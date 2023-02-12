Strasburg’s quest to defend its Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship continued Saturday, scoring 271 points to cruise to a dominating team victory at the Region 2B wrestling championships at SHS.
Central (193) finished second to the rival Rams, while Madison County (146) was third, Clarke County (118.5) was fourth, and East Rockingham (87) finished fifth.
Conner Miller (106), Peyton Dean (113), Jadon Shanholts (120), Heath Burks (126), Ethan Asher (138), David Burks (150), and Hutson Conrad (190) earned gold for Strasburg.
Other local individual winners included Central’s Isaac Dodd (132), Tyler Forbes (215), Nathan Lopez (285), Clarke County’s Blake Jacobson (144) and Cannon Long (157), and Mountain View’s Braxton Miller (165).
The Rams will also send Lucas Martinez (second, 132), Zach Bracken (second, 144), Donovan Burks (second, 157), Braeden Stern (second, 165), Wyatt Honaker (third, 175) and Chuck Fake (second, 215) to the state meet.
The Falcons will also be well represented in Salem with Xade Neff (second, 113), Corey Chapman Jr. (second, 120), William Ayala (second, 138), Camden Reedy (third, 150), Ryan Mickelwait (second, 175) and Odane Dodd (second, 190) joining the winners at the state tournament.
East Rockingham will send three wrestlers to the state meet, with Timothy Kartyshev (third, 138), Bentley Hensley (third, 144), and Grant Malin (second, 150) advancing.
Meanwhile, Page County 113-pounder Kaylee Campbell finished third, and teammate Jordan Hedrick was third in the 215-pound weight class to earn state berths.
Stuarts Draft will send wrestlers Chris Dray (third, 165) and Mason Graber (third, 185) to the state meet.
The VHSL Class 1-3 state championships are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Locals Shine At Regional Track Meet
There were a large number of individual winners from the Shenandoah Valley at the Region 3C indoor track and field championships at Heritage-Lynchburg on Saturday.
Broadway’s Jowell Gonzalez Santiago (500) and Walker Knicely (pole vault), Waynesboro’s Adam Groves (1000) and the WHS 4x800 relay team, Spotswood’s Russell Kramer (1600), Staunton’s Maaliah Cabell (long jump) were the local winners on the boys side of things.
For the girls, Fort Defiance freshman Taylor Cubbage (500) and the 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams earned wins.
Santiago finished third in the boys 300-meter dash for the Gobblers, while the boys 4x400 relay was second.
For the Trailblazers, Kenneth Salmeron was second in the 1000, and the 4x400 relay team earned a third-place finish.
Turner Ashby’s Ella Tatro was third in the girls pole vault, while Fort’s Cubbage (second, 300) and Abby Lane (third, 1000) earned top-three finishes for their squad.
Wilson Memorial’s girls 4x800 relay team finished third, while Max Vess was third in the boys triple jump.
The Little Giants were led by Jasmine Redifer with a runner-up finish in the girls long jump, while Amari Carter was second in the 55-meter dash and Trent Snyder earned a third-place finish in the boys pole vault.
For the Storm, Aurora Schwaner was the runner-up in the girls triple jump, while Cabell was second in the high jump.
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 77, Page County 50: Sophomore guard Dean Robinson erupted for a season-high 24 points, and junior backcourt mate Kain Shifflett added 21 as East Rockingham closed the regular season with its third straight win in a convincing victory over Bull Run District rival Page County on Friday in Shenandoah.
Xavia Brown, a 6-foot sophomore forward, added nine points for the Eagles, while versatile senior forward Xavier Butler added eight, and juniors John Mitchell and Ryan Williams finished with four apiece in the victory.
Senior forward Hayden Plum was the lone player in double figures for the Panthers, scoring 19 points.
Also chipping in for Page was junior Seth Cloude with eight points, while senior Brett Paul Campbell had five.
East Rock (13-3, 15-7 Bull Run) will be the No. 3 seed in the Bull Run District tournament and, coincidentally, will host the sixth-seeded Panthers (10-12, 6-10) in a rematch in the quarterfinals on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Elkton.
East Rockingham 20 28 13 16 — 77
Page County 8 14 16 12 — 50
EAST ROCKINGHAM (77) — Williams 2 0-0 4, Jones 1 0-0 2, Robinson 11 1-4 24, Yancey 1 0-0 2, Brown 4 1-2 9, Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Butler 4 0-0 8, Shifflett 8 5-7 21, Lawson 1 1-2 3, Breeden 0 0-0 0, Sweet 0 0-0 0. Totals 34 8-15 77.
PAGE COUNTY (50) — Heiston 1 2-3 4, Combs 1 0-0 2, Campbell 2 1-8 5, Plum 8 2-6 19, Foltz 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 2, Strickler 0 0-0 0, Martz 2 0-2 4, Painter 0 0-0 0, Pettit 0 0-0 0, Cloude 2 3-4 8, Lucas 2 0-2 4. Totals 20 8-25 50.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham (Robinson), Page County 2 (Plum, Cloude).
Wilson Memorial 65, Turner Ashby 47: In Fishersville, 6-foot-4 senior wing Finn Irving had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, adding six assists as well, as Wilson Memorial defeated Turner Ashby on Thursday.
Irving’s younger brother, sophomore Eli Irving, added 10 points for the Green Hornets in the non-district victory.
Other key contributors for Wilson included senior Colton Lavender, with eight points and four boards, and freshman Addy Flesher, who also had eight points, while 6-foot-7 senior forward Lucas Schatz totaled six points, eight rebounds, and a trio of blocks in another strong effort.
Grant Wright, a junior forward, finished with six points, five rebounds, and three steals for the Hornets, while senior guard Aiden Podgorski had six points and four assists.
Wilson (15-6), which has now won four in a row, closes the regular season on the road Thursday at Shenandoah District rival Waynesboro, while the Knights (4-18) saw their season come to an end and said goodbye to the team’s lone senior in 5-foot-10 guard Grayson Smith.
Clarke County 81, Luray 60: Junior forward Will Booker had 24 points as Clarke County won its eighth straight and earned a share of the Bull Run District regular-season title with an 81-60 rout of Luray on Friday at LHS.
Junior guard Louis Marino finished with 14 points and four steals for the red-hot Eagles (15-7, 13-3 Bull Run), while junior forward Moses Day added 11 points, and senior guard Tyler Sansom also hit double digits with 10.
Clarke will serve as the top seed in the Bull Run District tournament and host eighth-seeded Rappahannock County in the quarterfinal round on Monday in Berryville.
The Bulldogs (6-16, 5-11), who ended the regular season on a four-game skid, will travel to No. 2 Madison County.
Strasburg 53, Central 42: 6-foot-7 junior forward Walker Conrad totaled 21 points as Strasburg won its fifth straight with a Bull Run District rivalry win at Central on Friday.
Junior forward Griffin Carter had 16 points, and senior Ryan Roller had six points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals for the Rams in the regular-season finale.
Senior guard Ben Walters led the Falcons with 17 points. Senior forward Zachary Cooper had seven points for Central, and Jake Boyce, another senior, had six.
Strasburg (15-6, 12-4 Bull Run) will be the No. 4 seed in the Bull Run District tournament and host the No. 5 Falcons (8-14, 7-9) in a quarterfinal rematch on Monday.
Eastern Mennonite 68, New Covenant 50: Showing off his prolific scoring abilities again, senior guard Davarion Johnson poured in 30 points as Eastern Mennonite earned a big Blue Ridge Conference victory over New Covenant in Harrisonburg on Thursday.
Junior wing Drew Hatter added 21 points for the Flames in their third straight victory, while sophomore Rell Hamilton finished with six and junior Shawn Valentine added five.
On Saturday, Eastern Mennonite (14-9, 5-5 Blue Ridge) fell in a 125-78 loss at powerhouse Hargrave Military.
New Covenant 8 20 10 12 — 50
Eastern Mennonite 22 10 17 19 — 68
NEW COVENANT (50) — Bowman 4 0-3 11, Libbie 2 0-0 6, Gorman 0 0-2 0, Murdole 3 4-7 12, Powell 7 6-8 20, Vollmer 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 10-18 50.
EASTERN MENNONITE (68) — Hamilton 3 0-0 6, Hatter 8 3-5 21, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Johnson 13 2-2 30, Early 1 0-0 2, Valentine 2 1-2 5, Berry 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 6-9 68.
3-Point Goals — New Covenant 6 (Bowman 3, Libbie 2, Murdole), Eastern Mennonite 6 (Johnson 4, Hatter 2).
Riverheads 59, Waynesboro 52: Sophomore William Gardner scored a team-high 16 points as Riverheads snapped a five-game losing streak with a Shenandoah District victory over Waynesboro in Greensville on Friday.
Senior guard Gabe Milo added 12 points for the Gladiators, while sophomore Henley Dunlap had 11.
For the Little Giants, who have lost three straight, junior forward Vaiden Hite had a season-high 17 points, while sophomore guard Jackson Darden impressed with 15.
Riverheads (8-12, 3-8 Shenandoah) closes the regular season at Staunton on Monday, while Waynesboro (4-17, 2-9 Shenandoah) hosts Wilson Memorial.
Grace Christian 67, United Christian 36: In Staunton, sophomore Davis Reid nearly had a double-double with 18 points, nine rebounds, and four assists as Grace Christian crushed non-conference foe United Christian on Thursday.
Justin Hain, a junior, did hit the double-double mark for the Warriors, finishing with a team-high 21 points and 11 boards, while senior Ryan Brent scored 10 points.
Grace Christian (13-7), which has won four of its last five, will now wait to begin postseason play this week.
Girls Basketball
Wilson Memorial 50, Harrisonburg 44: Sophomore forward CC Robinson put together another monster double-double, finishing with 21 points and 17 rebounds as Wilson Memorial earned a gritty non-district road win over Harrisonburg at Roger Bergey Court on Thursday.
Laci Norman, a senior guard, added 15 points, including three 3-pointers, and six rebounds for the Green Hornets.
Also chipping in for Wilson, which has won back-to-back games, was sophomore wing Asia Knight with six points and three boards and a pair of freshmen in Kelsey Payne with four points and three rebounds and Kayleigh Coffey, who totaled five rebounds of her own in the victory.
Although it was a loss for the young Blue Streaks, it was a strong effort in the team’s final regular-season game.
Junior guard Timberlyn Moore had one of her best outings, scoring a team-high 20 for Harrisonburg, while sophomore McKenna Dayton also hit double digits with 12 points.
Sophomore forward Kayli Alvarado had six for the Streaks.
The Green Hornets (15-6) will close the regular season on Monday at home against Waynesboro with a chance to clinch at least a share of the Shenandoah District regular-season title, while Harrisonburg (2-19) now prepares for a Region 5D sub-regional on Friday.
Wilson Memorial 12 15 10 13 — 50
Harrisonburg 6 12 16 10 — 44
WILSON MEMORIAL (50) — Norman 5 2-3 15, Bradley 1 0-0 2, Payne 2 0-1 4, Coffey 0 0-0 0, Knight 3 0-1 6, Reeves 0 0-0 0, Abshire 1 0-0 2, Robinson 9 3-13 21, Taylor 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 5-18 50.
HARRISONBURG (44) — Arebalo 0 0-0 0, Henriquez 1 0-0 2, Dayton 5 2-4 12, Phillips 0 0-0 0, Moore 10 0-0 20, Shifflett 0 0-2 0, Rodriguez 0 2-2 2, Medhin 0 0-0 0, Lemon 1 0-0 2, Alvarado 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 6-10 44.
3-Point Goals — Wilson Memorial 3 (Norman).
Fort Defiance 53: Staunton 20: Seniors Baylee Blalock and Taliyah Hostetter, along with junior Mia Alexander, all scored 11 points as Fort Defiance coasted to a Shenandoah District road blowout of Staunton on Friday.
The Indians have now won 10 of their last 11 overall.
Sophomore Sam Swift led the Storm with eight points.
Fort (14-7, 9-2 Shenandoah) closes the regular season at home Monday against Stuarts Draft, while Staunton (4-18, 1-10 Shenandoah) travels to Riverheads that evening.
Clarke County 37, Luray 28: In Berryville on Friday, freshman Alainah McKavish had 10 points, nine rebounds, and a trio of assists, and senior Hailey Evans added 10 points and three steals as Clarke County captured the Bull Run District regular-season crown with a win over Luray.
Senior wing Keira Rohrbach added five points and nine boards for the Eagles (18-5, 13-3 Bull Run), who have won six of their last seven, while junior Kaiya Williams was solid offensively, dishing out a team-high four assists.
Clarke will be the top seed in the district tournament and host eighth-seeded Mountain View in a quarterfinal on Monday, while the Bulldogs (13-8, 10-6 Bull Run) are the fifth seed and will travel to No. 4 Central for the first round.
Strasburg 56, Central 54: Junior guard Macy Smith erupted for 28 points, four rebounds and four steals as Strasburg defeated rival Central in a thrilling Bull Run District regular-season finale on Thursday at SHS.
The game was a back-and-forth affair throughout, with the Falcons’ 3-point attempt at the buzzer rimming out.
Freshman guard Emily Gorrell also was big for the Rams (16-6, 12-4 Bull Run), finishing with 20 points.
For the Falcons (14-8, 10-6 Bull Run), who had a three-game winning streak snapped, senior wing Chloe Helsley totaled 21 points, nine rebounds, and three steals, while junior Makenna Painter had 11 points and 13 boards.
Sophomore guard Aamori Williams was solid, too, for Central, finishing with five rebounds and 11 assists.
Both teams will begin play in the Bull Run District tournament this week, scheduled to start Monday.
Strasburg is the No. 2 seed and will host No. 7 East Rockingham in the quarterfinals, while the fourth-seeded Falcons will take on fifth-seeded Luray in Woodstock.
Grace Christian 51, United Christian 31: Sophomore Aubrey Greenmun had 11 points, and junior Maddie Harper scored 10 points and added seven rebounds as Grace Christian earned a convincing Virginia Association of Christian Athletics Conference regular-season victory over United Christian in Staunton on Thursday.
Lucy Wells, a junior, added eight points for the Warriors (13-6, 10-2 VACA), who snapped a two-game skid.
Grace now awaits the start of postseason play on Feb. 21.
Pendleton County 58, Union 34: In Franklin, W.Va., senior Ariana Young had a double-double of 23 points, and 10 rebounds as Pendleton County defeated Potomac Valley Conference opponent Union on Thursday.
Sophomore Avery Townsend added 14 points for the Wildcats, who have now won five in a row and seven of their last eight, while sophomore Baylee Beachler impressed with seven points and a team-high 12 boards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.