In Berryville, Strasburg made an emphatic statement with a 38-0 rout of Bull Run District rival Clarke County in high school football action Friday.
Rams senior quarterback Ryan Roller was electric on the night, tossing three touchdowns to three different receivers in the victory.
Takhi Coates ran for a 37-yard score and was also on the receiving end of a 36-yard toss from Roller for Strasburg (4-1, 1-0 Bull Run) in the win.
Walker Conrad and Griffin Carter also had a receiving touchdown each for the Rams while Jason Foster added a 10-yard run late in the contest.
The win for Strasburg snapped a nine-game losing streak against the Eagles (2-2, 0-2 Bull Run), who have now dropped back-to-back games.
In other prep sports Friday:
Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite 3, Carmel Christian 0: Rachelle Martin had six kills, six aces, four digs and four assists as Eastern Mennonite won its second straight with a 25-8, 28-26, 25-15 home sweep of Carmel Christian.
Augusta Seibert had 11 assists and four kills for the Flames (4-3, 2-1 Blue Ridge) while Annika Harmison added four kills, three digs and three aces.
Also chipping in for EMS was Lili Lehman with four aces and three kills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.