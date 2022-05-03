A four-goal second half led Spotswood girls soccer over Harrisonburg 4-3 on Tuesday evening, helping the Blazers remain unbeaten in Valley District play.
Spotswood blitzed Harrisonburg to open the second half, scoring three goals in the first 10 minutes after halftime. Maggie Thorpe scored first before Riley Thorpe added another before an own goal pushed the Blazers in front.
The Blue Streaks leveled the score in the 68th minute as Esmeralda Cardoso Rodriguez scored her second goal of the night, but Gracyn Chandler netted the game-winning goal for the Blazers in the 68th minute.
Harrisonburg outshot Spotswood 13-9 in the contest. Sadie Mayhew logged 10 saves for the Blazers, while Carolyn Hinshaw logged five for the Blue Streaks.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Baseball
Riverheads 14, Staunton 2: Aidan Miller went 3-for-3 with a trio of RBIs as Riverheads won in convincing fashion on the road at Staunton in Shenandoah District action.
Henley Dunlap also logged three RBIs for the Gladiators in the win, going 1-for-4 with a triple. Kaelin Kwiecinski and Trevor Lilley added a pair of RBIs each for Riverheads.
Colton Kwiecinski earned the start for the Gladiators, tossing 3.1 innings, allowing four hits and three runs, while logging one strikeout.
Troy Tovar logged an RBI for Staunton, while pitching 3.1 innings, allowing five hits and three runs with a walk.
Riverheads 021 011x x -14 10 1
Staunton 101 00xx — 2 4 4
Mountain View 6, Central 2: Caleb Daugherty logged a multi-hit game, but the Falcons fell on the road, despite recording five hits.
Calvin Bernard also hit a double for Central, while tossing four innings, allowing five hits and five runs (three earned) with four strikeouts and three walks.
Jaden Click led the Generals with a two-RBI double, while Zander Jodrie, Joey McNamera, Seth Moomaw and Brayden Smith each recorded an RBI.
Smith was stellar on the mound for Mountain View, tossing a complete game, allowing two runs on five hits while logging eight strikeouts and a walk.
Central 000 101 x — 2 5 1
Mountain View 300 210 x — 6 8 1
Madison County 6, Page County 0: Trey Deane struck out 13 batters as Madison County beat Page County in Bull Run District play.
Deane tossed a complete game, allowing just five hits and didn’t walk a batter in the shutout win.
The Mountaineers jumped out to an early three-run lead in the first inning and didn’t look back, adding runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings.
Madison County benefitted from three Page County errors, but William Dickey, Trey Deane and Justin Jarvis each recorded an RBI in the win.
Aidan Painter and Caden Good each logged two hits for the Panthers in the loss.
Page County 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
Madison County 310 110 x — 6 7 1
Wilson Memorial 14, Staunton 0: In Fishersville, a 10-run second inning propelled Wilson Memorial over Staunton in five innings.
Kyle Wingfield and Jaden Rose each logged three RBIs for the Hornets, while Nate Connell went 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs and a home run.
Finn Irving was dominant on the mound for the Hornets, pitching five innings, allowing five hits with six strikeouts and a walk.
Trent Coffey and Dawson Jones logged two hits a piece for Staunton in the loss.
Staunton 000 00x x — 0 5 3
Wilson Memorial 3100 0xx x — 14 10 2
Boys Soccer
Turner Ashby 5, Broadway 1: Daniel Hernandez scored two goals and Omar Celestino Calixto recorded four saves as the Knights took the road contest.
Bennett Wilburn, Alex Molina and Soloman Kisembo each scored for TA, while Kyle Maust led the Knights with two assists. Parker Kiracofe and Kisembo also logged an assist in the win.
Tristan Yoder scored the only goal for the Gobblers.
East Rockingham 1, Luray 1: In a Bull Run District showdown, the Eagles and Bulldogs played to a draw.
Angel Cortes scored East Rock’s lone goal on a pass from Ben Harris, while Calder Liscomb netted a penalty for Luray’s only goal of the contest.
Girls Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 3, Virginia Episcopal 0: Sarah Drooger’s two goals led the Flames over the Fighting Bishops.
Avery Nussbaum added a goal and an assist, while Bri Showalter recorded an assist.
Vivienne Alleyne logged eight saves in the shutout victory.
Turner Ashby 6, Broadway 0: Cami Smith led Turner Ashby with three goals as the Knights blanked Broadway in Valley District action.
Belinda Campos, Harlee Pangle and Ella Sanders each logged a goal for Turner Ashby. The Knights’ Katelyn Lough and Autumn Krone teamed up for the shutout in goal.
Boys Tennis
Broadway 8, Turner Ashby 1: The Gobblers won five of the six singles matches against the Knights en route to a dominant win at Broadway.
Marshall Rao and Casper Rao won both of their singles matches and they teamed up to take their doubles match 8-0 as well.
Levi Weidelich was the lone Knight to take a singles match, winning 8-2 on court No. 3.
Girls Tennis
Broadway 7, Turner Ashby 2: In Bridgewater, the Gobblers completed the sweep of the Knights, dropping just two singles matches.
Julia Trumbo, Chloe Hasler, Maya Bacon and Alyssa Mongold won their singles matches for Broadway in the win. The Gobblers swept the doubles matches as Felicity Copenhaver and Hasler, Laurel Roberts and Trumbo, and Bacon and Mongold won.
The Knights were able to take two singles matches, as Kate Jones and Jolexie Whetzel were on the winning end of their contests.
Spotswood 9, Harrisonburg 0: The Blazers knocked off the Blue Streaks in dominant fashion to take the Valley District crown.
Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, Ella Li, Rennie Shaffer, Madison Knight and Emerson Knight all won their singles matches for Spotswood. Dunaway and Cooley, Li and Madison Knight, and Ellie Trout and Shaffer were victorious in doubles.
Softball
Wilson Memorial 12, Stuarts Draft 3: Kenzie Tillman led Stuarts Draft with three hits and an RBI, but Wilson Memorial used a four-run third inning, followed by a five-run fifth to beat the Cougars.
Tillman also started in the circle for Stuarts Draft, tossing six innings, allowing eight runs, while recording seven strikeouts.
Allison Brooks logged an RBI for the Cougars, while Katie Weaver hit a double out of the leadoff spot.
Stuarts Draft 102 000 0 — 3 6 5
Wilson Memorial 304 500 x — 12 9 2
Turner Ashby 13, Broadway 0: Haley Lambert and Lily Moyers combined to allow just four hits in the circle as Turner Ashby shutout Broadway on the road in Valley District play.
Mackenzie Cyzick led the Knights at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a home run and a pair of runs scored. Kendall Simmons also clubbed a home run, her only hit of the afternoon.
Sydney Lyons, Taylor Adams and Moyers each added a pair of RBIs for Turner Ashby.
Turner Ashby 163 12x x — 13 12 0
Broadway 000 00x x — 0 4 5
Page County 5, Madison County 1: A three-run first inning propelled the Panthers over the Mountaineers in Bull Run District play.
Bailee Gaskins led Page County with two RBIs, while Taylor Umberger and Jocelyne Rinker recorded a pair of hits in the contest.
Gaskins tossed 107 pitches over 5.2 innings in the circle for the Panthers, allowing an unearned run on six hits, while logging nine strikeouts and four walks.
Aliyah Aylor logged the lone RBI for the Mountaineers, while Meaghan Dean tossed a complete game with 153 pitches while allowing five runs on nine hits. Dean also logged one strikeout while walking seven.
Page County 302 000 0 — 5 9 1
Madison County 010 000 0 — 1 8 3
