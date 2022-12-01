Prodigy Simms had himself a big night with a team-high 20 points as Staunton earned a 60-47 non-district victory over Turner Ashby in boys basketball in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
Manny Chapman added 15 points for the Storm in the impressive season-opening win.
Also chipping in for Staunton was Jack Jones with six points while Maaliah Cabell, Andre Johnson and Kayden Jackson all added four apiece in the convincing road victory.
For the Knights (0-1), Nolan Bailey had a big night with 18 points on the evening.
Also coming up big for TA was sophomore Beau Baylor with a career-high 14 points.
Staunton 14 13 16 17 — 60
Turner Ashby 9 8 15 15 — 47
In other prep sports this week:
Boys Basketball
Spotswood 84, John Handley 48: In Winchester, five Spotswood players scored in double figures in a convincing non-district blowout win over John Handley on Tuesday.
Tyler Sprague led the Trailblazers with 18 points while Camryn Pacheco added 17.
Also coming up big for Spotswood (1-0) was Rayne Dean with 11 points while Ja’corey Shelton scored 10 and Davis Gibson also added 10. Jackon Li finished with nine.
Spotswood 12 26 25 21 — 84
John Handley 12 9 20 5 — 48
SPOTSWOOD (84) — Li 3 2-3 9, Pacheco 5 7-7 17, Graves 0 0-0 0, Sprague 8 2-4 18, Dean 5 1-3 11, Leslie 0 0-0 0, Harding 2 0-0 4, Shelton 4 0-0 10, Webb 1 0-0 2, Gipson 4 2-5 10, Chaluisant-Vega 0 0-0 0, Edwards 1 0-0 3. Totals 33 14-22 84.
JOHN HANDLEY (48) — A. Brown 1 0-0 3, J. Brown 3 1-2 9, Akamb 1 0-0 2, Fusco 0 0-0 0, Ambrose 2 0-0 4, Campbell 3 2-3 9, Trammel 2 0-0 6, Miller 0 4-4 4, Lovette 3 0-5 6, Davidson 0 1-2 1, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Pratt 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 8-23 48.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 4 (Shelton 2, Li, Edwards), John Handley 6 (Brisco 2, Trammel 2, Brown, Campbell).
Stuarts Draft 51, East Rockingham 48: Izaiyah Ale Bell scored 16 points as Stuarts Draft rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to earn a win over East Rockingham on Wednesday.
Donovan Jenkins added 15 points for the Cougars in the non-district home victory.
Freshman Derrick Moore, meanwhile, scored 11 in his varsity debut for Draft (1-0).
For the Eagles (0-1), Kain Shifflett led the team with 11 points on the evening.
Xavia Brown, Xavier Butler and Ryan Williams added 10 each for East Rockingham.
Fort Defiance 50, Rockbridge County 42: In Don Landes Gymnasium on Tuesday, Tyreek Veney scored 15 points to guide Fort Defiance to a non-district win over Rockbridge County.
Henry Gutshall added 11 points for the Indians (1-0) while Samuel Garber had seven.
For the Wildcats (0-1), Henry Lambert led the way with 11 points while Brandon Mays and Matthew Burkhart each added nine and Milo Mulitalo finished with seven in the loss.
Rockbridge County 11 6 8 17 — 42
Fort Defiance 6 16 13 15 — 50
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY (42) — Mays 4 0-1 9, Hundley 0 0-0 0, Poindexter 0 0-2 0, Burkhart 3 2-2 9, Lambert 4 0-2 11, Owsley 2 3-4 5, Entsminger 0 0-0 0, Stores 0 1-2 1, Mulitalo 6 1-3 7. Totals 15 7-16 42.
FORT DEFIANCE (50) — Cruz 2 0-0 5, Hebb 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 2-2 2, Patterson 2 0-0 4, Garber 3 1-2 7, Veney 5 2-4 15, Liskey 0 4-4 4, Gutshall 2 7-9 11. Totals 17 16-22 50.
3-Point Goals — Rockbridge County 5 (Lambert 3, Mays, Burkhart), Fort Defiance 4 (Veney 3, Cruz).
Broadway 57, Charlottesville 48: Tristan Yoder scored 14 points as Broadway rallied for a big-time non-district victory over Charlottesville at home on Wednesday.
Jowell Gonzalez Santiago added 13 points for the Gobblers while Caleb Barnes had 10.
Also chipping in for Broadway (1-0) was Breylon Miller and Hunter Jerichen with seven points each while Conner Michael was also solid with five points. Barnes had five assists.
Charlottesville 17 16 4 15 — 52
Broadway 12 11 20 17 — 60
Buffalo Gap 53, Nelson County 20: Bennett Bowers opened his senior season with 23 points as Buffalo Gap cruised to a blowout of Nelson County on the road Wednesday.
Jackson LaPorte added 10 points for the Bison while Donald Strother finished with seven.
Buffalo Gap 19 18 12 4 — 53
Nelson County 7 5 0 8 — 20
BUFFALO GAP (53) — Cline 0 0-0 0, Strother 3 1-2 7, Bowers 6 4-5 23, Simmers 0 0-0 0, Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0, Hewitt 2 0-1 4, Gray 0 0-0 0, Lyle 0 0-0 0, Robertson 1 0-1 2, Canterbury 1 3-3 5, LaPorte 4 2-3 10, Hohenstein 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 10-16 53.
NELSON COUNTY (20) — Allen 2 0-0 4, Baker 0 0-0 0, Edwards 1 0-0 2, G. Knight 0 0-0 0, Morris 4 2-5 10, Parker 1 0-0 2, Ward 0 0-0 0, K. Knight 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 2-5 20.
3-Point Goals — Buffalo Gap 2 (Bowers 2).
Girls Basketball
East Rockingham 67, Stuarts Draft 21: In Elkton, 6-foot-2 sophomore center Haley Lucas scored 13 points as East Rockingham crushed Stuarts Draft on Wednesday.
Sophomore guard Reagan Sipe also scored 12 points for the well-balanced Eagles while Lauren Townsend scored nine and Catherine Funkhouser had eight in the non-district win.
Sara Monger and Kaicey Foltz each added seven points for East Rockingham (2-0).
Sarah Taylor’s two 3s led the Cougars (0-1) with six points while Megan Walter had five.
On Monday, the Eagles opened the season with a 53-30 rout of non-district foe Riverheads.
In that win, Foltz led the way with 12 points while Sipe added 11 and Lucas had 10.
Stuarts Draft 5 7 1 8 — 21
East Rockingham 14 20 16 7 — 67
STUARTS DRAFT (21) — Bryan 0 0-0 0, Walter 2 1-4 5, Cox 1 0-0 2, Taylor 2 0-0 6, Brooks 1 0-0 2, Mason 0 3-8 3, Chappel 1 1-2 1, Morris 1 0-0 2. Totals 7 5-14 21.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (67) — Sipe 4 3-4 12, Foltz 3 1-1 7, Campbell 1 2-3 4, Custer 1 1-2 3, Lucas 2 1-3 13, Townsend 3 3-4 9, Herring 2 0-0 4, Monger 2 3-4 7, Funkhouser 2 4-7 8. Totals 24 18-28 67.
3-Point Goals — Stuarts Draft 2 (Taylor), East Rockingham 1 (Sipe).
Turner Ashby 53, Staunton 22: In Paul Hatcher Gymnasium, Raevin Washington had eight points, 10 boards and four blocks in Turner Ashby’s rout of Staunton on Tuesday.
Brynne Gerber added 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists for the Knights while Elizabeth Smith stepped up with eight points and eight boards in the non-district win.
Maisy Miller finished with six points, four steals and a trio of assists for TA (1-0) while Kendall Simmer had six points and four steals and Acadia Bowen added five points.
The Storm (0-1) were led by sophomore Samantha Swift with 11 points in the loss.
Turner Ashby 21 9 12 11 — 53
Staunton — 9 7 2 4 — 22
TURNER ASHBY (53) — Knight 1 0-0 2, Simmers 2 1-2 6, Gerber 4 1-1 10, Bowen 2 0-0 5, Conley 1 0-0 2, Smith 4 0-0 8, Miller 2 0-0 6, Jarrells 0 0-0 0, Myers 1 2-2 4, Smith 1 0-0 2, Washington 4 0-5 8. Totals 22 4-10 53.
STAUNTON (22) — Floys 1 0-0 2, Johnston 1 0-0 2, Henson 2 1-1 5, Stewart 1 0-0 2, Bell 0 0-2 0, Matthews 0 0-0 0, Swift 1 8-8 11, Williams 0 0-0 0, Hicks 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 9-11 22.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 5 (Miller 2, Simmers, Gerber, Bowen), Staunton 1 (Swift).
Broadway 58, Waynesboro 16: Sophomore guard Wren Wheeler started off the season strong with 16 points in Broadway’s non-district rout of Waynesboro at home on Monday.
Alexa Dingus added 14 points as the only other player in double figures for the Gobblers.
Also chipping in for Broadway, which put eight players in the scoring column, was freshman April Gingerich with seven points and Kaley Runion and Lily Gatesman with six each.
The Gobblers suffered a 57-48 loss to Charlottesville on the road Wednesday.
The Little Giants (1-1), who defeated Heritage-Lynchburg 39-37 on Wednesday for their first win of the season, were led in the loss to Broadway by Aaliyah Diggs with eight points.
Waynesboro 3 5 6 2 — 16
Broadway 18 17 17 6 — 58
WAYNESBORO (16) — Gett 0 2-10 2, Johnson 1 0-0 3, Cardamone 0 0-2 0, Goodwin 0 0-0 0, Sites 0 0-0 0, Diggs 3 0-0 8, Staton 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 1-2 1, Graham 0 0-0 0, Hull 0 0-1 0, Eubanks 0 0-2 0. Totals 5 3-18 16.
BROADWAY (58) — Bacon 2 0-0 4, Dingus 7 0-1 14, Gatesman 1 4-4 6, Wheeler 7 2-4 16, Runion 2 0-0 6, Billmeyer 1 0-0 2, Tinnell 1 1-2 3, Gingerich 3 0-0 7. Totals 21 7-11 58.
3-Point Goals — Waynesboro 3 (Diggs 2, Johnson), Broadway 2 (Runion).
Spotswood 67, John Handley 39: In Penn Laird, Zoli Khalil erupted for 28 points to guide Spotswood to a season-opening blowout win over John Handley on Tuesday.
Alana Taylor and Riley Joyner added nine points each for the Trailblazers (1-0), who reached the Virginia High School League Class 3 tournament last year, while Aspen Jones scored six.
Also chipping in for Spotswood was Molly Grefe with five points and Madison Doss with four.
Spotswood 27 13 16 11 — 67
John Handley 8 13 7 11 — 39
SPOTSWOOD (67) — Jones 3 0-0 6, Doss 1 2-2 4, Joyner 3 0-0 9, Khalil 12 4-8 28, Jones 1 0-1 3, Taylor 4 0-2 9, Mayhew 1 0-0 2, Fisher 0 1-2 1, Grefe 2 1-1 5, Jones 0 1-1 1. Totals 27 10-16 67.
JOHN HANDLEY (39) — Washington 3 2-5 8, Hobson 0 2-4 2, Jett 3 1-1 7, Yerkie 0 0-0 0, Boone 1 0-0 2, Hogan 8 2-2 20. Totals 15 7-12 39.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 4 (Joyner 3, Taylor).
Fort Defiance 59, Rockbridge County 28: Trinity Hedrick scored 14 points to lead nine Fort Defiance players in the scoring column in a win over Rockbridge County on Tuesday.
Riley Davis added nine points for the Indians in the non-district road victory while Maecy Ann Frizzelle, Mia Alexander and Taliyah Hosteter all finished with seven points apiece.
Riverheads 44, Covington 30: At Bath County High School on Wednesday, Taia Chander scored 15 points to guide Riverheads to a non-district victory over Covington.
Grace Golladay and Anna Shirley finished with eight points apiece for the Gladiators (1-1).
Wilson Memorial 47, Monticello 36: CC Robinson had 12 points and eight boards and Laci Norman had 14 points for Wilson Memorial in a win over Monticello on Tuesday.
Elise BRadley and Asia Knight both added six points apiece for the Green Hornets (1-0).
