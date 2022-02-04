Russell Kramer and Conner Mackey both got a pair of individual victories as the Spotswood boys, along with the Turner Ashby girls, won Valley District indoor track and field championships late Thursday at Virginia Military Institute’s Corps Physical Training Facility in Lexington.
The Trailblazers scored 90 points to comfortably defeat second-place Broadway (70) for the district crown while there was significant space between Rockbridge County (24) and the Knights (21).
As for the girls title race, however, TA scored 63 points to narrowly edge the Trailblazers (62). The BHS girls finished in third with 36 points on the evening while the Wildcats (11) were in fourth.
Mackey won the 300-meter dash (38.41) and high jump (5-02.00) for the Spotswood boys while Kramer took home first-place honors in the 1600 (4:44.50) and 3200 (10:33.38). Dylan Lam won the 1000 (2:57.27) for the Trailblazers and Jack Parlee earned the top finish in the long jump (19-00.00).
The Spotswood 4x400 and 4x800 boys relay teams also earned a pair of key victories.
Individual winners for the Broadway boys included Ryley Tinnell in the 500 (1:11.41), Michael Basinger in the 55-meter hurdle (10.80), Walker Knicely in pole vault (11-06.00) and Casper Rao in the shot put (40-07.50). The Gobblers 4x200 relay team also earned an impressive victory.
The TA boys were led by Sam Shickel in the 55 (6.80) and Sam Briggs in the triple jump (42-06.75).
On the girls side of things, the Knights won both the 4x200 relay and the 4x800 relay on Thursday.
Mackenzie Cyzick won the 55 (7.85) and the triple jump (32-03.25) to lead Turner Ashby.
The Knights also got a first-place finish from Avrie Shifflett in the long jump (16-07.50).
Spotswood sophomore Taylor Myers won the 1000 (3:16.61) and 1600 (5:17.67) while Ashland Dickel earned a victory in the 3200 (12:39.61) with her twin sister, Marika, just behind her.
The Spotswood 4x400 girls relay team also brought home a first-place finish on the evening.
There were a trio of individual victories for Broadway, too. Thos came from Mia Ryan in the 300 (46.36), Taylor Driver in the 500 (1:24.72) and Ella Somers in the high jump (4-08.00).
In other prep sports Friday:
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 59, Rappahannock County 51: Tyler Nickel was held to 20 points and six rebounds, but East Rockingham still earned a hard-fought 59-51 win on the road over Bull Run District opponent Rappahannock County and clinched a share of the regular-season title.
Cooper Keyes had 14 points and five assists for the Eagles (16-4, 13-1 Bull Run) in their fifth straight win while Jayden Hicks had seven points and Xavier Butler and Ryan Williams had six apiece.
Hicks and Williams also added six boardds each, respectively, while Zachary Joyner had four points.
Fort Defiance 57, Wilson Memorial 45: Fort Defiance reminded folks why its the defending Shenandoah District champion with a 57-45 upset of Wilson Memorial in Don Landes Gymnasium.
Tyreek Veney led the Indians (8-8, 4-3 Shenandoah) with 20 points while Henry Gutshall added 12.
Also chipping in for Fort, which has now won four in a row after recently going through a midseason funk, was Kaden Johnson and Sam Garber with seven points apiece while Josh Jones added five.
The Green Hornets (12-4, 6-1 Shenandoah), who had a five-game winning streak snapped, were led by Josh Johnson with 15 points while Ethan Briseno had 12 and Finn Irving finished with 11.
Central 74, Luray 42: In Woodstock, Ashton Baker and Jacob Walters scored 18 points apiece as Central rolled to a crushing 74-42 victory over Luray in Bull Run District action.
Ryan Barr and Cullen Hammond added nine points apiece for the Falcons (14-6, 11-3 Bull Run).
The Bulldogs (3-13, 3-8 Bull Run) were led by Christian Lentz with 10 points and Calder Liscomb with nine while James Cash also chipped in with eight. Luray has now lost three in a row.
Page County 75, Mountain View 51: Ricky Campbell had 18 points and Caleb Knighton added 16 as Page County won its third straight with a 75-51 rout of Bull Run District foe Mountain View at home.
Chase Parlett added 11 points for the Panthers (7-12, 6-7 Bull Run) in the impressive victory.
For the Generals (1-15, 1-12 Bull Run), Johnny Hasley led a balanced effort with 11 points.
Stuarts Draft 50, Riverheads 48: In Greenville, Devin Brydge had 16 points as Stuarts Draft snapped a six-game losing streak with a 50-48 win over Shenandoah District rival Riverheads.
Landon Graber had 10 points for the Cougars (3-13, 2-6 Shenandoah) while Dawson Jones had nine.
The Gladiators (5-9, 1-7 Shenandoah) have now lost four of five and are last in the district standings.
Girls Basketball
Rappahannock County 45, East Rockingham 40: Freshman Haley Lucas scored 17 points, but East Rockingham fell to Bull Run District opponent Rappahannock County 45-40 at home.
The Eagles (3-17, 1-13 Bull Run) got nine points from Reagan Sipe while LT Townsend had eight.
Fort Defiance 74, Wilson Memorial 55: In Fishersville, senior guard Kiersten Ransome scored 21 points and teammate Mia Alexander had 15 of her own as Fort Defiance remained unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with a convincing 74-55 victory over rival Wilson Memorial.
The Indians (13-3, 7-0 Shenandoah), who were playing without standout guard Trinity Hedrick, also got 14 points from Adriana Shields while Cadyn Dunbrack added 11 and Ellie Cook finished with six.
Fort, which was coming off a close loss to Harrisonburg earlier this week, has won 10 of its last 11.
Reagan Frazier led the Green Hornets (10-7, 5-3 Shenandoah) with 17 points in the setback.
Freshman CC Robinson added 16 points for Wilson, which had a six-game winning streak snapped, while McKenna Vess finished with 10 points and standout guard Brooke Cason chipped in with six.
Turner Ashby 66, Rockbridge County 11: In Bridgewater, Leah Kiracofe had 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals as Turner Ashby rolled past Valley District foe Rockbridge County 66-11.
Raevin Washington had six points, 11 boards and four blocks for the Knights (12-6, 2-4 Valley), who have won five of their last six, while Brynne Gerber had 12 points, nine boards and three assists.
Samantha Whetzel chipped in with nine points for TA in the victory while Kendall Simmers shot the ball well with 15 points and added three rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists.
The Wildcats (3-16, 0-6 Valley), who lost their eighth straight, were led by Emily Mahood’s six points.
Mountain View 52, Page County 49: Four different Mountain View players scored in double digits in a 52-49 Bull Run District victory over longtime rival Page County in Quicksburg.
Annika Dellinger led the way for the Generals (5-14, 3-10 Bull Run) with 14 points while teammates Ava Pittington and Mya Councill added 11 apiece and Bre Franklin chipped in with 10.
Buffalo Gap 59, Waynesboro 34: Bailey Talley dropped 23 points as Buffalo Gap won its second straight with a 59-34 Shenandoah District blowout of Waynesboro on the road.
Leah Sherrill added 10 points for the Bison (11-8, 4-5 Shenandoah) while Chloe Emurian had seven.
For the Panthers (8-10, 6-7 Bull Run), Caris Lucas and Gracie Mason scored 17 points apiece.
Riverheads 32, Stuarts Draft 28: In a low-scoring, defensive battle, Riverheads was able to grind out a 32-28 Shenandoah District win over Stuarts Draft on the road and snap a two-game losing streak.
Claran Massie had 11 points for the Gladiators (9-7, 4-4 Shenandoah). Mackenzie Sacra had nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.