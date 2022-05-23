Spotswood and Fort Defiance will have a chance to move on today at the conclusion of the Region 3C girls tennis doubles tournament at Bridgewater College.
The Trailblazers’ duo of Meg Dunaway and Madison Cooley earned a 6-0, 6-0 win over Charlottesville on Monday and will now face Liberty Christian Academy in the doubles semifinals today at 10 a.m.
Fort’s Krisalyn Mooney and Hency Correa, meanwhile, defeated Heritage-Lynchburg 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinal round and will now take on Monticello in the semifinals today at the same time and place.
Broadway’s Felicity Copenhaver and Chloe Hasler lost 7-5, 6-3 to Monticello in the opening round while Staunton’s Nevaeh Meidl and Caitlyn Rose suffered a 6-0, 6-0 loss to LCA in the quarterfinals.
The double championship will be played followed the semifinal round.
In the singles tournament, Dunaway defeated Charlottesville’s Lucia Elbaum 6-0, 6-0 and Mooney defeated Heritage’s Sofia Viloria 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinal round.
But from there, Mooney fell 6-3, 6-3 to Monticello’s Stella Moon and Dunaway suffered a 6-4, 6-0 loss to LCA’s Catherine Mowry.
Mowry and Moon will battle for the 3C singles title today.
Copenhaver and Waynesboro’s Heather Morris also fell in the quarterfinal round of the singles tournament, ending their respective seasons.
In other prep sports Monday:
Wilson Thriving At 3C Boys Tourney
Wilson Memorial had a strong showing at the opening day of the Region 3C boys tennis singles and doubles tournament at Heritage-Lynchburg.
Green Hornets standout Chase Pullin defeated Heritage’s Morgan Thompson 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the singles tournament and then took down Charlottesville’s Luke Frank 6-2, 6-2 in the semifinal round.
Pullin will now face Monticello’s Luca Bonfigill in the Region 3C singles championship match today at 10 a.m. back at Heritage-Lynchburg.
Spotswood’s Jackson Fendley fell to Bonfigill 6-0, 6-0 in the opening round while Broadway’s Marshall Rao lost to Frank 6-0, 6-0. Staunton’s Tucker Terry fell to Liberty Christian Academy’s Bennet Mowry 7-5, 7-5.
Pullin and Conner Miller also defeated Heritage-Lynchburg 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the doubles tournament to the semifinals. The Wilson duo will take on Monticello, which defeated Spotswood’s Fendley and Jackson Knight 6-0, 6-0, at 11:30 a.m. in the semifinals at 11:30 a.m.
Broadway’s Marshall and Casper Rao lost 6-0, 6-0 to Charlottesville in the doubles quarterfinals while Waynesboro’s Grayson Wood and William Perry fell 6-2, 6-1 to LCA in the same round to finish their season.
The semifinals take place at 11:30 a.m. with the title match to follow.
Hutton Captures Region 2B Title
Central senior Erika Hutton is officially headed to the state tournament.
Hutton defeated Mountain View senior Mya Councill 6-1, 6-0 to win the Region 2B girls tennis singles title match at W.O. Riley Park in Woodstock.
It was the fourth time Hutton had defeated Councill this season and clinched the Falcons standout a spot in the upcoming Virginia High School League Class 2 state singles tournament on June 10 at Virginia Tech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.