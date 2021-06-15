SHENANDOAH — James Madison signee Taylor Hankins pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up three hits and a walk while striking out 11 as top-seeded Page County handled fourth-seeded Clarke County 10-0 in five innings in the Region 2B softball semifinals in Shenandoah on Tuesday.
Maddie Gordon, a Penn State signee, was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Panthers (13-0) while Taylor Umberger was 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and Hankins was 2-for-4 with an RBI of her own at the plate.
Also chipping in for Page was Kirsten Hensley with a 2-for-2 effort that included a double, Marissa Monger with a two-run double and Morgan Lucas with a hit, a run scored and an RBI in the victory.
For the Eagles (8-4), Alyssa Hoggatt was 2-for-2 with a double while Campbell Paskel had a single.
The Panthers will host second-seeded Buffalo Gapin the regional championship Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Baseball
Page County 5, Madison County 0: Sophomore Lance Williams, a Virginia Tech commit, pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout as second-seeded Page County defeated third-seeded Madison County 5-0 in the Region 2B semifinals in Shenandoah.
Aidan Painter was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Panthers (10-3) while Chase Parlett was also 2-for-4.
Williams had a single and an RBI while T.R. Williams had an RBI and Caleb Knighton and Caden Good had a hit each.
Page County will travel to top-seeded Buckingham County on Thursday for the regional championship game.
Girls Soccer
Mountain View 6, Harrisonburg 1: Harrisonburg’s season came to an end with a 6-1 loss to Mountain View in the Region 5D semifinals at MVHS.
Olivia King had the lone goal for the Blue Streaks (10-4).
