7 32, Alger 1 0-0 3, McClung 3 2-4 8, Owens 0 0-0 0, Bly 0 0-0 0, Vile 0 0-0 0, Good 0 0-0 0, Ancell 0 0-0 0, Donovan 0 0-0 0, Tharpe 0 0-2 0, Belton 0 0-0 0, Forder 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 9-13 49.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 2 (Franklin), Luray 4 (Foltz 2, Weakley, Alger).
Central 37, Madison County 32: In Woodstock, Makenna Painter scored 19 points as No. 4 Central grinded out a 37-32 win over No. 5 Madison County in the Bull Run District quarterfinals.
Emma Eberly and Chloe Helsley added four points apiece for the Falcons (15-8) in the win.
The Mountaineers (14-7), who have now dropped three straight games with the loss, were led by Kate McLearen with 11 points while Dy’Ehisa Tyler had 10 and Ava Jenkins added nine.
Central will travel to top-seeded Luray for a semifinal clash on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Madison County 11 5 2 14 — 32
Central 4 9 12 12 — 37
Fort Defiance 72, Stuarts Draft 32: Senior guard Kiersten Ransome scored 21 points and became Fort Defiance girls basketball’s all-time leading scorer as Fort Defiance cruised to a 72-42 road rout of Stuarts Draft to remain unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with one game left to play.
Trinity Hedrick added 15 points for the Indians (17-13, 11-0 Shenandoah) in the blowout victory.
Also chipping in for Fort was Lilian Berry with 11 points while Ellie Cook finished with 10.
For the Cougars (5-10, 2-8 Shenandoah), Anna Smith led the way with 15 points of her own.
