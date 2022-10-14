In one of her best outings of the season, Harleigh Propst filled up the stat sheet with 16 assists, 13 kills, eight digs and four aces as Turner Ashby defeated Valley District rival Broadway 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-12 in prep volleyball action at home on Thursday.
Ivy Showalter had a double-double of 14 digs and 10 kills in the home win for the Knights (11-8, 2-2 Valley), who have now won six of their last eight matches.
Lizzy Smith added 11 digs and nine kills for Turner Ashby while Emmeline Bailey had one of her best outings of the season, too, with six kills and a team-high five blocks.
The Gobblers (8-12, 1-5), who have now dropped three straight, were led by Ashlyn Spitzer with 25 digs while Lindsey Wimer finished with 17 digs and four aces.
Also chipping in for Broadway was Allison Bryan, who dished out 12 assists, while Taylor Suters racked up six kills and freshman Clara Denman totaled two blocks.
In other prep sports:
Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Harrisonburg 0: In Penn Laird on Thursday, Callie Weaver dished out 17 assists and served up four aces for Spotswood won its 17th consecutive match with a quick 25-8, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of Valley District opponent Harrisonburg.
Dani Kunkle continued her stellar season for the Trailblazers (19-2, 6-0 Valley) with nine kills and nine digs while Allie Hoffman added six kills, two blocks and two aces.
For the Blue Streaks (3-13, 0-5 Valley), Teagan Miller had a team-high six digs and also added an ace while Kai Blosser, the lone senior for HHS, finished with a trio of kills.
East Rockingham 3, Madison County 0: Senior Madelyn Williams dished out 27 assists and served up three aces as East Rockingham cruised to a 25-13, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of Bull Run District opponent Madison County in Elkton on Thursday.
Williams, along with fellow seniors Bria Berriochoa and Jordyn Brown, were honored before the game and all three of the team leaders came up with impressive outings.
Berriochoa finished with 15 digs for the Eagles while Brown added 12 of her own.
Also chipping in for East Rock (16-6, 13-2 Bull Run) was Kate Simpkins with 10 kills, eight digs and a pair of aces while Alliyah McNair and Nora Fox had seven kills each.
The Eagles, who have now won 13 of their last 14 overall, clinched the Bull Run District regular-season title with the victory and the top seed in the league tournament.
Also as a result of the win, East Rock has clinched the No. 1 seed in Region 2B as well.
Fort Defiance 3, Stuarts Draft 0: In Don Landes Gymnasium on Thursday, Fort Defiance won its 13th straight with a 25-10, 25-12, 25-17 sweep of Stuarts Draft.
Baylee Blalock had another big night for the Indians, who remain unbeaten in Shenandoah District play, with 29 assists, 13 digs, five kills and four aces.
Also coming up big for Fort (18-1, 8-0 Shenandoah) was James Madison women’s soccer commit Ellie Cook with a team-high 23 digs and five kills while freshman Maecy Ann Frizzelle slapped down a team-best 11 kills and Addison Hammond led with 18 digs.
Junior multi-sport standout Trinity Hedrick added nine kills and seven digs for the Indians in the sweep while Elizabeth Kurtz was strong defensively with eight digs.
The Cougars (8-8, 5-4 Shenandoah) were led by McKenzie Tillman with 11 digs and four assists while Amelia Bartley added eight digs and Zoe Payne chipped in with seven.
Wilson Memorial 3, Buffalo Gap 0: Cierra Cannon slapped down 13 kills for Wilson Memorial in a Shenandoah District road sweep of Buffalo Gap on Thursday.
Hope Maddox led the way defensive for the Green Hornets (11-5, 7-2 Shenandoah) with 11 digs while Caylee Stevens had one of her best matches of the season with 13 assists.
Senior standout Allison Sykes, meanwhile, once again filled up the stat sheet for Wilson Memorial with an impressive line of eight digs, seven kills and four aces on the night.
Hidden Valley 3, Rockbridge County 1: Despite 19 kills, nine digs, three blocks and a trio of aces from Rockbridge County’s Maddie Dahl, Hidden Valley defeated the Wildcats 23-25, 25-22, 26-24, 25-17 in a non-district match in Roanoke on Thursday.
McKenzie Burch had a big night for Rockbridge (15-5) with 32 assists, 17 digs and three aces while Nala Shearer finished with 30 digs and also served up two aces of her own.
Sophie Vaught added eight kills for the Wildcats while MacKenzie Gladfelter had 11 digs.
Boys Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 6, Hargrave Military 0: Logan Weaver, Joshua Early and Oliver Early all scored two goals apiece as Eastern Mennonite steamrolled Hargrave Military in Blue Ridge Athletic Conference action on the road Thursday.
Tyler Shank assisted on four goals for the Flames (5-9-2, 2-3-1 BRAC) in the victory.
Also chipping in for Eastern Mennonite was Tyler Mast with an assist of his own.
