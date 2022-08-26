It didn’t take long for Stuarts Draft to flex its muscles on Friday.
Sophomore Da’shea Smith scored four first-half touchdowns as Stuarts Draft opened up a big lead early and never looked back en route to a 41-0 rout of William Monroe in non-district high school football action to open the season in Stanardsville.
Troy Thompson got an interception on the opening defensive series for the Cougars, setting up Smith’s first score just 1:28 into the contest and the 5-foot-10, 180-pound back added three more.
Ethan Cyr added a field goal in the late first quarter. By the time halftime hit, the Cougars were already in control after Thompson picked up a fumble for a score to extend the lead to 38-0.
Cyr added one more field goal in the second half for good measure.
In other prep sports:
Football
Luray 48, Rock Ridge 14: In Ashburn, Luray piled up 514 yards rushing in a 48-14 non-district rout of Rock Ridge.
Brady Jenkins led the Bulldogs (1-0) with 11 carries for 162 yards and a score while Kenny Frye added six carries for 151 yards.
Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Wilson Memorial 1: In Fishersville, junior Dani Kunkle continued her strong start to the season with a team-high 18 kills as Spotswood earned a 25-16, 25-27, 25-16, 27-25 non-district victory over Wilson Memorial on Thursday.
Addi White added 13 kills for the Trailblazers (2-0) while Avery Chandler scooped up 33 digs and Raygan Wade had 26 assists.
For the Green Hornets (0-1), Allison Sykes had a solid all-around effort in the setback with 21 digs, 12 assists and six kills.
Cierra Cannon, a senior, added nine kills for Wilson while Hope Maddox, another senior, finished with a team-high 19 digs.
Harrisonburg 3, Culpeper County 2: Senior Kai Blosser slapped down 11 kills as Harrisonburg went on the road and defeated non-district opponent Culpeper County 10-25, 15-25, 25-22, 25-14, 15-10 to earn its first victory of the season Thursday.
Macy Waid, a sophomore, led the Blue Streaks (1-1) with four aces in the comeback win while freshman Stella Jones had two blocks.
Warren County 3, Clarke County 0: In Berryville, Natalie Rodriguez had 14 digs but Clarke County suffered a 24-27, 19-25, 11-25 non-district sweep to Warren County on Thursday.
Allie Lynch led the Eagles (1-1) with seven assists and a trio of aces while Anna Spencer added four kills in the team’s first loss of the season and Keira Rohrbach finished with three blocks.
Blazers, Hornets Draw Even
In a battle of arguably the three best golf programs in the area this season, Spotswood and Wilson Memorial both shot 169 to finish tied while Mountain View carded a 178 to place third in a non-district nine-hole match at Woodstone Meadows on Friday.
Ryan Asfa earned medalist honors for the Trailblazers with a four-over-par 39 while Ben Edwards and Jackson Moyer eached shot a 42 and Jackson Baugher finished with a 46, respectively.
For the Green Hornets, Grant Wright was impressive with a 40 while Chase Snyder (42), Conner Miller (43) and Kierstyn Pierce (44) rounded out the rest of the four-person scorecard.
As for the Generals, Andrew Wymer again came up big with a 41 while Joey McNamara shot a 45 and Stuart Pirtle and Jackson Saeler each shot a 46.
Clarke Wins District Tri-Match
Junior Hunter Breece shot an eight-over-par 43 as Clarke County (211) defeated Strasburg (220) and Page County in a Bull Run District nine-hole golf match at Luray Caverns on Thursday.
Tinleigh Rusher was the low scorer for the Rams with a 44 while Ella Mochoruk, a freshman, also was impressive with a 48.
The Panthers were led by freshman Logan Foster with a 55.
