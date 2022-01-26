Tyler Nickel poured in 54 points, 38 in the first half, to lead East Rockingham to an 84-61 victory against visiting Central on Wednesday night in Elkton.
Parker Sheetz finished with 21 to lead Central, but was no match for the firepower of East Rock’s North Carolina signee. Cooper Keyes added nine points on a trio of 3-pointers and Kain Shifflett also finished with nine for the Eagles.
But Nickel was unstoppable, draining seven 3-pointers and going a perfect 7-for-7 from the free throw line as East Rock jumped out to a 46-30 halftime lead.
In other area high school action:
Boys Basketball
Luray 60, Mountain View 35: Christian Lentz scored 15 points and Jacobs Lipscomb added 11 as Luray cruised to victory after holding Mountain View to just three points in the first quarter.
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 52, Monticello 18: Leah Kiracofe finished with 21 points, including 5-for-6 from the free throw line, as the Black Knights cruised past Monticello on Wednesday night.
Raevin Washington added 16 for Turner Ashby, which held the Mustangs scoreless through the first quarter and didn’t allow a player in double figures.
Luray 68, Mountain View 38: Emilee Weakley scored a team-high 20 points to lead Luray to victory Wednesday against Mountain View. Jaidyn McClung chipped in 13 and drained three 3–pointers on the way to 12 points in the winning effort.
Mountain View got the bulk of its scoring from Bre Franklin, who hit four 3’s and finished with a game-high 23 points.
