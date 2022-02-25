Senior Jay Garcia had 15 points, six rebounds and four steals, but Harrisonburg saw its season come to an end with a 65-46 loss to unbeaten Woodgrove in the Region 5D girls basketball semifinals on the road Friday.
Mariah Cain added 14 points and eight rebounds for the Blue Streaks (14-11) while Ellie Muncy had 10 points, Maya Waid added four and Maribel Tirado had three.
Friday’s loss marked the end of the prep careers for all five scorers after four years playing together on the varsity level.
In other prep sports Friday:
Boys Basketball
Central 60, Buckingham County 34: Parker Sheetz had 16 points and Caleb Daugherty and Ryan Barr added nine apiece as No. 2 Central ran away with a 60-34 rout of No. 3 Buckingham County in the Region 2B semifinals at home.
Aidan Nichols added eight points for Central (20-7), who will now face East Rockingham in the regional championship game tonight at Spotswood.
With the victory, the Falcons also clinched a berth in next week’s Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament.
East Rock, Luray Stars Named Top Players
East Rockingham wing Tyler Nickel was named the Bull Run District boys basketball Player of the Year, once again, while Luray’s Emilee Weakley was the top girls player.
Nickel was joined on the all-district first team by teammate Cooper Keyes, Rappahannock County’s Mason Ramey and Grant Lillard, Central’s Ryan Barr and Parker Sheetz, Page County’s Ricky Campbell and Madison County’s Dean Breeden.
The second team consisted of Luray’s Calder Liscomb and Christian Lentz, Madison’s Bryce Breeden and Jackson Taylor, Strasburg’s Walker Conrad, Central’s Jacob Walters, Clarke County’s Cordell Broy and Page County’s Dylan Hensley.
For the girls, Weakley and Jaidyn McClung were first-team selections for the Bulldogs along with Strasburg’s Macy Smith and Nyla Sperry, Page County’s Caris Lucas, Central’s Makenna Painter, Madison’s Dy’Ehisa Tyler and Clarke’s Ellie Brumback.
The second team featured East Rockingham’s Haley Lucas, Luray’s Averie Alger, Page’s Adryn Martin, Clarke’s Keira Rohrbach, Madison’s Kate McLearen, Central’s Emma Eberly, Rappahannock’s Tori Atkins and Mountain View’s Bre Franklin.
Trailblazers Sweep Top Honors In Valley
It was a pair of Spotswood standouts earning the top honors in the Valley District.
Trailblazers senior Carmelo Pacheco was named the boys basketball Player of the Year earlier this week while SHS junior Zoli Khalil earned top honors for the girls.
Pacheco was joined on the All-Valley District first team by teammates Camryn Pacheco and Rayne Dean, Turner Ashby’s Garret Spruhan and Noah Gerber, Broadway’s Conner Barnes and Caleb Barnes and Harrisonburg’s Jadon Burgess.
The boys second team was made up of Spotswood’s Jackson Li and Ben Bellamy, Broadway’s Ben Hutcheson and Breylon Miller, Turner Ashby’s Jacob Keplinger, Harrisonburg’s Kayden Hottle-Madden and Rockbridge County’s Isaiah Poindexter and Faris Sikira. SHS coach Chad Edwards was the district’s Coach of the Year.
For the girls, the first team consisted of Khalil and teammate Brooke Morris, Harrisonburg’s Jay Garcia and Mariah Cain, Turner Ashby’s Leah Kiracofe and Raevin Washington and Broadway’s Emma Bacon and Wren Wheeler.
The second team, meanwhile, featured Spotswood’s Kailee Good and Madison Doss, Harrisonburg’s Ellie Muncy, Turner Ashby’s Kendall Simmers, Brynne Gerber and Samantha Whetzel and Rockbridge County’s Emily Mahood and Madilyn Winterton.
Spotswood coach Chris Dodson was honored as the district’s girls Coach of the Year.
Irving, Witt Named Top Players In Shenandoah
Wilson Memorial junior Finn Irving was named the Shenandoah District’s boys basketball Player of the Year while Staunton’s Emma Witt was honored for the girls.
Irving was a first-team selection along with teammate Josh Johnson, Buffalo Gap’s Bennett Bowers and Micah Canterbury, Fort Defiance’s Tyreek Beney, Riverheads’ Ryan Farris, Staunton’s Manny Chapman and Stuarts Draft’s Chase Schages.
The boys second team consisted of Wilson’s Ethan Briseno and Lucas Schatz, Staunton’s Prodigy Simms and Maaliah Cabell, Fort’s Henry Gutshall, Buffalo Gap’s Jackson Ingram, Stuarts Draft’s Devin Brydge and Riverheads’ Levi Byer. Bison coach Chad Ward was named the district’s Coach of the Year this season.
Witt was the top girls player and joined on the first team by Fort Defiance’s Kiersten “Kirby” Ransome and Trinity Hedrick, Wilson’s Brooke Cason and CC Robinson, Riverheads’ Mackenzie Sacra, Gap’s Bailey Talley and Draft’s Leah Wood.
The second team feature Fort’s Lilian Berry and Ellie Cook, Wilson’s Laci Norman and Reagan Frazier, Staunton’s Kellsye Miller and Sam Swift, Gap’s Avery Bradley and Riverheads’ Anna Shirley. FDHS coach Mike Gale is the girls Coach of the Year.
