Tyler Nickel, a University of North Carolina signee, exploded for 38 of his career-high 48 points in the first half as East Rockingham got back on track after some early-season struggles with a 73-41 rout of Bull Run District opponent Strasburg in boys basketball action in Elkton on Tuesday.
“We had a great week of practice last week and really worked on improving as a team,” Eagles coach Carey Keyes said. “We are getting healthy and our energy and intensity were at a high level tonight.”
Nickel’s 48-point outburst set a program single-game scoring record. He added seven rebounds.
Ryan William added eight points and four rebounds for the Eagles (5-3, 4-1 Bull Run) while Cooper Keyes added six points and eight assists and Jayden Hicks added six points and six boards.
For the Rams (5-5, 2-2 Bull Run), Walker Conrad had 15 points and Christopher Davis added nine.
“We shared the ball with 20 assists and played really solid defense,” Carey Keyes said. “We turned that into transition buckets. We are still a work in process, but we will continue to focus on one day at a time like always.”
Strasburg 12 10 12 9 — 41
East Rockingham 24 21 19 9 — 73
STRASBURG (41) — Cooper 0 0-0 0, Poe 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 0-0 0, Roller 1 1-2 3, Holliday 3 0-0 7, Conrad 7 0-0 15, Coates 0 0-0 0, Flynn 0 2-2 2, Cameron 0 0-0 0, Davis 3 0-0 9, Carter 0 0-0 0, Anderson 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 3-4 41.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (73) — Williams 3 0-0 8, Baker 0 0-0 0, Austin III 0 0-0 0, Keyes 2 0-0 6, Nickel 18 9-10 48, Butler 0 0-0 0, Shifflett 1 0-0 3, Landes 1 0-0 2, Joyner 0 0-0 0, Meadows 0 0-0 0, Hicks 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 9-10 73.
3-Point Goals — Strasburg 6 (Davis 3, Holliday, Conrad, Anderson), East Rockingham 8 (Nickel 3, Williams 2, Keyes 2, Shifflett)
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Boys Basketball
Skyline 58, Broadway 57: Caleb Barnes scored 16 points, but Broadway blew a six-point lead with 40 seconds remaining in a heartbreaking 58-57 non-district loss to Skyline in Front Royal.
Conner Michael had 15 points and Jowell Gonzalez Santiago added nine points for the Gobblers (7-4), who have lost three in a row. Noah Hertzler and Conner Barnes finished with six points apiece.
Broadway 8 16 10 23 — 57
Skyline 11 8 23 16 — 58
BROADWAY (57) — Ca. Barnes 5 6-9 16, Dove 1 0-2 3, Hutcheson 0 0-0 0, Michael 4 3-5 15, Jerichen 0 0-0 0, Hertzler 2 2-4 6, Gonzalez Santiago 4 1-2 9, Co. Barnes 3 0-0 6, Santiago 0 0-0 0, Miller 1 0-2 2. Totals 20 12-24 57.
SKYLINE (58) — Diggs 6 2-2 14, Carter 5 1-1 11, Wood 1 0-0 2, Copperton 5 1-1 13, Cabiness 4 0-0 9, Smith 0 0-0 0, Jackson 4 1-2 9, Caison 0 0-0 0, Schmitz 0 0-2 0. Totals 25 5-8 58.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 5 (Michael 4, Dove), Skyline 3 (Copperton 2, Cabiness).
Girls Basketball
Strasburg 59, East Rockingham 36: Sophomore Macy Smith erupted for 26 points as Strasburg ran away with a convincing 59-36 Bull Run District victory over East Rockingham at home.
Nyle Sperry added eight points for the balanced Rams (7-3, 3-1 Bull Run) while Kenley Smith finished with seven, Regan Robinson added six, Madison Stinnette had five and Jada Hill finished with four.
For the Eagles (2-9, 0-5 Bull Run), Kaicey Foltz had eight points while Haley Lucas added seven.
East Rockingham 9 6 9 12 — 36
Strasburg 10 15 22 12 — 59
EAST ROCKINGHAM (36) — Sipe 2 0-0 5, Kisling 1 0-0 2, Foltz 4 0-0 8, Sa. Smith 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 0-0 0, Lucas 3 1-2 7, Townsend 2 1-5 5, Herring 0 2-2 2, Su. Smith 0 0-0 0, Custer 0 0-0 0, Monger 1 1-2 3. Totals 14 5-11 36.
STRASBURG (59) — A. Crabill 1 0-0 3, Stinnette 2 0-0 5, K. Smith 3 1-4 7, Sperry 3 2-4 8, Hill 2 0-2 4, M. Smith 10 3-3 26, Robinson 3 0-0 6, Hooser 0 0-0 0, R. Crabill 0 0-0 0, Boles 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 6-13 59.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 1 (Sipe), Strasburg 5 (M. Smith 3, A. Crabill, Stinnette).
Skyline 59, Broadway 52: Freshman Wren Wheeler poured in a career-high 25 points, but Broadway suffered its fifth straight loss with a 59-51 non-district setback at the hands of Skyline at home.
Maya Bacon and Lindsey Wimer added six points apiece for the Gobblers (4-7).
Skyline 15 9 17 18 — 59
Broadway 15 11 5 20 — 52
SKYLINE (59) — A. LaCombe 1 1-2 3, K. Whitmore 2 2-2 7, S. Whitmore 1 0-1 2, McGuirre 2 4-5 8, O. LaCombe 1 4-4 6, Shannon 9 2-2 20, Kelly 5 2-2 13. Totals 21 15-18 59.
BROADWAY (52) — Atwood 1 1-4 3, M. Bacon 1 4-7 6, Dingus 1 1-2 3, Gatesman 1 1-2 3, Hardy 0 0-0 0, Spencer 1 0-0 2, Suters 2 0-0 4, Wheeler 8 6-10 25, Wimer 1 4-4 6. Totals 16 19-29 52.
3-Point Goals — Skyline 2 (K. Whitmore, Kelly), Broadway 3 (Wheeler).
