WAYNESBORO — It was a unique combination of youth and experience.
Harrisonburg got contributions from a wide variety of players in an impressive 25-14, 25-18, 25-13 season-opening sweep of non-district opponent Waynesboro in prep volleyball action Monday at WHS.
Ellie Muncy, a senior, led the Blue Streaks with 14 kills and 12 digs while junior Kai Blosser had nine kills.
Another senior, Maya Waid, finished with 22 assists and a trio of aces while orchestrating the offense for Harrisonburg (1-0) while freshman Chloe Dameron impressed with 11 digs and three aces of her own.
“Our young talent and senior leadership came together tonight as one strong unit to set the tone for our year,” Blue Streaks coach Hannah Bowman Hrasky said. “We played great defense and found our spots on offense. We’re hoping to continue that team effort throughout the rest of the week and into this season.”
Ali Otto had five digs and four assists for the Little Giants (0-1) while Mariela Ruiz scooped up six digs.
In other prep sports:
Volleyball
Buffalo Gap 3, Bath County 0: Senior Emma Kate Maxwell dished out 22 assists as Buffalo Gap swept non-conference opponent Bath County 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 on the road Monday.
Teagan Via had 22 digs for the Bison (1-0) while Bailey Talley had 14 digs and a pair of aces.
Also chipping in for Gap was Taylor Via with eight kills, Leah Sherrill with nine kills and 19 digs and Taylor Wood with 15 digs and five kills in the victory.
Boys Soccer
Seton School 4, Eastern Mennonite 2: Seton School was simply too talented and eventually pulled away for an impressive 4-2 season-opening, non-conference win over Eastern Mennonite on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
Senior standouts Clint Miller and Ezra Miller scored one goal apiece for the host Flames (0-1) in the setback.
Logan Weaver assisted on the second goal for EMHS while Schuyler Harmison had five saves in goal.
Wildcats Top Streaks At Heritage Oaks
Rockbridge County shot a 196 as a team to defeat Harrisonburg, which finished with a team total of 207, in a lengthy Valley District nine-hole golf match at nearby Heritage Oaks Golf Course on Monday.
Wildcats freshman Andrew McCoy and Blue Streaks junior Toby Corriston both led the way with a 42 each.
Rockbridge’s Sofia Vargas shot a 49 while Abby Brooks finished with a 50.
For Harrisonburg, Landon Hampton shot a 49 and Dylan Thompson carded a 52.
Green Hornets, Storm Tie In District Match
Staunton and Wilson Memorial put up strong overall performances and both shot 340 as a team to finish tied for first at a Shenandoah District 18-hole golf match at The Club at Ironwood in Staunton on Monday.
Storm junior John Elam continued to have a stellar season, earning low-medalist honors once again.
Elam shot a three-over-par 75 for Staunton while teammates Rob Spurlock (87), Harrison Wallace (88) and Mac Carr (90) rounded out the scorecard for the Storm, who have yet to lose in district play this year.
For the Green Hornets, Grant Wright (83), Grant Burton (85), Chase Snyder (85) and Nicholas Cash (87) made up the front end of scorecard while Kierston Pierce (95) also put up a strong performance on the day.
Fort’s Ben Michael (77) had another strong individual outing while teammates Wyatt Herman (91) and Spencer Patterson (98) were formidable. The Indians finished third as a team with a score of 371.
Sophomore J.P. Crawford continued to impress and shot an 89 for fourth-place Riverheads (380) while Tye Morris (93), Colton Kwiecinski (99) and Ailena Kwiecinski (99) put together a well-rounded effort.
Waynesboro’s Emily Hamp (76) had her best outing of the year for the Little Giants (389) and teammate Jackson Darden shot a 96. Stuarts Draft (405) was led by Ryan Hellenga (89) and Hayden Parkulo (95).
Buffalo Gap, which had just three golfers, still fared well as Elijah Trumbo shot an 87 and teammates Kasey Fitzgerald (97) and Micah Canterbury (99) also put together solid outings.
