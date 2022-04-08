Spotswood continued its dominant start to the season on Friday with a convincing 9-0 rout of rival East Rockingham in non-district girls tennis action in Penn Laird.
Meg Dunaway, Madison Cooley, Raygan Wade, Ella Li, Madison Knight and Emerson Knight all took away singles victories for the Trailblazers (6-0).
Dunaway/Cooley, Knight/Li and Allie Justice/Ellee Trout also won doubles.
In other prep sports Friday:
Girls Tennis
Fort Defiance 5, Turner Ashby 4: Krisalyn Mooney, Hency Correa and Sara Wine won their singles matches in Fort Defiance’s non-district win at Turner Ashby.
Mooney/Correa and Wine/Olivia Schuhmann also won their respective doubles matches for the Indians (4-0), who remain unbeaten to start the season.
Kendra Gillette, Jolexie Whetzel and Holly Frost earned wins for the Knights (4-3).
Broadway 8, Rockbridge County 0: Broadway remained unbeaten with a dominating Valley District win over Rockbridge County in Lexington.
Felicity Copenhaver, Julia Trumbo, Chloe Hasler, Laurel Roberts, Maya Bacon and Alyssa Mongold swept the singles matches for the Gobblers (4-0, 1-0 Valley).
Central 6, Skyline 0: In Woodstock, Central continued its strong start to the season with a rain-shortened non-district blowout win over Skyline.
Erika Hutton, Mallory Hutton, Lydia Scibelli, Hannah Borden, Grace May and Keeyarra Dodson-Perez all earned singles wins for the Falcons (4-1).
Wilson Memorial 9, Stuarts Draft 0: Ella Godette, G.G. Babral, River Cranford, Iris Chen, Grace Godette and Makaylee Hammer all won their singles matches in Wilson Memorial’s win over Shenandoah District foe Stuarts Draft at home.
The Green Hornets (2-2, 2-0 Shenandoah) also swept the doubles matches.
Boys Tennis
Broadway 7, Rockbridge County 2: Marshall Rao, Casper Rao, Tanner Fulk, Cason Surratt and Scott Showalter picked up singles victories as Broadway earned its first Valley District win at home over Rockbridge County.
The Gobblers (4-1, 1-1 Valley) also won a pair of doubles matches in the victory.
Gardner Clement, a freshman, had the lone win for the Wildcats (1-3, 0-1 Valley).
Wilson Memorial 9, Stuarts Draft 0: Wilson Memorial remained unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with a rout of rival Stuarts Draft on the road.
Conner Miller, Chase Pullin, Jake Wangler, Jack Reed, Brandon Dewald and Tim Cole all took home singles victories for the Green Hornets (4-1, 3-0 Shenandoah).
Softball
Page County 5, Spotswood 2: In Shenandoah, Bailee Gaskins tossed a complete game, giving up two runs — neither of which were earned — on seven hits and zero walks while striking out eight as Page County got back on track in a big way and earned an impressive non-district victory over Spotswood.
Jocelyne Rinker had a three-run homer for the Panthers (4-3), who had just two hits in the game, while Marissa Monger added a single and a run scored.
For the Trailblazers (6-3), Taelor Ware tossed a complete game and gave up two hits and a walk while striking out seven. None of the five runs were earned.
At the plate for Spotswood, Ware and Brooke Morris each had two hits apiece while Kailee Good was 2-for-3 and Nichole Workman added an RBI single.
Spotswood 000 002 0 — 2 7 3
Page County 005 000 x — 5 2 3
Ware and Bentley. Gaskins and Hensley. W — Gaskins. L — Ware. HR — PC: Rinker, third inning, two on.
East Rockingham 20, Mountain View 4: Jayla Whetzel was 4-for-4 with a double, a homer and four RBIs as East Rockingham continued its recent hot streak with a 23-hit performance in a rout of Bull Run District foe Mountain View in Elkton.
Hayley Kyger was 2-for-2 with three RBIs for the Eagles (5-3, 3-1 Bull Run) while Bria Berriochoa had a solo homer and Emily Eppard added a two-run shot.
Madison Arbaugh, Braxten Jones, Sara Monger and Emma Cude all had two hits apiece while Megan Holland had another big game with three hits and four RBIs.
In the circle, Arbaugh, Kyger and Kendall Morris all pitched at least an inning each.
For the Generals (0-8, 0-6 Bull Run), Debra Moffitt finished 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Mountain View 001 21 — 4 6 1
East Rockingham (10)15 4x — 20 23 2
Bare, Sullivan and Saeler. Arbaugh, Morris, Kyger and Cude. W — Arbaugh. L — Bare. HR — ER: Berriochoa, first inning, none on. Eppard, first inning, one on. Whetzel, fourth inning one on.
Stuarts Draft 9, Wilson Memorial 8: Amelia Bartley’s solo homer to deep center gave Stuarts Draft a walk-off win over Shenandoah District rival Wilson Memorial.
McKenzie Tillman was 3-for-4 with three RBIs for the Cougars (6-2, 2-0 Shenandoah) and also struck out 10 in a complete-game pitching performance.
Also chipping in for Draft was Katilyn Weaver with a pair of hits while Gracie Martin, Emberly Coffey and Tarynn Morris all finished with one RBI each in the home win.
Trinity Thomas was 3-for-4 for the Green Hornets (1-7, 0-2 Shenandoah) while Ashlynn Ross had a grand slam and Kailyn Ketchum had a three-run homer.
Wilson Memorial 000 013 4 — 8 9 3
Stuarts Draft 100 061 1 — 9 9 4
Stevens, Frazier and Ketchum. Tillman and Bartley. W — Tillman. L — Frazier. HR — WM: Ketchum, sixth inning, two on. Ross, seventh inning, grand slam. SD: Tillman, fifth inning, one on. Bartley, seventh inning, none on.
Buffalo Gap 12, Waynesboro 2: Caroline Alger was 2-for-3 with a grand slam and pitched a complete game, giving up one earned run on two hits and striking out eight as Buffalo Gap earned a Shenandoah District home win over Waynesboro.
Emily Minter was also 2-for-3 with a double, a homer and four RBIs for the Bison (3-2, 1-0 Shenandoah) while Paige Fix finished 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Also chipping in for Gap was Abby Michael and Kara Richie with two hits apiece while Hannah Coffman had a double and a pair of RBIs in the district-opening win.
For the Little Giants (1-6, 0-2 Shenandoah), Sierra Sloat and Madison Graham had the only two hits of the ball game. Graham’s hit was a solo home run.
Waynesboro 001 01 — 2 2 1
Buffalo Gap 160 41 — 12 14 1
Frenger, Tucker and Ruiz. Alger and Judy. W — Alger. L — Frenger. HR — W: Graham, fifth inning, none on. BG: Alger, second inning, bases loaded. Minter, second inning, one on.
Central 3, Clarke County 0: Trynda Mantz pitched a complete-game shutout, giving up two hits and three walks while racking up 13 strikeouts as Central delivered Clarke County its first Bull Run District loss of the season in Woodstock.
Kristen Hockman, Ella Toothman and Keriana Stottlemyer all had two hits apiece for the Falcons (6-3, 3-1 Bull Run) while Serenity Burnshire added an RBI single.
For the Eagles (8-1, 4-1), Abigail Peace stuck out 11 in six innings in the circle.
Clarke County 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Central 011 010 x — 3 8 1
Peace and Farmer. Mantz and Cook. W — Mantz. L — Peace
Baseball
Wilson Memorial 14, Stuarts Draft 7: Mason McDowell was 3-for-6 with two doubles, a homer and four RBIs from the leadoff spot as Wilson Memorial ran away with a Shenandoah District rout of rival Stuarts Draft on the road.
Nate Connell was 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Green Hornets (4-3, 1-0 Shenandoah) while Finn Irving, Kyle Wingfield and Jacob Wakefield had two hits apiece and four other players chipped in with one hit each in the victory.
For the Cougars (3-5, 1-1 Shenandoah), Colton Harris was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
Wilson Memorial 900 010 4 — 14 15 6
Stuarts Draft 100 123 0 — 7 12 4
Irving, Podgorski, Rose and Leavell. Jones, Harris, Mason and Balser. W — Irving. L — Jones. HR — WM: McDowell, seventh inning, none on.
Riverheads 7, Staunton 2: Colton Kwiecinski pitched six innings, giving up one run on two hits and three walks while striking out six and Ryan Farris pitched the final frame with a pair of strikeouts as Riverheads opened up its Shenandoah District schedule with a convincing win over rival Staunton in Greenville.
Farris and Kaelin Kwiecinski each homered for the Gladiators (8-0, 1-0 Shenandoah) while Brendon Fortunate was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
For the Storm (1-5, 1-1 Shenandoah), Logan Hicks had two hits and an RBI.
Staunton 100 000 1 — 2 3 6
Riverheads 200 005 x – 7 7 2
Coggins, Tovar, Hicks and . C. Kwiecinski, Farris and Farris, Huffer. W — Kwiecinski. L — Coggins. HR — R: Farris, sixth inning, none on. K. Kwiecinski, sixth inning, two on.
Central 5, Clarke County 2: In Woodstock, Jacob Walters tossed another complete game, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out 11 in Central’s win over Bull Run District opponent Clarke County.
Tyler Rice led the Falcons (5-5, 3-3 Bull Run) with two hits in the victory.
For Clarke (4-3, 4-3 Bull Run), Cordell Broy and Matthew Sipe had two hits each.
Clarke County 000 101 0 — 2 6 4
Central 000 122 x — 5 4 2
Kitner, Norton and Taylor. Walters and Rice. W — Walters. L — Kitner.
Girls Soccer
Fort Defiance 3, Turner Ashby 2: Ellie Cook scored three first-half goals to help propel Fort Defiance to a non-district win over Turner Ashby in Bridgewater.
Adriana Shields had two assists for Fort (5-0) and Cadyn Dunbrack had one.
Reese Secord and Hedy Darwish each scored for the Knights (0-7).
Eastern Mennonite 9, Miller School 0: Sarah Drooger had three goals and a pair of assists as Eastern Mennonite defeated Miller School in Charlottesville.
Avery Nussbaum added two goals and an assist for the Flames (4-1) while Bri Showalter and Hannah Dredger finished with a goal and an assist each.
Martha Wyse and Maddie Kratz also added one goal apiece for EMS in the win.
Boys Soccer
East Rockingham 2, Mountain View 0: Angel Cortez scored twice as East Rockingham earned a Bull Run District shutout of Mountain View at home.
Riley Ziegler and Chernoh Jalloh each had an assist for the Eagles (3-2-1, 3-2-1 Bull Run) while junior Zachary Joyner posted another shutout in goal.
Strasburg 3, Madison County 1: Chris Davis, Kaden Colcombe and Jonas Zimmerman all scored in Strasburg’s Bull Run District win at Madison County.
Tristen Froemel posted eight saves in goal for the Rams (3-1-1, 3-0-1 Bull Run).
Flames Down Wakefield
Grant Pennybacker and Andrew Lantz each shot a two-over-par 38 in cold, wet and windy conditions as Eastern Mennonite (156) defeated Wakefield (215) in non-conference high school golf action at Heritage Oaks Golf Course.
Adam Hatter shot a three-over-par 39 while Ryan Slonaker carded a 41.
