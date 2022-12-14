Kain Shifflett had a big night with 23 points and three steals and senior forward Xavier Butler had arguably his best game of the season with 18 points, eight rebounds and a trio of steals himself as East Rockingham avenged a loss from November and crushed previously unbeaten Stuarts Draft 71-40 in non-district boys basketball action in Elkton on Tuesday.
Eiler Yancey added eight points for the Eagles (3-3) in the victory while Dean Robinson finished with seven and Xavia Brown was also solid with six points of his own in the win.
Ryan Williams, despite scoring just two points, also contributed with four rebounds.
For the Cougars (3-1), Harley Frame led the way with nine points while Ryan Ramsey, Donovan Jenkins and Landon Graber all finished with six apiece in the lopsided loss.
Stuarts Draft 10 6 13 11 — 40
East Rockingham 14 22 24 11 — 71
STUARTS DRAFT (40) — Clements 0 0-2 0, Moore 1 3-4 5, Wang 1 0-0 3, Frame 4 0-0 9, Ramsey 2 0-0 6, Cote 2 0-0 5, Graber 2 1-3 6, Jenkins 2 2-2 6, Connor 0 0-0 0, Bell 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-11 40.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (71) — Williams 0 2-2 2, Jones 0 1-2 1, Robinson 3 0-0 7, Yancey 2 3-4 8, Brown 3 0-3 6, Mitchell 1 0-0 3, Butler 4 10-12 18, Shifflett 8 4-5 23, Lawson 0 0-0 0, Breeden 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Sweet 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 21-30 71.
3-Point Goals — Stuarts Draft 6 (Ramsey 2, Wang, Frame, Cote, Graber), East Rockingham 6 (Shifflett 3, Robinson, Yancey, Mitchell).
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Boys Basketball
Strasburg 47, Page County 32: Standout junior forward Walker Conrad dropped 17 points as Strasburg won its Bull Run District opener over Page County in Shenandoah.
There were two other juniors who impressed, too, as Nathaniel Sanchez had 13 points for the unbeaten Rams (2-0, 1-0 Bull Run) while Carter Binnix finished with eight.
James River 62, Rockbridge County 43: In Lexington, Matt Burkhart scored 11 points but Rockbridge County remained winless with a non-district loss to James River.
Keaton Owsley also impressed for the Wildcats (0-5) with nine points in the setback.
Rappahannock County 73, Mountain View 41: Despite 17 points from senior Michael Spaur, Mountain View opened Bull Run District play with a loss at Rappahannock County.
Johnny Hasley also chipped in with 12 points for the struggling Generals (0-3, 0-1 Bull Run).
Girls Basketball
Luray 55, Madison County 30: Jaidyn McClung had a monster double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds, surpassing 1,000 boards for her high school career, as Luray cruised to an impressive blowout victory over Madison County in Bull Run District action on the road.
Emily Donovan finished with 12 points and five assists for the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0 Bull Run).
Also coming up big was Lindsay Bly with eight points and 12 boards on the evening while Summer Forder had an impressive evening as well with eight points of her own.
Luray 19 16 7 13 — 55
Madison County 4 6 10 10 — 30
LURAY (55) — Ancell 0 0-0 0, Dudley 0 0-0 0, mcClung 10 1-3 25, Owens 0 0-0 0, Bly 3 2-4 8, Forder 3 2-2 8, Donovan 4 2-2 12, Parlett 0 0-0 0, Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 7-11 55.
MADISON COUNTY (30) — Lewis 4 0-3 4, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Hottinger 2 2-2 8, Cook 0 0-0 0, Smith 4 1-2 9, Gordon 0 0-0 0, Jenkins 1 1-2 3, Foster 1 0-0 2, Patterson 2 0-0 4. Totals 12 4-9 30.
3-Point Goals — Luray 6 (McClung 4, Donovan 2), Madison County 2 (Hottinger).
Rappahannock County 52, Mountain View 32: In Quicksburg, Bre Franklin’s 16 points and six rebounds weren’t enough in Mountain View’s district loss to Rappahannock County.
Mya Councill added eight points, five boards, six assists and two steals for the Generals (2-3, 0-2 Bull Run) while Ava Pittington also chipped in with four points of her own.
Rappahannock County 16 7 16 13 — 52
Mountain View 9 16 3 4 — 32
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY (52) — Loving 2 2-2 6, Stringfellow 0 0-0 0, Jenkins 4 0-2 8, B. Atkins 2 0-2 5, A. Atkins 4 1-1 12, Pond 1 0-0 2, Shackelford 6 5-9 19, Clem 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 8-16 52.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (32) — K. Stanley 0 1-2 1, Councill 2 2-2 8, M. Stanley 1 1-3 3, Franklin 5 4-6 16, Disdier 0 0-0 0, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Stroop 0 0-0 0, Moffitt 0 0-0 0, Pittington 2 0-2 4. Totals 10 8-15 32.
3-Point Goals — Rappahannock County 6 (A. Atkins 3, Shackelford 2, B. Atkins.Mountain View 4 (Councill 2, Franklin 2).
