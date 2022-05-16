Senior Kirsten Hensley went 3-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs as Page County cruised to a big-time 7-1 win over rival East Rockingham in Bull Run District softball action in Shenandoah on Monday afternoon.
Sophomore ace Bailee Gaskins was equally impressive in the circle for the Panthers (14-5, 11-2 Bull Run), who took sole possession of first place in the district standings, as she tossed a complete game, giving up just one run on four hits and a walk while racking up seven strikeouts in the win.
Karleigh Austin also added a trio of hits for Page while Adryn Martin and Jocelyne Rinker each finished with a hit and an RBI to also chip in.
For the Eagles (11-8, 10-3 Bull Run), Megan Holland had an RBI single.
East Rockingham 010 000 0 — 1 4 0
Page County 203 200 x — 7 11 2
Arbaugh, Morris and Cude. Gaskins and Hensley. W — Gaskins. L — Arbaugh. HR — PC: Hensley, third inning, one on. Hensley, fourth inning, one on.
In other prep sports Monday:
Softball
Spotswood 5, Rockbridge County 3: Freshman Charley Bentley was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs as Spotswood remained unbeaten at home with a Valley District win over Rockbridge County in Penn Laird.
Taelor Ware was 2-for-3 for the Trailblazers (15-4, 6-1 Valley) while Elizabeth Blatz and Abigail Claytor each went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Fort Defiance 12, Waynesboro 2: Lindsay Atkins was 4-for-4 with a homer and four RBIs and Fort Defiance hit four home runs as a team in a rout of struggling Shenandoah District opponent Waynesboro at home.
Penn State signee Lilian Berry was 4-for-4 with a solo homer and also pitched three perfect innings to start the game for the unbeaten Indians (17-0, 9-0 Shenandoahh) while Brooke Atkins had three hits and two RBIs.
Brooklyn Davis and McKenna Mace each added solo homers for Fort.
Waynesboro 000 200 x — 2 4 1
Fort Defiance 501 015 x — 12 17 0
Tucker and Ruiz. Berry, Begoon and B. Atkins. W — Berry. L — Tucker. HR — W: Flynn, fourth inning, one on. FD: Berry, first inning, none on. L. Atkins, first inning, two on. Davis, first inning, none on. Mace, sixth inning, none on.
Wilson Memorial 17, Staunton 1: Freshman Caylee Stevens pitched a complete-game one-hitter, striking out seven and also went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in Wilson Memorial’s rout of Staunton on the road.
Junior catcher Kailyn Ketchum was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for the Green Hornets (8-10, 7-4 Shenandoah) while senior Trinity Thomas also went 2-for-4 with an RBI of her own in the victory.
Riverheads 10, Buffalo Gap 3: Cheyenne Deming and Samantha Charles each had a homer and two RBIs as Riverheads continued to impress with a Shenandoah District win over Buffalo Gap at home.
Maggie Robertson added two hits for the Gladiators (11-4, 7-2 Shenandoah) while Destiny Good struck out eight in a complete game.
For the Bison (8-9, 5-6), Caroline Alger allowed seven earned runs on eight hits and eight walks but did rack up a game-high 12 strikeouts in the loss.
At the plate for Gap, Alger, Paige Fix and Madeline Miller each had three hits while Emily Minter also chipped in with two hits and an RBI.
Buffalo Gap 000 021 0 — 3 13 3
Riverheads 250 102 x — 10 8 2
Alger and Judy. Good and Deming. W — Good. L — Alger. HR — RIV: Charles, first inning, one on. Deming, sixth inning, one on.
Baseball
Wilson Memorial 10, Staunton 2: Jalen Rowzie went 4-for-5 with two RBIs as Wilson Memorial clinched its second straight Shenandoah District title with a win over Staunton at Moxie Stadium in Gypsy Hill Park.
Jaden Rose pitched five innings, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts and also had two hits and an RBI for the Green Hornets (13-5, 10-1 Shenandoah) while Jacob Wakefield struck out four.
Landyn Coggins and Job Harrell each finished with a single and an RBI for the Storm (6-14, 4-8 Shenandoah), who had just four hits in the loss.
Wilson Memorial 214 200 1 — 10 14 0
Staunton 002 000 0 — 2 4 0
Rose, Wakefield and Leavell. Tovar, Engleman, Harrell and Englemen, Oakes. W — Rose. L — Tovar.
Riverheads 7, Buffalo Gap 6: Ryan Farris, Logan Austin and Kaelin Kweicinski all had a hit and an RBI apiece as Riverheads earned a hard-fought district win over rival Buffalo Gap in Greenville.
Farris also tossed 2.1 innings of relief for the Gladiators (12-5, 4-5 Shenandoah), giving up one run on one hit and three walks while striking out three. Bennett Dunlap added two RBIs at the plate for RHS.
For the Bison (11-7, 5-5 Shenandoah), Jackson Ingram, Kody Bright and Micah Canterbury all connected on home runs in the setback.
Buffalo Gap 001 050 0 — 6 6 3
Riverheads 105 010 x — 7 4 1
Canterbury, Fitzgerald and Bright. Miller, Farris and Huffer. W — Farris. L — Fitzgerald. HR — BG: Ingram, third inning, none on. Bright, fifth inning, two on. Canterbury, fifth inning, none on.
Girls Tennis
Fort Defiance 8, Riverheads 1: Fort Defiance capped an unbeaten season in Shenandoah District play and clinched a Region 3C berth with another convincing victory over Riverheads in Greenville.
Krisalyn Mooney, Hency Correa, Logan Braun, Emma Hua, Sara Wine and Kalen Murphy all earned wins for the Indians (14-2, 12-0).
Mooney was also declared the district’s singles champion and joined Correa to win the doubles title. They’ll also advance to regionals.
“We minimized our unforced errors, which is key to any win,” Fort coach John Edgecomb said. “We enjoy winning our District this evening, and tomorrow we return to practice and continue to work and improve.”
Central 5, Mountain View 0: Second-seeded Central defeated third-seeded Mountain View in the Bull Run District semifinals at home.
Erika Hutton, Mallory Hutton, Lydia Scibelli, Hannah Borden, Grace May and Madison Marston all earned singles wins for the Falcons (9-2).
Central will take on the winner of East Rockingham and Clarke County in the district title match Thursday. Those two teams play today in Elkton.
Dunaway, Fendley Win District Titles
A pair of Spotswood standouts won Valley District titles on Monday.
Trailblazers standout Meg Dunaway won her second straight girls tennis district title with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Broadway’s Felicity Copenhaver.
For the Spotswood boys, Jackson Fendley earned a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Broadway’s Marshall Rao to earn the first singles title of his career.
HHS Duo Shines At 5D Sub-Regional
The Harrisonburg duo of Corey Beshoar and Keenan Glago began its postseason run with a 1-6, 6-2, 10-4 win in the Region 5D sub-regionals championship on Monday at HHS to advance to regional competition.
The duo also won their semifinal match 6-0, 6-0 and will now move on to the Region 5D tournament. Beshoar won his singles semifinal 6-0, 6-0.
