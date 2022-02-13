Ricky Campbell scored a game-high 28 points and surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career in Page County’s 63-57 win over rival Luray in boys basketball action in Shenandoah on Friday.
Dylan Hensley added 14 points for the Panthers (9-13, 8-8 Bull Run) while Hayden Plum added nine points and Caden Good had eight. Jacob Williams and Caleb Knighton had a bucket apiece.
For the Bulldogs (4-11, 4-16 Bull Run), Christian Lentz finished with a team-high 24 points.
Landon Vile added 15 points for Luray while James Cash and Kenny Frye had six apiece.
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Boys Basketball
Turner Ashby 72, Fort Defiance 41: Turner Ashby set a program record with 15 3s and ran away with a 72-41 win over non-district rival Fort Defiance in Don Landes Gymnasium on Saturday.
Garret Spruhan had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Knights (12-8) while Noah Gerber finished with seven points and three assists and Trent Kiser chipped in with 11 points of his own.
Also adding to TA’s big day was Nolan Bailey with 12 points and Jacob Keplinger and Adam Bass with nine apiece. Beau Baylor added four points as 10 players scored for the Knights.
For the Indians (9-11), who have lost two straight, Tyreek Veney finished with nine points.
Indians Lead The Way at 3C Meet
Fort Defiance had a strong overall day with the girls finishing fourth and the boys fifth at the Region 3C indoor track and field championships at Heritage High School in Lynchburg on Saturday.
On the girls side for the Indians, Abby Lane won the 1000-meter run (3:18.63) while Kaity Ruiz (1:23.63) and Dagon Wheeler (1:24.10) took second and third, respectively, in the 500.
The 4x800 relay team of Allison Sheets, Logan Braun, Dagon Wheeler and Abby Lane won with a time of 10:17.35. The 4x400 relay of Ruiz, Wheeler, Sheets and Lane finished third (4:24.59).
Ella Somers won the high jump for the Broadway girls with a leap of 5-00.00 while Spotswood’s Marika Dickel won the 3200 (12:21.57) and was followed by twin sister Ashland Dickel (12:21.67).
Trailblazers sophomore Taylor Myers won the girls 1600 with a time of 5:15.77. The 4x800 relay team of the Dickel sisters, Myers and Kate Ruebke finished second (10:23.83) behind Fort.
The TA girls got a second-place performance from Josephine Brumfield in the 1000 (3:18.93). Katie Miller finished third in the shot put (30-05.00) while Rachel Craun was third in the 3200 (12:39.79).
On the boys side of things, Fort’s Ramsey Corbin was second in the 1000 (2:45.33) and Wyatt Herman was runner-up in pole vault (10-06.00). The FDHS 4x400 relay team of Weston Powell, Ashton Moyers, Riley Claytor and Sam Tindall was second (3:37.25) and the 4x800 relay teams of Moyers, Corbin, Tindall and Eli Spire also finished as runner-up with an impressive time of 8:34.74.
Luke Garber tied for second in the high jump (5-10.00) for the Broadway boys while Walker Knicely was third in the pole vault (10-06.00) and Casper Rao finished third in the shot put (40-09.00).
Spotswood’s Russell Kramer was second in the 3200 (10:37.22) while Wilson Memorial’s Clark Dana was third in the 1000 (2:47.82), finishing just behind Fort’s Corbin. Other impressive performers from area schools on the day included Waynesboro’s Migel Loya (second in shot put), Mason Lawhorne (second in high jump) and Rockbridge County’s Evan Roney (third in 1600).
