Kriston Parr had a breakout match with 15 kills and four aces as Staunton snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 25-21, 29-27, 19-25, 25-20 win over Buffalo Gap in Shenandoah District volleyball action inside Paul Hatcher Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Samantha Swift had seven kills for the Storm (3-13, 1-3 Shenandoah) in the win.
Also chipping in for Staunton was Felicity Jones with six aces and Amelia Hicks with four while Sibbie Jetton controlled things offensively with a team-high 31 assists.
For the Bison (5-6, 1-3 Shenandoah), Taylor Via had 14 kills and 18 digs while Teagan Via filled it up with 11 kills, 22 digs and pair of aces herself in the district loss.
Ella Williams added 10 kills, nine digs and a trio of aces for Gap while Caylin Losh had one of her best outings of the season with 16 digs and three aces as well.
In other prep sports:
Volleyball
Wilson Memorial 3, Waynesboro 0: Allison Sykes had a double-double of 13 kills and 17 digs as Wilson Memorial swept Waynesboro in Fishersville on Tuesday.
Cierra Cannon added 10 kills for the Green Hornets (8-3, 5-1 Shenandoah) in the district victory while Hope Maddox had another big night defensively with 17 digs.
Luray 3, Page County 0: Jaidyn McClung slapped down 15 kills and added 11 digs and a pair of assists as Luray swept rival Page County at home on Monday.
Caydence Cave had 26 assists for the Bulldogs in the Bull Run District rivalry win.
Also chipping in for Luray was Gracie Embry with nine digs and a trio of aces while Summer Forder put together a solid game with five digs and five aces as well.
Bailey Ancell added seven digs for the Bulldogs (7-4, 4-4 Bull Run).
The Panthers (1-12, 0-9 Bull Run) have now dropped 11 matches in a row.
Fort Defiance 3, Riverheads 0: In Greenville on Monday, Fort Defiance remained unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-14 sweep of Riverheads.
Addison Hammond had a big night for the Indians with 11 digs and four aces while Baylee Blalock dished out 27 assists, scooped up eight digs and served up six aces.
Senior Elizabeth Kurtz put together one of her best outings of the year with 10 digs and a pair of aces for Fort (14-1, 4-0 Shenandoah) while Carley Ryder finished with six digs.
Other top performers for the Indians included Ellie Cook with five digs and five kills, Trinity Hedrick with eight kills and freshman Maecy Ann Frizzelle with 10 kills.
Sophomore outside hitter Ella Shreckhise also chipped in for Fort with six kills.
Stuarts Draft 3, Harrisonburg 2: McKenzie Tillman had 15 assists, eight kills and eight digs and Amelia Bartley added 16 assists, six kills and 12 digs as Stuarts Draft defeated Harrisonburg 22-25, 25-10, 25-20, 19-25, 15-8 on the road Monday.
Izzy Hosey finished with 10 digs and six kills for the Cougars (5-4) in the non-district win while outside hitter Zoe Payne finished with seven kills, 13 digs and a trio of aces.
Also chipping in for Draft was Tasia Wells with seven kills and a pair of blocks.
Turner Ashby 3, Monticello 1: In Charlottesville on Monday, Harleigh Propst filled the stat sheet with 16 assists, nine digs, eight kills and four aces as Turner Ashby earned a hard-fought 22-25 25-22, 25-16, 26-22 non-district victory over Monticello.
Ivy Showalter added eight digs, six kills and four aces for the Knights (8-6).
Grace Christian 3, Waynesboro 1: On Monday, Morgan Sites had 14 kills, seven digs and five assists, but Waynesboro fell 25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 18-25 to Grace Christian.
Kaitlyn Hull added 14 digs and 12 assists for the Little Giants (4-8) in the home loss.
Other top performers for Waynesboro included Aaliyah Diggs with 15 digs and six assists while Amber Witry had nine digs and five kills in the non-district setback.
New Covenant 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Rachelle Martin had eight digs, four assists and a pair of kills, but Eastern Mennonite was overwhelmed in a 15-25, 3-25, 19-25 sweep at the hands of Blue Ridge Conference foe New Covenant on Monday.
Makayla Darcus had eight digs and three kills for the Flames (4-5, 2-3 BRC).
Clarke County 3, Mountain View 1: In Quicksburg on Monday, Anna Spencer had nine kills and 11 digs and Natalia Rodriguez added 10 digs of her own as Clarke County earned a 26-24, 22-25, 25-17, 25-21 win over Bull Run District foe Mountain View.
Bailey Mayo had seven aces and five blocks for the Eagles (7-4, 6-2 Bull Run).
Also chipping in for Clarke was Marlee Backover with six assists in the victory.
Boys Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 2, Veritas 1: In Harrisonburg, Eastern Mennonite won its second straight with a thrilling 2-1 non-conference win over Veritas on Tuesday.
Joshua Early and Tyler Mast scored one goal apiece for the Flames (4-7-1).
