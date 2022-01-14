As Valley District play begins with just five teams in the league, there’s little room for error.
That’s why, after a pair of losses earlier this week to start district play, there was a sense of urgency for both Harrisonburg and Turner Ashby in girls basketball action in Bridgewater on Friday.
Ultimately, it was the Blue Streaks bouncing back with a 50-43 victory over the Knights.
Mariah Cain had a big night for Harrisonburg (6-6, 1-1 Valley) with a team-high 20 points while Jay Garcia and Ellie Muncy finished with 10 points apiece and Maya Waid chipped in with six.
The senior forward Garcia also had eight blocks for HHS to go along with seven rebounds.
For the Knights (7-4, 0-2 Valley), who were still without sophomore center Raevin Washington for a third consecutive game, Brynne Gerber had 18 points and four steals to lead the way.
Adeline Sajko had eight points and five assists for Turner Ashby while Leah Kiracofe had seven points and a team-high 13 rebounds, Kendall Simmers had six points, five boards and two blocks and Samantha Whetzel scored four points to go along with six rebounds of her own in the loss.
The Knights have now lost three in a row without Washington, a 6-foot-3 standout center.
Harrisonburg 12 9 15 14 — 50
Turner Ashby 23 5 1 14 — 43
HARRISONBURG (50) — Waid 2 2-2 6, Muncy 4 1-4 10, Gonzalez Trejo 1 0-0 2, Cain 7 5-8 20, Garcia 2 6-6 10, Lemon 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 14-20 50.
TURNER ASHBY (43) — Sajko 3 2-4 8, Simmers 2 1-2 6, Gerber 7 3-4 18, Kiracofe 3 0-0 7, Whetzel 2 0-0 4, Smith 0 0-4 0, Fox 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-14 43.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 2 (Muncy, Cain), Turner Ashby 3 (Simmers, Gerber, Kiracofe).
In other prep sports Friday:
Girls Basketball
Broadway 59, John Handley 19: Emma Bacon scored 19 points and Wren Wheeler added 14 as Broadway won its second straight with a 59-19 non-district rout of John Handley at home.
Maya Bacon added nine points for the Gobblers (6-7) while Lilly Gatesman finished with seven.
Broadway also got six points from Lexi Dingus in the blowout victory.
John Handley 8 8 2 1 — 19
Broadway 14 21 12 12 — 59
JOHN HANDLEY (19) — Jackson 0 0-0 0, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Armel 1 2-3 5, Roe 1 2-4 5, Yerkie 2 0-0 5, Jett 0 0-0 0, Hogan 2 0-0 4, Long 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 4-7 19.
BROADWAY (59) — Atwood 0 0-0 0, E. Bacon 7 2-2 19, M. Bacon 4 1-2 9, Bynaker 0 0-0 0, Dingus 3 0-0 6, Gatesman 3 0-4 7, Hardy 1 0-1 2, Suters 1 0-0 2, Wheeler 3 6-9 13. Totals 22 9-18 59.
3-Point Goals — John Handley 3 (Armel, Roe, Yerkie), Broadway 6 (E. Bacon 3, Wheeler 2, Gatesman).
Fort Defiance 82, Waynesboro 32: Nine different Fort Defiance players scored in an 82-32 rout of Shenandoah District foe Waynesboro at the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout in Lexington.
Adriana Shields led the Indians (7-2, 3-0 Shenandoah), who have won four in a row and five of their last six, with 16 points while Ellie Cook and Kiersten Ransome finished with 13 apiece.
Also chipping in for Fort Defiance was Lilian Berry and Marissa Hansbrough with nine points each while Trinity Hedrick finished with eight in the victory and Courtney Begoon added six.
The struggling Little Giants (1-10, 0-2 Shenandoah) were led by Kaitlyn Hull and Gianna Cardamone with 10 points apiece. Le’ondra Eubanks also chipped in during the loss with five points.
Fort Defiance 17 32 19 14 — 82
Waynesboro 4 14 12 2 — 32
FORT DEFIANCE (82) — Ransome 5 1-6 13, Alexander 2 1-2 5, Hedrick 3 1-2 8, Hansbrough 4 0-0 9, Ryder 1 0-0 3, Shields 7 2-2 16, Berry 3 1-2 9, Wine 0 0-0 0, Begoon 3 0-0 6, Cook 5 0-0 13. Totals 33 6-14 82.
WAYNESBORO (32) — Pietrowski 1 0-0 2, Cardamone 5 0-0 10, Dunson 1 0-0 2, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Godwin 1 0-0 2, Staton 0 0-0 0, Hull 5 0-0 10, Eubanks 2 1-1 5, Jackson 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 2-3 32.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 10 (Cook 3, Ransome 2, Berry 2, Hedrick, Hansbrough, Ryder).
Clarke County 62, Mountain View 47: Sophomore guard Kaiya Williams scored 13 points as Clarke County cruised to a 62-47 victory over Mountain View in Bull Run District action in Berryville.
Willow Oliver and Bailey Beard added 10 points apiece for the Eagles (7-2, 4-1 Bull Run).
Clarke, which has now won six of seven, also got nine points from Hailey Evans.
The Generals (3-10, 1-7 Bull Run), who have now lost five straight, were led by Bre Franklin with 15 points while Annika Dellinger finished with 12, Alicia Bare had eight and Mya Councill had six.
Mountain View 19 7 12 9 — 47
Clarke County 13 19 17 13 — 62
MOUNTAIN VIEW (47) — Stanley 0 0-0 0, Manning 0 0-0 0, Councill 2 0-0 6, Hoover 2 0-0 4, Franklin 4 4-5 15, Blank 0 0-0 0, Dellinger 4 4-4 12, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Bare 3 2-3 8, Pittington 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 10-12 47.
CLARKE COUNTY (62) — Good 3 0-0 6, Nelson 0 0-0 0, Oliver 4 0-0 10, Williams 4 4-4 13, Rohrbach 1 4-4 7, Brumback 2 2-2 6, Beard 4 2-2 10, Evans 4 0-2 9, Emmart 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 13-16 62.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 5 (Franklin 3, Councill 2), Clarke County 5 (Oliver 2, Williams, Rohrbach, Evans).
Wilson Memorial 68, Riverheads 54: In Fishersville, Brooke Cason’s double-double of 32 points and 11 rebounds lifted Wilson Memorial to a 68-54 Shenandoah District win over Riverheads.
Freshman CC Robinson added 14 points and 14 boards for the Green Hornets (6-6, 1-2 Shenandoah) while Reagan Frazier had eight points and seven rebounds and Laci Norman added four points.
The Gladiators (5-5, 0-2 Shenandoah) have now lost three in a row and four of their last six.
Boys Basketball
East Rockingham 50, Union 44: In a rematch of last year's Virginia High School League 2 boys basketball state championship, East Rockingham came out on top this time with a 50-44 come-from-behind win over Union at the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout.
Tyler Nickel erupted for 34 points and eight rebounds to lead the Eagles (9-3) while Jayden Hicks had 10 points and seven boards and George Austin III had eight rebounds to go along with four points.
Wilson Memorial 69, Riverheads 64: In Greenville, Finn Irving went off for 31 points as Wilson Memorial got back on track with a 69-64 win over Shenandoah District rival Riverheads.
Ethan Briseno and Josh Johnson had eight points for the Green Hornets (8-3, 2-0 Shenandoah).
For the Gladiators (3-4, 0-3 Shenandoah), Ryan Farris erupted for 30 points of his own.
Riverheads has now lost four in a row after opening the season with three straight victories.
Rockbridge County 58, Stuarts Draft 53: Isaiah Poindexter had a season-high 27 points as Rockbridge County defeated Stuarts Draft 58-53 at the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout.
Brandon Mays added 11 for the Wildcats (4-10), who snapped an eight-game losing streak.
Chase Schages led the Cougars (3-8) with 23 points while Blake Stinespring had 12.
