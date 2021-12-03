Landen Stuhlmiller, the versatile Broadway quarterback that guided the Gobblers to their first regional semifinal appearance since 2014, has been named to the All-Region 3C football first team.
Stuhlmiller is the lone Gobbler to earn first-team honors and was also on the second team as a defensive back. He was joined on the all-region second team by teammates Cameron Showalter at running back, Gage Kile on the defensive line and Brody Carr as an all-purpose defensive player.
Waynesboro’s Taylin Henderson made the all-region second team on the offensive and defensive line and Ryan Barbour was on the second team as a running back and all-purpose offensive player.
Little Giants junior Blake Jones, meanwhile, earned first-team honors as the team’s punter.
Spotswood’s Noah Burtner was a second-team selection at linebacker while Staunton’s Jaquante Scott, a wide receiver, and linebacker Peyton Dunn were also on the second team.
Brookville’s Tayshaun Butler was the Region 3C Offensive Player of the Year while Liberty Christian Academy’s Dillon Stowers earned top honors on defense. LCA’s Frank Rocca was Coach of the Year.
In other prep sports:
Girls Basketball
Broadway 48, Mountain View 44: Emma Bacon scored a career-high 34 points as Broadway earned a 48-44 non-district victory over Mountain View in Quicksburg.
Bre Franklin led the Generals (1-2) with 16 points while Annika Dellinger scored 11 and Mya Councill added nine. Alicia Bare also chipped in for Mountain View with six points.
Broadway 7 15 10 9 — 48
Mountain View 12 9 13 10 — 44
BROADWAY (48) — Suters 0 1-2 1, Atwood 0 0-0 0, Copenhaver 1 0-0 2, M. Bacon 1 1-2 3, Hardy 0 0-0 0, Dingus 1 0-0 2, Wimer 0 1-6 1, E. Bacon 10 12-19 34, Spencer 1 1-4 3, Gatesman 0 2-2 2. Totals 12 18-35 48.
MOUNTAIN VIEW (44) — Manning 0 0-0 0, Councill 2 5-12 9, Hoover 1 0-4 2, Franklin 6 3-9 16, Blank 0 0-0 0, Dellinger 3 5-9 11, Hedrick 0 0-0 0, Bare 2 2-2 6. Totals 14 15-36 44.
3-Point Goals — Mountain View 1 (Franklin), Broadway 2 (E. Bacon).
Harrisonburg 56, William Fleming 34: Mariah Cain poured in 27 points as Harrisonburg earned its first win of the season with a 56-34 non-district victory over William Fleming at HHS.
Ellie Muncy had 11 points for the Blue Streaks (1-1) while Jay Garcia had five points and 12 boards.
Boys Basketball
Broadway 53, Monticello 29: Conner Barnes scored 18 as Broadway stayed unbeaten with a 53-29 win over Monticello on the opening night of the Broadway Tip-Off Classic at BHS.
Caleb Barnes added 15 points for the Gobblers (3-0) while Jowell Gonzalez Santiago had six.
Monticello 8 2 13 6 — 29
Broadway 8 13 9 23 — 53
MONTICELLO (29) — Giese 0 0-0 0, Hansberry 2 0-0 5, Matthews 0 0-0 0, Christmas 4 0-0 9, Billner 0 0-0 0, Kent 1 0-0 2, Duherty 0 0-0 0, Ritterband 3 0-0 7, Miller 0 0-2 0, Walker 1 1-3 3, Provencio 0 0-0 0, McCall 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 2-7 29.
BROADWAY (53) — Ca. Barnes 7 1-3 15, Dove 0 2-2 2, Hutcheson 1 0-0 2, Litter 0 0-0 0, Michael 1 1-2 3, Jerichen 0 0-0 0, Hertzler 1 0-2 2, Gonzalez Santiago 3 0-0 6, Witmer 1 0-0 2, Co. Barnes 6 6-8 18, Santiago 0 0-0 0, Hall 1 0-0 3. Totals 21 10-17 53.
3-Point Goals — Monticello 3 (Hansberry, Christmas, Ritterband), Broadway 1 (Hall).
Eastern Mennonite 69, Potomac Falls 63: Trey Gillenwater scored 24 points as Eastern Mennonite opened the season with a 69-63 win over Potomac Falls at the Broadway Tip-Off Classic.
Davarion Johnson added 16 points for the Flames (1-0) while Adam and Drew Hatter had 11 apiece.
Potomac Falls 12 19 16 16 — 63
Eastern Mennonite 15 7 26 21 — 69
POTOMAC FALLS (63) — Ables 4 0-0 9, Delaney 0 0-0 0, Laurenson 2 0-0 5, Levenhagen 0 0-0 0, Opiola 1 0-0 2, Apielu 2 1-2 6, Jackson 3 0-0 7, Prince 0 0-0 0, Copeland 1 1-3 3, Plunkett 6 1-2 13, Baucom 0 0-0 0, Griffith 0 0-0 0, Adegboro 9 0-0 18. Totals 27 3-7 63.
EASTERN MENNONITE (69) — Mast 0 0-0 0, A. Hatter 3 5-5 11, D. Hatter 3 4-8 11, Campbell 0 1-2 1, Gillenwater 9 2-2 24, Johnson 5 0-0 16, Early 0 0-0 0, Yutzy 0 0-0 0, Harmison 1 1-2 6. Totals 24 13-19 69.
3-Point Goals — Potomac Falls 4 (Ables, Lurenson, Apielu, Jackson), Eastern Mennonite 9 (Gillenwater 4, Johnson 2, A. Hatter, D. Hatter, Harmison).
William Fleming 56, Harrisonburg 35: Harrisonburg’s rough start to the season continued with a 56-35 non-district road loss to William Fleming.
Jadon Burgess and Kris Walker finished with 11 points apiece to lead the Blue Streaks.
