Ali Purdham poured in a season-high 21 points as Page County earned a 52-40 win over Mountain View in Bull Run District girls basketball action in Shenandoah on Wednesday.
Faith Mason added 16 points for the Panthers (5-3, 3-1 Bull Run) while Bailee Gaskins had five, Taryn Eppard finished with four and Adryn Martin totaled three in the victory.
Bre Franklin led the Generals (2-5, 0-4 Bull Run) with a team-high 16 points and six rebounds while Ava Pittington approached a double-double 13 points and nine boards and Mya Councill added a solid all-around line of nine points, six rebounds and six assists.
Mountain View 6 9 2 23 — 40
Page County 8 15 18 11 — 52
MOUNTAIN VIEW (40) — K. Stanley 1 0-0 2, M. Councill 2 4-7 9, Franklin 5 3-5 16, Disdier 0 0-0 0, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Stroop 0 0-0 0, Moffitt 0 0-0 0, Pittington 6 1-2 13. Totals 14 8-14 40.
PAGE COUNTY (52) — Frymyer 1 1-2 3, Good 0 0-0 0, Mason 4 6-6 16, Gaskins 2 1-4 5, Eppard 1 1-1 4, Martin 0 3-6 3, Good 0 0-0 0, Purdham 8 0-0 21, Foltz 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 12-19 52.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 4 (Franklin 3, Councill), Page County 8 (Purdham 5, Mason 2, Martin).
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Boys Basketball
William Fleming 60, Harrisonburg 55: Despite one of its strongest efforts of the season, Harrisonburg suffered a non-district overtime loss at the hands of William Fleming at home.
Jadon Burgess had another big night for the Blue Streaks (0-7), totaling 18 points, eight rebounds, five steals and four assists while Kayden Madden also impressed with 10 points.
Joining Burgess and Madden as top contributors for HHS was Tiberius Fields with 10 points while Keith Brown also chipped in with nine and Latham Fields finished with six.
