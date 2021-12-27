Macy Smith scored 16 points and Nyla Sperry added 15 as host Strasburg cruised past Broadway 54-39 in non-district girls basketball action at the Ram Hardwood Classic at SHS on Monday.
Madison Stinnette, Kenley Smith and Jada Hill added six points apiece for the Rams (5-3).
For the Gobblers (4-5), who were playing without leading scorer Emma Bacon, freshman Wren Wheeler finished with 14 points while Lindsey Wimer chipped in with 12 and Lexi Dingus had six.
Strasburg will now face Sherando in the championship of the purple bracket on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Broadway, meanwhile, will take on Buffalo Gap at 4:30 p.m. in the third-place game.
Broadway 4 11 10 14 — 39
Strasburg 16 21 11 6 — 54
BROADWAY (39) — Atwood 0 0-0 0, M. Bacon 0 1-2 1, Dingus 3 0-0 6, Gatesman 0 0-0 0, Hardy 1 0-0 2, Spencer 1 2-4 4, Suters 0 0-0 0, Wheeler 4 6-6 14, Wimer 5 0-0 12.Totals 14 9-12 39.
STRASBURG (54) — Crabill 1 0-0 3, Stinnette 2 0-0 6, K. Smith 3 0-2 6, Sperry 6 3-5 15, Hill 3 0-0 6, M. Smith 6 2-2 16, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Hooser 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 5-9 54.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 2 (Wimer), Strasburg 5 (Stinnette 2, Smith 2, Crabill).
In other prep sports Monday:
Girls Basketball
Page County 42, Orange County 29: Adryn Martin had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds as Page County topped Orange County 42-29 at the Ram Hardwood Classic in Strasburg.
Bailee Gaskins added eight points and seven boards for the Panthers (3-4) while Caris Lucas had seven points and 11 rebounds and Gracie Mason and Alexis Frymyer scored six points apiece.
Page will take on Skyline in the championship of the white bracket on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Sherando 44, Buffalo Gap 30: At the Ram Hardwood Classic in Strasburg, Bailey Talley scored eight points but it wasn’t enough as Buffalo Gap suffered a 44-30 loss to Sherando.
The Bison (5-4) also got six points apiece from Leah Sherrill and Avery Bradley in the loss while Paige Fix finished with four.
Gap will face Broadway in the third-place game of the purple bracket on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.