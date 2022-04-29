Taelor Ware was 4-for-5 with a pair of RBIs and also pitched five innings, giving up eight hits and striking out five as Spotswood softball remained unbeaten in Valley District play with a 14-6 win over Broadway on Friday.
Kailee Good was 5-for-5 with a double and a pair of RBIs for the Trailblazers (11-3, 4-0 Valley) in the convincing home victory.
Ciera Rodriguez was 2-for-5 with a trio of RBIs and also pitched two no-hit innings for the Trailblazers in relief, striking out a pair of Gobblers.
Charley Bentley was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Spotswood.
In other prep sports Friday:
Softball
Rockbridge County 10, Harrisonburg 0: In Lexington, Margaret Dudley pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up just four hits and two walks while striking out eight on the night as Rockbridge County earned a big six-inning victory over Valley District opponent Harrisonburg.
Marla Zollman was 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Wildcats (6-7, 2-2 Valley) while Kaydence Wilson finished with two hits and a pair of RBIs.
For the Blue Streaks (4-9, 0-5 Valley), Julia Byler and McKenna Dayton each finished with two hits and Ashlyn Smiley pitched a complete game.
Harrisonburg 000 000 — 0 4 2
Rockbridge County 033 112 — 10 12 2
Smiley, Johnson and Dayton. Dudley and Falls. W — Dudley. L — Smiley.
Fort Defiance 16, Staunton 2: Kiersten Ransome had three hits and two RBIs and Baylee Blalock added two hits and a trio of RBIs as Fort Defiance crushed Staunton in Shenandoah District action on the road.
McKenna Mace finished with two hits and a pair of RBIs for the Indians (13-0, 7-0 Shenandoah) while Lilian Berry had a double and two RBIs, Courtney Begoon had two hits and Brooklyn Davis had three RBIs.
Fort Defiance 237 13 — 16 12 1
Staunton 110 00 — 2 4 6
Campbell, Berry, Begoon and B. Atkins. Tovar, Joyner and Bunch. W — Campbell. L — Tovar.
Stuarts Draft 7, Waynesboro 4: McKenzie Tillman had a three-run homer in Stuarts Draft’s win over Shenandoah District foe Waynesboro.
Katilyn Weaver was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI for the Cougars (9-4, 5-2 Shenandoah) while Amelia Bartley also chipped in with a pair of hits.
Emma Willis tossed 5.1 innings for Draft, giving up five hits on two runs, two walks while striking out two. Tillman tossed the final 1.2 innings.
Jakiah Tucker had three hits for the Little Giants (1-11, 0-5 Shenandoah).
On Thursday, the Cougars suffered their second district loss as Caroline Alger struck out 14 while giving up just three runs on six hits and two walks in a complete-game effort for Buffalo Gap in a big-time victory.
Jasmine Harris had a homer and three RBIs for the Bison (6-6, 3-3 Shenandoah) while Sadie Patterson finished with two hits of her own.
For the Cougars, Bartley was 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs.
Allison Brooks added a solo shot of her own for Draft in the loss.
Waynesboro 000 002 2 — 4 8 1
Stuarts Draft 200 113 x — 7 9 0
Tucker, Frenger and Ruiz. Willis, Tillman, Bower and Martin. W — Willis. L — Tucker. HR — SD: Tillman, sixth inning, two on.
Central 8, Rappahannock County 2: In Woodstock on Thursday, Trynda Mantz pitched a complete game, giving up two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out 10 and also had two hits and a pair of RBIs at the plate in Central’s Bull Run District win over Rappahannock County.
Kristen Hockman also had two hits and two RBIs for the Falcons (9-5, 5-3 Bull Run) while Keriana Stottlemyer and Bailey Spiggle had two hits each.
Rappahannock County 000 000 2 — 2 4 5
Central 210 050 x — 8 12 3
Brown and Williams. Mantz and Cook. W — Mantz. L —Brown.
Page County 18, Mountain View 4: In Shenandoah, Jocelyne Rinker was 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs as Page County pounded out 18 hits in a five-inning win over Bull Run District foe Mountain View.
Kirsten Hensley had four hits and three RBIs for the Panthers (7-5, 6-2 Bull Run) while Bailee Gaskins had three hits and a trio of RBIs.
Taylor Umberger also had three hits and two RBIs for Page County while Emily McCoy and Savannah Shifflett each finished with a pair of RBIs, too.
In the circle, Hailey Comer tossed two shutout innings in relief for the Panthers, giving up two hits and zero walks while striking out three.
The Generals (2-11, 0-9 Bull Run) were led by Reice Hedrick’s three hits.
On Thursday, Emma Saeler had a walk-off RBI double to give Mountain View a thrilling non-district win over Staunton in Quicksburg.
Kaitlyn Sullivan struck out 10 in the circle for the Generals while also finishing with a single, a triple and four RBIs in the team’s second win.
Bre Franklin, a junior, added a double and a single for Mountain View.
Mountain View 310 00 — 4 6 1
Page County (11)50 2x — 18 18 4
Bare, Sullivan and Saeler. Roudabush, Comer and Hensley. W — Roudabush. L — Bare.
Riverheads 12, Wilson Memorial 2: Montana Deming was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Maggie Robertson was 2-for-4 with a grand slam as Riverheads earned a big Shenandoah District win over Wilson Memorial.
Sam Charles was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Gladiators (6-4, 3-2 Shenandoah) while Destiny Good finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
Good also struck out seven in a complete-game pitching effort for RHS.
Baseball
Harrisonburg 9, Rockbridge County 0: In Lexington, Harrisonburg picked up its first Valley District win of the season and snapped a recent losing streak with an impressive shutout of Rockbridge County.
Evan Bert, a Virginia Commonwealth signee, pitched a complete game, giving up zero runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 14 for the Blue Streaks (4-8, 1-4 Valley). Bert also had two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Also chipping in for Harrisonburg was Noel Cano Rocha with two hits and two RBIs while Drew Bowman finished with a trio of hits himself and Dylan Burnette, Miguel Fajardo-Luis and James Vance had a single and an RBI apiece. Glenn Vance also chipped in with two hits and an RBI.
Harrisonburg 002 103 3 — 9 14 3
Rockbridge County 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Bert and Engle. Murdock, Paxton and Golladay. W — Bert. L — Murdock.
Page County 7, Mountain View 6: An RBI grounder from Aidan Painter gave Page County a walk-off Bull Run District victory over longtime rival Mountain View in a Bull Run District contest in Shenandoah.
Painter finished with two hits for the Panthers (6-6, 6-4 Bull Run) while Mitchell Gaskins was 3-for-3 with a trio of RBIs in the victory.
Gavin Gochenour also had a pair of hits for Page while Colby Cave tossed two relief innings, giving up one run on two hits and striking out three.
For the Generals (8-6, 4-6 Bull Run), Joseph McNamara finished with two hits and a pair of RBIs while Dawson Moomaw also had a pair of hits.
Mountain View 000 041 1 — 6 7 7
Page County 100 302 1 — 7 9 3
Moomaw, Smith and McNamara. Foster, Lucas, Cave and Bradley. W — Cave. L — Smith.
Wilson Memorial 2, Riverheads 1: Wilson Memorial earned its second win over rival Riverheads in as many days and stayed unbeaten in district play with a low-scoring Shenandoah District victory in Greenville.
Finn Irving tossed a complete game for the Green Hornets (9-4, 6-0 Shenandoah), giving up a run on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts.
Dusty Cash, meanwhile, added two hits at the plate for Wilson in the win.
For the Gladiators (8-5, 1-5 Shenandoah), Aidan Miller tossed five innings, giving up two runs on three hits and zero walks while striking out three.
Ryan Farris pitched two one-hit relief innings for Riverheads, striking out four, while Bennett Dunlap and Miller finished with one hit apiece.
On Thursday, Mason McDowell pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out four in Wilson’s home win.
McDowell also had two hits and an RBI at the plate for the Green Hornets and Irving was 2-for-2 with two RBIs in the first victory over Riverheads.
Landon Lightner had two hits for the Gladiators in the Thursday setback.
Wilson Memorial 100 010 0 — 2 4 1
Riverheads 001 000 0 — 1 5 6
Irving and Leavell. Miller, Farris and Farris, Dunlap. W — Irving. L — Miller.
Girls Soccer
Spotswood 7, Broadway 0: Spotswood went on the road and kept its perfect Valley District record intact with a shutout of Broadway.
Katelyn Kim and Maggie Thorpe finished with two goals and an assist each for the Trailblazers (8-4, 5-0 Valley) while Riley Thorpe and Nicole Syptak each had two assists and Lily Cresawn also chipped in with a goal.
Fiona Thompson also scored for the Trailblazers and Gracyn Chandler assisted while Sadie Mayhew and Riley Thorpe each had a save in goal.
Riley Thorpe also had a goal for the final tally of the evening in the win.
For the Gobblers (1-11, 1-4 Valley), freshman Lily Brown had 17 saves.
Fort Defiance 6, Staunton 0: Ellie Cook had five goals and an assist for Fort Defiance in a Shenandoah District shutout of Staunton on the road.
Adriana Shields added a goal and three assists for the Indians (8-2, 4-2 Shenandoah) while Cadyn Dunbrack also had an assist in the victory.
Boys Soccer
Spotswood 2, Broadway 1: Mahamat Atom and Daniel Romanchuk each scored for Spotswood in an overtime home win over Broadway.
Elton Shabani had two assists for the Trailblazers (9-2-1, 4-1 Valley) in the district victory while Aiden Grefe impressed with five saves for SHS.
Sam Witmer scored for the Gobblers (4-8, 1-4 Valley) off an assist from Brayan Cruz while John Fravel posted six saves in goal in the setback.
Harrisonburg 2, Rockbridge County 1: Steve Carranza had a goal and an assist in Harrisonburg’s win over Valley District foe Rockbridge County.
Daniel Romero also scored for the Blue Streaks (7-3-3, 5-0 Valley).
Girls Tennis
Spotswood 8, Broadway 1: In a battle of the top two teams in the Valley District, it was Spotswood coming away with a rout of rival Broadway.
Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, Ella Li, Madison Knight and Emerson Knight all won singles matches for the Trailblazers (12-0, 6-0 Valley).
Maya Bacon won No. 4 singles for the Gobblers (10-2, 5-2 Valley).
Fort Defiance 9, Waynesboro 0: Fort Defiance remained unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with a convincing win over Waynesboro at home.
Krisalyn Mooney, Hency Correa, Logan Braun, Emma Ruth Hua, Sara Wine and Olivia Schuhmann all earned singles victories for the Indians (10-1, 8-0 Shenandoah), who also swept the doubles matches in the win.
“Waynesboro is a greatly improved team,” longtime Fort Defiance coach John Edgecomb said about the match. “We earned this win.”
Central 8, Clarke County 1: In Woodstock on Thursday, Erika Hutton Mallory Hutton, Lydia Scibelli, Hannah Borden and Grace May won their singles matches in Central’s Bull Run District win over Clarke County.
The Falcons (12-1, 7-1 Bull Run) also swept the doubles matches in the win.
Delaney Collins won No. 6 singles for the Eagles (4-9, 2-5 Bull Run).
Mountain View 7, Strasburg 2: Amelia Hess, Claire Shirkey and Carly Thomas earned singles victories as Mountain View went on the road and cruised to a Bull Run District win over Strasburg on Thursday.
Ava Pittington/Charlotte Miller and Hess/Shirkey also won a pair of doubles matches for the Generals (7-3, 5-2 Bull Run) in the victory.
Raea Crabill and Olivia Hodges won for the Rams (1-13, 1-7 Bull Run).
Boys Tennis
Spotswood 9, Broadway 0: Jackson Fendley, Jackson Knight, Ryan Briggman, Ross Iudica, Cameron Cooley and Nathan Lees cruised through singles in Spotswood’s win over Broadway in Valley District action.
In Penn Laird on Thursday, a trio of singles victories from Iudica, Cooley and Lees were the difference for Spotswood in a win over Turner Ashby.
The Trailblazers (8-5, 5-1 Valley) also swept the doubles matches.
The Knights (3-10) got three singles victories in the setback from senior captains Micah Davis and Richard Kello and sophomore Levi Weidelich.
Broadway 7, Rockbridge County 2: Casper Rao, Devon Crider, Cason Surratt and Tanner Fulk earned singles victories in Broadway’s Valley District win over Rockbridge County on Thursday in Lexington.
The Gobblers (8-3, 3-3 Valley) swept the doubles matches to seal the win.
Matthew Feldman and Gardner Clement each won their respective singles matches for the Wildcats (2-7, 1-4 Valley), who had to forfeit No. 3 doubles.
