Kain Shifflett continued his breakout season, pouring in a game-high 23 points as East Rockingham coasted past winless Mountain View 74-24 in boys basketball action in Elkton.
Ryan Williams was also solid for the Eagles (5-4, 3-1 Bull Run) with 15 points in the win.
Other top contributors for East Rockingham included Xavia Brown with nine points, Eiler Yancey with six and Trestan Jones, Landon Lawson and Jaiden Sweet with four apiece.
The Generals (0-7, 0-3 Bull Run) were led by Johnny Hasley with 15 points in the loss.
Mountain View 9 1 9 5 — 24
East Rockingham 14 22 18 20 — 74
MOUNTAIN VIEW (24) — Goodwin 0 0-0 0, Eaton 1 0-0 2, Patel 0 0-0 0, Fields 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Estep 1 0-0 2, Spaur 2 1-3 5, Salinas-Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Halterman 0 0-0 0, Hasley 5 4-6 15. Totals 9 5-9 24.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (74) — Williams 6 1-4 15, Jones 2 0-2 4, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Yancey 2 0-0 6, Brown 4 0-0 9, Mitchell 2 0-0 4, Butler 0 0-0 0, Shifflett 6 9-12 23, Lawson 2 0-0 4, Breeden 1 0-0 3, Smith 1 0-0 2, Sweet 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 10-18 74.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 1 (Hasley), East Rockingham 7 (Williams 2, Yancey 2, Shifflett 2, Brown).
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Boys Basketball
East Rockingham's Ryan Williams goes up for a shot around Mountain View's Johnny Hasley.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Boys Basketball
East Rockingham's Kain Shifflett goes up for a shot.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Boys Basketball
East Rockingham's Xavier Butler and Landon Lawson grab a rebound against Mountain View's Johnny Hasley.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Boys Basketball
East Rockingham's Trestan Jones goes up for a shot past Mountain View's Evan Estep.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Boys Basketball
East Rockingham's Kain Shifflett reaches in for the steal on Mountain View's Evan Estep.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Boys Basketball
East Rockingham's Kain Shifflett takes a shot.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Boys Basketball
East Rockingham's Ryan Williams drives into the paint against Mountain View's German Salinas Ortiz.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Boys Basketball
East Rockingham's Eiler Yancey looks for an open teammate against Mountain View defense.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Boys Basketball
East Rockingham's Ryan Williams goes up for a shot past Mountain View's German Salinas Ortiz.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Boys Basketball
East Rockingham's Ryan Williams goes up for a shot.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Boys Basketball
East Rockingham's Ryan Williams takes a shot under pressure from Mountain View's Michael Spaur.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Boys Basketball
East Rockingham's Kain Shifflett gets fouled by Mountain View's Shreejee Patel as he goes up to the basket.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Boys Basketball
East Rockingham's Kain Shifflett goes up for a shot as he carves through Mountain View defense.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Boys Basketball
East Rockingham's Landon Lawson charges up the court against Mountain View.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Boys Basketball
East Rockingham's Landon Lawson goes up for a shot over Mountain View's Caleb Eaton.
East Rockingham vs. Mountain View Boys Basketball
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Boys Basketball Wilson Memorial 67, Liberty-Bedford 41: In Fishersville, Finn Irving poured in 30 points and added five rebounds in Wilson Memorial’s non-district rout of Liberty-Bedford.
Max Vess added seven points and a trio of assists for the Green Hornets (5-3) while Eli Irving added six points and six assists and Lucas Schatz finished with 14 rebounds.
Liberty-Bedford 10 7 9 17 — 43
Wilson Memorial 18 22 16 11 — 67
LIBERTY-BEDFORD (43) — Smith 1 0-0 3, Holloren 2 0-0 6, Kittrell 2 2-2 6, Williams 0 0-2 0, Cutler 0 0-0 0, Robertson 2 0-0 6, Weeks 0 0-0 0, Crider 1 3-4 5, Williams 6 3-4 17. Totals 14 8-12 43.
WILSON MEMORIAL (67) — Flesher 0 0-0 0, Snyder 1 1-1 3, Lavender 2 0-0 5, Pittman 3 0-0 6, Podgorski 1 2-4 5, E. irving 2 0-0 6, Vess 3 0-0 7, F. Irving 12 3-3 30, Schatz 1 0-0 2, Wright 0 1-2 1, Harman 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 7-12 67.
3-Point Goals — Liberty-Bedford 7 (Holloren 2, Robertson 2, Williams 2, Smith), Wilson Memorial 8 (F. Irving 3, E. Irving 2, Lavender, Podgorski, Vess).
Rockbridge County 67, James River 62: Brandon Mays poured in 22 points and Rockbridge County earned its second straight non-district win on the road over James River.
Matthew Burkhart added 13 points for the Wildcats (2-7) while Lincoln Hundley and Henry Lambert finished with eight apiece and Peyton Jay also chipped in with seven points.
Parry McCluer 66, Riverheads 44: Senior Gabe Milo scored 11 points, but Riverheads suffered a lopsided non-district loss at the hands of Parry McCluer in Buena Vista.
Senior guard Bennett Dunlap added nine points for the Gladiators (1-3) in the setback.
Girls Basketball Broadway 51, Page County 43: Broadway grinded out a non-district win over Page County to earn its sixth consecutive victory at the Ram Hardwood Classic at Strasburg.
Wren Wheeler led the Gobblers (7-2) with 14 points while Maya Bacon finished with 11.
Lexi Dingus also impressed for Broadway with 10 points and Lindsey Wimer added five.
For the Panthers (4-4), freshman guard Ali Purdham finished with 15 points in another solid effort while Faith Mason scored 10 and Alexis Frymyer chipped in with eight.
Broadway 4 24 10 13 — 51
Page County 12 11 6 14 — 43
PAGE COUNTY (43) — Frymyer 2 3-4 8, Mason 3 2-2 10, Gaskins 0 3-6 3, Eppard 1 0-0 2, Martin 2 1-2 5, Purdham 5 4-4 15, Foltz 0 0-1 0. Totals 11 13-19 43.
BROADWAY (51) — Wheeler 4 3-6 14, Wimer 1 3-6 5, Gatesman 1 0-0 2, Gingerich 3 1-4 7, Bacon 3 5-7 11, Tinnell 0 0-0 0, Billmeyer 1 0-0 2, Dingus 3 4-6 10. Totals 16 16-29 51.
East Rockingham's Lauren Townsend drives up the court pursued by Mountain View's Maison Stanley.
Daniel Lin / DN-R
3-Point Goals — Broadway 3 (Wheeler), Page County 4 (Mason 2, Frymyer, Purdham).
East Rockingham 44, Mountain View 32: Freshman Izzy Knorr and senior Lauren Townsend scored nine points apiece to lead a very well-balanced effort by East Rockingham in an impressive Bull Run District victory over Mountain View in Elkton.
Reagan Sipe added eight points for the Eagles (5-5, 1-3 Bull Run) while Haley Lucas had seven. Kaicey Foltz, a senior point guard, was also solid with five points of her own.
The Mountaineers (2-7, 0-5 Bull Run) were led by Bre Franklin with 15 points and five rebounds while Mya Councill finished with 12 points, five assists and four boards.
Ava Pittington also impressed on the glass for Mountain View with 10 rebounds.
Mountain View 8 3 12 9 — 32
East Rockingham 6 12 17 9 — 44
MOUNTAIN VIEW (32) — K. Stanley 1 0-0 2, Councill 3 3-6 12, M. Stanley 1 1-1 3, Franklin 5 2-2 15, Disdier 0 0-0 0, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Stroop 0 0-0 0, Moffitt 0 0-0 0, Pittington 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-9 32.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (44) — Knorr 2 4-4 9, Sipe 2 2-2 8, Foltz 2 1-2 5, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Custer 0 0-0 0, Lucas 3 1-1 7, Townsend 3 3-6 9, Herring 1 1-4 3, Monger 1 0-0 2, Funkhouser 0 1-4 1. Totals 14 13-23 44.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 6 (Councill 3, Franklin 3), East Rockingham 3 (Sipe 2, Knorr 1).
Liberty-Bedford 51, Wilson Memorial 48: In Fishersville, Laci Norman had 19 points and seven rebounds for Wilson Memorial in a non-district loss to Liberty-Bedford.
CC Robinson added a double-double of 12 points and 11 boards for the Green Hornets (5-4) while Elise Bradley scored eight points and Kelsey Payne finished with seven.
