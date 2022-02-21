Ellie Muncy scored 17 points as Harrisonburg showed off just how far it has come this season, but still came up short in a 65-49 road loss to Patrick Henry-Roanoke in the Region 5D girls basketball sub-regional play-in game on Monday at PHHS.
Jay Garcia had another double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Streaks while guard Mariah Cain chipped in with 10 points of her own in the loss.
Maribel Tirado, a senior, added four points while Maya Waid had the other two.
Coincidentally, all of Harrisonburg’s scoring came from its five seniors in Muncy, Garcia, Cain, Tirado and Waid as they look to keep their prep careers alive.
The performance showcased the growth of the Blue Streaks (13-10), who entered as winners of five of their last six, after falling to Patrick Henry by an average of 22.5 points per game during a pair of non-district meetings in the regular season.
Despite the loss, the Streaks remain alive. Harrisonburg will host Riverbend on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Region 5D quarterfinals in a win-or-go-home clash.
Harrisonburg 8 14 15 12 — 49
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 17 18 15 15 — 65
In other prep sports Monday:
Girls Basketball
Buffalo Gap 60, Surry County 38: In Swoope, Bailey Talley scored 17 points as No. 3 Buffalo Gap defeated No. 6 Surry County 60-38 in the Region 1B quarterfinals.
Leah Sherrill added 16 points for the Bison (13-10) while Avery Bradley finished with eight, Ryleigh Clark added seven and Paige Fix chipped in with four in the victory.
Gap will now travel to No. 2 Riverheads on Wednesday for a regional semifinal matchup with a trip to the Virginia High School League Class 1 tournament at stake.
