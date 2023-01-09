The 2022-23 Bull Run District Scholastic Bowl Tournament was held on Saturday at Rappahannock County High School, resulting in a historic victory for one school.
As the No. 3 seed, Page County captured its first-ever Scholastic Bowl district title.
The Panthers defeated Luray 270-135 in the opening round before Summer Kite’s last-minute correct answer gave them a 190-185 win over Mountain View in the second.
Facing top-seeded Clarke County in the semifinals, Page earned a 215-150 win but then faced the Eagles again in the championship after CCHS got through the loser’s bracket.
The result was a 215-190 win and the first-ever championship win for the Panthers.
Senior Jackson Morris was a first-team all-district performer for Page, while Kite was a second-team selection. Eleanor Benson also played her best match of the year for PCHS.
The Panthers are coached by Nichole Brumfield and Eric Benson and will now host the Region 2B Scholastic Bowl tournament on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 5 p.m. in Shenandoah.
In other prep sports:
Trio Of City/County Teams Compete
Harrisonburg, Spotswood, and Turner Ashby gymnastics teams competed in the Park View Invitational over the weekend, with several individuals putting up impressive efforts.
Harrisonburg’s Mary Hermes finished as the top local finisher, placing third in the all-around category with a score of 27.725, while Turner Ashby’s Livy Layman (27.575) was fourth.
Meanwhile, TA’s Alana May (24.4) and Andie Neher (24.25) were fifth and sixth.
Hermes finished fourth in vault, sixth in bars, and fourth in beam while also earning fifth in floor. Layman, meanwhile, earned third in bars, while May was fifth in bars.
(1) comment
Nice to see these students recognized.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.