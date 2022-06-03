A nine-run fourth inning propelled the Liberty Christian to the Region 3C title over Spotswood 13-0 in five innings in Lynchburg.
The game resumed in the second inning after weather forced it to be suspended on Thursday night.
Liberty Christian’s nine-run frame was sparked by two home runs from Dillon Stowers and Jackson Downey.
Dalton Nicely and Noah Burtner were the lone Blazers to record a hit in the contest. Burtner doubled in the second inning, but Spotswood couldn’t bring him across the plate, stranding him at second.
Spotswood still advances to the Class 3 state quarterfinals, but with the loss, it will hit the road for the contest on Tuesday.
Spotswood 000 00 – 0 2 0
Liberty Christian 220 9x – 13 10 0
In other prep sports:
Softball
Page County 10, East Rockingham 7: Savannah Shifflett logged a trio of RBIs as the top-seeded Panthers knocked off the second-seeded Eagles for the second time this season to claim the Region 2B crown at home.
East Rock took a 6-2 lead in the fourth inning, but a five-run fifth for Page County was the difference in the contest.
Jocelyne Rinker and Taylor Umberger each recorded two RBIs for the Panthers in the win, while Madison Arbaugh and J Whetzel logged a pair of RBIs each for the Eagles.
Karleigh Austin was stellar in relief for Page County, tossing 2.1 innings, allowing just one hit and an unearned run with a strikeout and a walk. Bailee Gaskins started in the circle for the Panthers and logged four strikeouts while allowing six runs on eight hits.
Arbaugh started in the circle for the Eagles, tossing five innings, allowing six runs (four earned) with one strikeout and five walks.
Both teams advanced to the state quarterfinals next week with Page Country as a host and East Rock will travel for its next game.
East Rockingham 200 401 0 – 7 9 1
Page County 002 251 x – 10 7 2
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 5, Christiansburg 2: The Blazers advanced in the state tournament, knocking off the Blue Demons in the Class 3 state quarterfinals at home in Penn Laird.
The Blazers took the doubles point, but lost the top two courts in three sets.
Ella Li, Raygan Wade, Madison Knight and Rennie Shaffer all won their singles matches, respectively to punch the Blazers’ ticket to the Class 3 state semifinals next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.