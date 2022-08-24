Kai Blosser slapped down six kills and Macy Waid dished out seven assists, but Harrisonburg suffered an 11-25, 11-25, 14-25 loss to Millbrook in its non-district volleyball season opener on Tuesday in Winchester.
Teagan Miller, Veronica Gutierrez and Chloe Dameron all finished with five digs apiece for the Blue Streaks (0-1) while Autumn Sinnett added a solo block.
In other prep volleyball action:
Mountain View 3, Buffalo Gap 1: Annika Dellinger served up 11 aces and added five kills as Mountain View defeated Buffalo Gap 15-25, 25-14, 25-12, 25-14 in Quicksburg.
Bre Franklin led the Generals (1-0) with eight kills while Hannah Whitaker had a team-high 17 assists and Emma Saeler chipped in with six kills of her own.
Mya Councill also added to the Mountain View attack with six kills and six aces.
For the Bison, Taylor Via had five kills and 15 digs while Teagan Via added seven kills and a trio of blocks.
Ella Williams had five kills for Gap (1-1) while Natalie Patterson had three kills and Trinity Cline added nine digs.
Rockbridge County 3, Parry McCluer 0: In Lexington, McKenzie Burch had 24 assists and 11 digs as Rockbridge County cruised to a 25-8, 25-11, 25-16 sweep of rival Parry McCluer in front of a packed house.
Nala Shearer had 22 digs for the Wildcats (1-0) while Maddie Dahl had seven kills, six digs, four blocks and a trio of aces in the victory.
Also chipping in for Rockbridge was Jaden McCoy with seven digs and three blocks while Sophie Vaught had 10 kills of her own.
