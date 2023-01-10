Senior guard Jacob Williams, who has recently emerged as a big-time scorer, dropped 22 points as Page County defeated Bull Run District foe Mountain View in boys basketball action in Quicksburg on Monday.
Hayden Plum, a senior forward, added nine points for the Panthers.
Also chipping in for Page, which has now won three in a row and four of its last five to move above .500 on the year, was junior Seth Cloude with eight points and freshman Isaac Foltz with seven points in the impressive win.
Senior Brett Paul Campbell finished with six points, while Logan Heiston added four for the Panthers, who outscored MVHS 18-6 in the third quarter.
As for the Generals, who remain winless on the year, junior guard Johnny Hasley continued his fine season with 19 points in the district setback.
Mountain View also got eight points from senior guard Evan Estep, while Michael Spaur, a senior forward, chipped in with eight points.
Page (7-6, 3-4 Bull Run) will be back in action Friday at rival East Rockingham, while the Generals (0-10, 0-6 Bull Run) were set to host Madison County at home on Tuesday.
Page County 20 9 18 15 — 62
Mountain View 10 8 6 18 — 42
PAGE COUNTY (62) — Heiston 1 1-4 4, Combs 1 0-4 2, Campbell 1 3-4 6, Plum 1 2-2 4, Foltz 3 1-2 7, Williams 8 1-3 22, Strickler 0 0-0 0, Martz 0 0-0 0, Painter 0 1-2 1, Pettit 0 1-2 1, Clouse 3 2-2 8, Lucas 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 12-25 62.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (42) — Goodwyn 0 0-0 0, Eaton 0 0-0 0, Patel 0 0-0 0, Reynard 1 0-0 3, Fields 1 0-0 2, Jones 0 0-0 0, Estep 4 0-0 8, Spaur 3 1-2 8, Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Halterman 0 0-0 0, Halsey 7 4-6 19, Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Showalter 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-8 42.
3-Point Goals — Page County 8 (Williams 5, Heiston, Campbell, Plum), Mountain View 3 (Reynard, Spaur, Halsey).
In other prep sports on Monday:
Girls Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 46, Randolph-Macon 32: Sophomore Makayla Darcus had one of her best games of the season, pouring in 22 points to guide Eastern Mennonite to a non-conference victory over Randolph-Macon Academy in Harrisonburg.
Augusta Seibert, an eighth-grader, did the rest of the damage for the Flames (6-4), scoring 19 points of her own and continuing to enhance her first-year varsity resume.
Eastern Mennonite returns to action on Jan. 17 at home against non-conference foe Foxcroft.
