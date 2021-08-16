The early season success for the Spotswood golf team continued on Monday.
The Trailblazers put up another dominating performance and stayed unbeaten in district play, shooting a 309 as a team to cruise to a convincing win over Rockbridge County (342), Turner Ashby (352), Broadway (353) and Harrisonburg (409) in a Valley District 18-hole match at Lakeview Golf Course.
Spotswood junior Ryan Asfa had one of the best local outings of the season, shooting a 3-under-par 69 to earn low-medalist honors for the Trailblazers.
"We played really well as a team today," Spotswood coach Jeff Simmons said. "Ryan Asfa played, probably, the best round he has every played. He did tell me all last week that he would shoot in the 60s at Lakeview today."
Knights freshman Ryan Hutchinson was runner-up with an even-par 72 while Spotswood senior Carter Atkins finished in third with a five-over-par 77.
The Trailblazers, who are one of the deepest teams in the area this season, also got strong performances from freshman Jackson Baugher (81), senior Andrew Baugher (82), junior Ben Edwards (84) and senior Nate Sherwood (90).
For the Wildcats, Sofia Vargas shot a 78 while Andrew McCoy shot a 79.
Shane Redifer finished with an 89 for the Knights and Ryan Simpson shot a 91.
For the Gobblers, Eli Hall had another strong outing with an 82 while Ben Hutcheson shot an 86, George Holsinger shot a 91 and Emma Bacon shot a 94.
The Blue Streaks were led by Toby Corriston (83) and Dylan Thompson (90).
"We have the potential to be very good this year," Simmons said. "The kids just need to keep working hard in practice and, maybe more importantly, maintain their composure during matches. They need to realize not very shot will be perfect and accept that some shots are good enough."
In other prep golf Monday:
Michael, Indians Down Riverheads
Fort Defiance senior Ben Michael carded a six-over-par 42 to help Fort Defiance (187) defeat Riverheads (204) in a Shenandoah District nine-hole match at Ironwood Golf Course in Staunton.
Spencer Patterson and Wyatt Herman each shot a 46 for the Indians while Marissa Styers rounded out the scorecard with a 53 for the day.
For the Gladiators, J.P. Crawford led the way with a 46 while teammate Tye Morris was close behind with a 47 and Tucker Harlow finished with a 53.
Clem Performs Well For Eagles
East Rockingham junior Chase Clem shot a five-over-par 41 to continue his strong season for East Rockingham in a nine-hole match against Central and Rappahannock County at Bowling Green County Club in Front Royal.
Eagles junior Isaac Kriel shot a 51 for the Eagles while Ike Dean shot a 71.
