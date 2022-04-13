In a battle of two unbeatens, Spotswood quickly took care of business again Tuesday.
The Trailblazers, less than a week removed from defeating previously East Rockingham in a rout, cruised past Broadway 8-1 in Valley District girls tennis action in Penn Laird. The Gobblers entered the contest with a perfect 5-0 record overall.
In the victory for Spotswood (7-0, 2-0 Valley), Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, Ella Li, Rennie Shaffer, Madison Knight and Emerson Knight all earned singles victories.
Dunaway/Cooley and Knight/Li also won the top two doubles matches in the win.
For Broadway (5-1, 2-1 Valley), Maya Bacon and Alyssa Mongold won No. 3 doubles.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Girls Tennis
Turner Ashby 5, East Rockingham 4: In Bridgewater, Turner Ashby got on track with a back-and-forth non-district victory over county rival East Rockingham.
Kendra Gillette, Jolexie Whetzel and Holly Frost earned singles victory for the Knights (5-3), who then got doubles wins from Gillette/Whetzel and Frost/Devon Wichael.
Jamison Meadows, Ellen Waag and Loren Dinkel earned wins for the Eagles (4-2).
Central 9, Mountain View 0: Erika Hutton, Mallory Hutton, Lydia Scibelli, Grace May, Madison Martson and Keeyara Dodson-Perez all picked up singles victories as Central cruised to a rout of Bull Run District foe Mountain View in Woodstock.
The Falcons (6-1, 2-1 Bull Run) also swept the three doubles matches in the win.
Boys Tennis
Spotswood 8, Broadway 1: Jackson Fendley, Ryan Briggman, Ross Iudica, Cameron Cooley and Nathan Lees all picked up singles victories as Spotswood remained unbeaten in Valley District play with a win at Broadway.
The Trailblazers (5-3, 2-0 Valley) also swept the three doubles matches.
Casper Rao had the lone win for the Gobblers (4-2, 1-2 Valley).
Girls Soccer
Stuarts Draft 2, Staunton 1: Stuarts Draft earned its first Shenandoah District win of the season with a close victory over rival Staunton at SDHS.
Allison Quick and Maddie Baska each scored for the Cougars (3-3, 1-1 Shenandoah).
Boys Soccer
Harrisonburg 7, Rockbridge County 0: Harrisonburg opened up Valley District play with a dominating shutout of struggling Rockbridge County at home.
Freshman Izaack Cruz Gonzalez had four goals for the Blue Streaks (3-2-3, 1-0 Valley) while Daniel Romero, Amilcar Rivas and Andreas Cardoso scored once each.
Fort Defiance 4, Riverheads 0: Sophomore forward Luke Alger had a hat trick in Fort Defiance’s shutout of Shenandoah District for Riverheads in Greenville.
Will Brooks added a goal as well for the Indians (3-2, 1-1 Shenandoah).
Staunton 4, Stuarts Draft 1: Freshman Marc Geffrard scored twice as Staunton cruised past Shenandoah District opponent Stuarts Draft in Gypsy Hill Park.
Senior midfielder Charles Otteni and freshman forward Ashton Barrett also scored for the Storm (5-1-1, 3-0 Shenandoah) in the victory over the winless Cougars.
Softball
Stuarts Draft 22, Staunton 4: In Montgomery Hall Park, senior standout McKenzie Tillman finished 5-for-5 with six RBIs and also struck out five in 2.1 innings of work in the circle as Stuarts Draft blew out Shenandoah District opponent Staunton.
Gracie Martin had two hits and four RBIs for the Cougars (7-2, 3-0 Shenandoah) while Amelia Bartley added two hits and a trio of RBIs herself in the victory.
Emberly Coffey and Allison Brooks also had two hits apiece for Stuarts Draft.
For the Storm (0-5, 0-2 Shenandoah), Amelia Hicks, Serenity Bunch and Sara Lotts finished with one hit apiece while Grace Coyner added an RBI in the setback.
Stuarts Draft 009 (13)0 — 22 16 2
Staunton 022 00 — 4 3 3
Willis, Tillman and Bartley. Tovar, Toliver and Bunch. W — Willis. L — Tovar.
Baseball
Madison County 10, East Rockingham 0: Trey Deane pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout in Madison County’s five-inning win over East Rockingham at home.
Ben Dinkel had the lone hit for the Eagles (2-9, 2-5 Bull Run) in the district loss.
East Rockingham 000 00 — 0 1 4
Madison County 132 4x — 10 8 0
Bruce, D.Hensley, Q. Hensley and J. Hensley. Deane and Helmick. W — Deane. L — Bruce.
Fort Defiance 8, Riverheads 6: Kaden Johnson tossed five innings in relief, allowing just one run on three hits and four walks while striking out eight as Fort Defiance handed Shenandoah District foe Riverheads its first loss of the season at FDHS.
Jace Cole was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for the Indians (3-3, 1-1 Shenandoah) while Sam Tindall also had two hits and Samuel Garber added a two-run double.
Also chipping in for Fort was Dillon Lavaway with an RBI single in the win.
The Gladiators (8-1, 1-1 Shenandoah) were led by Logan Austin with two hits and an RBI while Landon Lightner also had two hits and Aidan Miller finished with two RBIs.
Colton Kwiesinski tossed two strong innings in relief for RHS, striking out three.
Riverheads 320 010 0 — 6 9 4
Fort Defiance 006 200 x — 8 6 1
B. Dunlap, L. Dunlap, Kwiecinski and Huffer. Tindall, Johnson and Mayhew. W — Johnson. L — B. Dunlap.
Wilson Memorial 11, Buffalo Gap 3: In Fishersville, senior standout Mason McDowell pitched five innings, giving up three runs on two hits and a walk while striking out eight and also had a two-run single at the plate as Wilson Memorial coasted to a Shenandoah District victory over longtime rival Buffalo Gap.
Aiden Podgorski came in to pitch the final two innings in relief for the Green Hornets (5-3, 2-0 Shenandoah), giving up just one hit and zero walks with two strikeouts.
At the plate for Wilson, Finn Irving was 3-for-3 with an RBI while Jacob Leavell had two hits and an RBI and Dusty Cash added a single and two RBIs of his own.
For the Bison (6-3, 0-1 Shenandoah), Jackson Ingram was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Buffalo Gap 002 010 0 — 3 3 3
Wilson Memorial 140 402 x — 11 10 0
Robertson, Bright, Ingram, Argenbright and Canterbury. McDowell, Podgorski and Leavell. W — McDowell. L — Robertson.
