Camryn Pacheco scored 20 points to lead a balanced Spotswood attack in a 90-28 blowout of non-district opponent Waynesboro in boys basketball action in Penn Laird on Monday.
The Trailblazers (5-0) continue to put up an abundance of points this season as Tyler Sprague also had 19 points of his own and Rayne Dean was in double digits with 17 points.
Also chipping in as part of the balanced Spotswood attack was Ja’Corey Shelton and Parker Webb with eight points apiece while Jackson Li had six and Ty Barnes added four.
The Little Giants (1-4) were led by Zevion Robinson’s team-high nine points while Christian Williams finished with six and Jybraun Brown and Javon Wells finished with four apiece.
Waynesboro 10 10 2 6 — 28
Spotswood 23 29 27 11 — 90
WAYNESBORO (28) — McCoy 0 0-0 0, Nash 0 0-0 0, Haynes 0 0-0 0, Darden 0 0-0 0, Robinson 4 1-2 9, Hite 1 0-0 3, McGriffin 0 0-0 0, Morris 1 0-0 2, Williams 3 0-0 6, Jackson 0 0-0 0, Brown 2 0-0 4, Wells 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 1-2 28.
SPOTSWOOD (90) — Li 2 2-2 6, Pacheco 10 0-1 20, Graves 1 0-0 2, Sprague 8 1-2 19, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Dean 5 7-9 17, Harding 1 0-0 2, Shelton 3 1-3 8, Barnes 1 2-2 4, Webb 3 2-2 8, Gipson 1 0-0 2, Edwards 1 0-0 2. Totals 36 15-21 90.
3-Point Goals — Waynesboro 1 (Hite), Spotswood 3 (Sprague 2, Shelton).
In other prep sports Monday:
Boys Basketball
William Monroe 48, Turner Ashby 43: In Bridgewater, Nolan Bailey poured in 21 points but it wasn’t enough for Turner Ashby in a non-district loss at the hands of William Monroe.
Beau Baylor finished with eight points for the Knights (1-5) while Owen Lyons had five.
William Monroe 12 11 13 12 — 48
Turner Ashby 8 5 15 15 — 43
WILLIAM MONROE (48) — Shifflett 7 6-7 23, Heldebrand 1 0-1 2, Griffith 1 0-0 2, Lam 4 2-4 10, Brook 2 0-0 5, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Guertin 1 3-4 6, Early 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-16 48.
TURNER ASHBY (43) — Shank 0 0-0 0, Baylor 4 0-2 8, Spotts 0 0-0 0, Fox 1 1-2 3, Lyons 1 2-4 3, Seifert 0 0-0 0, Moseley 1 0-0 3, Smith 1 1-1 3, Bailey 8 4-5 21, Bass 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-14 43.
3-Point Goals — William Monroe 5 (Shifflett 3, Brook, Guertin), Turner Ashby 3 (Lyons, Moseley, Bailey).
Alleghany County 68, Buffalo Gap 59: Micah Canterbury had a season-high 18 points, but Buffalo Gap suffered its first loss of the year in a non-district game at Alleghany County.
Bennett Bowers added 13 points for the Bison (5-1) while Jackson LaPorte had 11.
Girls Basketball
Spotswood 80, Waynesboro 28: Virginia Commonwealth signee Zoli Khalil had 26 points and 13 rebounds for Spotswood in a non-district blowout of Waynesboro on the road.
Alana Taylor impressed with 16 points, three assists and a pair of steals for the Trailblazers.
Madison Doss added six points, four assists and two steals for Spotswood (5-1) while Sadie Mayhew scored eight points, Brooke Morris had five and Molly Grefe added four points and three steals. Riley Joyner also had a solid outing with five points of her own for SHS.
Katilyn Hull led the Little Giants with seven points while Jazia Goodwin added six.
Spotswood 27 19 23 11 — 80
Waynesboro 13 8 5 2 — 28
Eastern Mennonite 49, Massanutten Military 11: Gus Seibert dropped 16 points as Eastern Mennonite coasted to a rout of Massanutten Military in its home opener.
Makayla Darcus added 13 points for the Flames (2-3) while Rhiannia Solomon had 10.
Massanutten Military 2 0 4 5 — 11
Eastern Mennonite 17 14 9 9 — 49
MASSANUTTEN MILITARY (11) — Serka 0 0-0 0, Samaniego 0 0-0 0, Shuttleworth 3 0-4 7, Hodges 0 0-0 0, Taverez 2 0-0 4, Mai 0 0-0 0, Duke 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 0-4 11.
EASTERN MENNONITE (49) — Seibert 6 3-4 16, Gredley 1 1-2 3, Forbes 0 0-0 0, VonArnswaldt 1 1-4 3, Darcus 5 2-5 13, Compagnari 0 0-0 0, Solomon 5 0-0 10, Gredley 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 7-15 49.
3-Point Goals — Massanutten Military 1 (Shuttleworth), Eastern Mennonite 2 (Seibert, Darcus).
Wilson Memorial 46, Harrisonburg 14: CC Robinson had 12 points and 14 boards as Wilson Memorial coasted to a rout of winless Harrisonburg in non-district action at home.
Freshman Kayleigh Coffey finished with 10 points and four rebounds for the Green Hornets (4-3) while Laci Norman grabbed six rebounds and Elise Bradley added seven points.
For the Blue Streaks (0-4), McKenna Dayton led the low-scoring effort with four points.
