Kiersten Ransome poured in 18 points to help Fort Defiance down Broadway 67-62 in an exciting non-district girls basketball contest at BHS on Monday.
Trinity Hedrick hit a trio of 3s as part of her 14-point performance for the Indians (2-1) while Adriana Shields had 10 points and Ellie Cook finished with five.
For the Gobblers (2-2), Emma Bacon poured in 31 points. It was her second consecutive game with over 30 points. She had 34 in a win over Mountain View last week, which ranked second in program history for point in a game.
Lily Gatesman added nine points for Broadway while Maya Bacon had six and Wren Wheeler finished with five.
Fort Defiance 14 22 9 22 — 67
Broadway 9 19 18 16 — 62
FORT DEFIANCE (67) — Ransome 4 8-9 18, Alexander 2 0-0 4, Hedrick 5 1-4 14, Hansbrough 2 0-1 4, Ryder 1 0-0 3, Shields 5 0-2 10, K. Hostetter 1 0-0 3, Berry 1 1-3 3, T. Hostetter 1 0-0 3, Cook 0 5-8 5. Totals 22 15-27 67.
BROADWAY (62) — Atwood 0 0-0 0, Bacon 11 4-6 31, Bynaker 0 0-0 0, Copenhaver 1 0-0 2, Gatesman 3 3-4 9, Hardy 1 0-0 2, Spencer 1 1-2 3, Suters 0 0-0 0, Wheeler 1 3-7 5, Wimer 2 0-4 4. Totals 22 12-30 62.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 8 (Hedrick 3, Ransome 2, Ryder, K. Hostetter, T. Hostetter), Broadway 5 (Emma Bacon).
In other prep sports Monday:
Boys Basketball
Wilson Memorial 64, Alleghany County 46: In Fishersville, Finn Irving exploded for 25 points, 11 boards and six steals as Wilson Memorial remained unbeaten with a 64-46 thumping of Alleghany County.
Grant Wright added nine points, four boards and a pair of steals for the Green Hornets (3-0) while Eli Irving had six points and Colton Lavender finished with five. 11 different players got in the scoring column for Wilson.
Alleghany County 6 13 22 5 — 46
Wilson Memorial 18 23 18 5 — 64
ALLEGHANY COUNTY (46) — Via 1 0-0 2, Lettch 1 2-2 4, Entsminger 2 0-0 4, Gibson 2 0-0 5, Warren 1 0-0 2, Middleton 0 4-4 4, Caldwell 1 0-0 3, Harden 2 1-3 5, Hayslett 2 1-4 5, Moore 1 2-3 4, Turner 0 1-2 1, Nicely 0 0-0 0, Lowman 2 2-2 7. Totals 15 13-20 46.
WILSON MEMORIAL (64) — Vess 1 0-0 2, LAvender 2 0-0 5, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Podgorski 1 0-0 2, Armstrong 1 0-0 2, E. Irving 2 0-0 6, Mundie 0 0-0 0, Briseno 1 1-3 3, F. Irving 5 11-13 25, Schatz 2 0-0 4, Wright 3 2-2 9, Harman 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 16-22 64.
3-Point Goals — Alleghany County 3 (Gibson, Caldwell, Lowman), Wilson Memorial 8 (F. Irving 4, E. Irving 2, Lavender, Wright).
Girls Basketball
Charlottesville 48, Wilson Memorial 40: Wilson Memorial overcame a big first-half deficit but didn’t have enough in a 48-40 non-district loss to Charlottesville in Fishersville.
Laci Norman led the Green Hornets (2-1) in the scoring column with nine points while Reagan Frazier had a near double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds.
Brooke Cason had six points and five rebounds for Wilson, CC Robinson added six points and seven boards and Aaliyah Taylor chipped in with six points of her own.
Charlottesville 12 13 12 11 — 48
Wilson Memorial 2 7 14 17 — 40
WILSON MEMORIAL (40) — Norman 4 0-1 9, Bradley 0 3-4 3, Vess 1 0-0 2, Cason 2 1-2 6, Robinson 3 0-0 6, Taylor 2 2-3 6, Frazier 4 0-2 9. Totals 16 6-12 40.
3-Point Goals — Wilson Memorial 2 (Norman, Cason).
Buffalo Gap 57, Covington 25: Bailey Talley scored 17 points as Buffalo Gap picked up an impressive 57-25 non-district rout of Covington on the road.
Avery Bradley added 14 points for the Bison (2-1) while Paige Fix had eight and Chloe Emurian and Karah Richie added six apiece.
Buffalo Gap 11 18 13 15 — 57
Covington 4 7 6 7 — 25
BUFFALO GAP (57) — Emurian 3 0-0 6, Richie 3 0-0 6, Bradley 6 0-0 14, Talley 8 0-0 17, Minter 0 0-0 0, Fix 3 2-3 8, Huffer 0 0-0 0, Coffman 2 0-0 4, Whitlock 1 0-0 2, Clark 0 0-0 0, Carter 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 2-3 57.
COVINGTON (25) — Persinger 3 0-0 7, H. Reynolds 2 0-0 4, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Heighter 0 0-0 0, Rose 1 0-0 3, Terrell 0 0-0 0, L. Bragg 4 0-2 8, S. Bragg 0 0-0 0, B. Reynolds 1 0-1 2, Bartley 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 1-5 25.
3-Point Goals — Buffalo Gap 3 (Bradley 2, Talley), Covington 2 (Persinger, Rose).
