This year’s Hall of Fame Class at Turner Ashby is loaded with talent.
The six-person class was officially announced by Knights athletic director Donnie Coleman and consists of a strong assortment of former players and coaches.
Longtime TA volleyball coach Gina Campbell Troyer, who retired after the 2020-21 season, is among the inductees after turning the program into one of the most respected programs in the state during a 28-year tenure that began in 1993.
During her career, the Knights won seven Valley District titles and made 11 regional playoff appearances and three trips to the state tournament. Her 370 wins are the most in program history and she was named the district’s Coach of the Year five times while coaching 62 all-district, 28 all-region and four all-state players. She also helped create the Unified Basketball League in Rockingham County and spent numerous years as an assistant to the athletic director.
Troyer is a graduate of Luray High School and Eastern Mennonite University.
Sam Hess, a 1970 graduate of TAHS, was inducted after lettering in three sports in high school, including helping to guide the baseball team to a 41-2 record during his career and winning a trio of district championships in the process.
His career wooden bat average was .420 with 42 RBIs. He caught two no-hitters and was a part of 22 shutouts as a big-time catcher for the Knights and was also part of a team that put together an impressive 40-game winning streak.
Upon graduation, he was drafted by the Minnesota Twins and played in their minor league system for three years and for the Philadelphia Phillies’ for two.
Steve Lane was a 1998 graduate that lettered in football and wrestling, but made his mark on the mat with over 100 wins and three Valley District championships.
Lane also captured two regional championships and a state title in 1997 before going on to wrestle in college at Binghamton University on a scholarship.
Alex Ott, a 2009 graduate, came to Turner Ashby after transferring from Fort Defiance and won the Valley District title three consecutive seasons. He also placed first in the region two of those years and was all-state all three.
In 2009, he won the outdoor track and field state championship in the 1600 and also placed high in the 800 and 3200 that year and was an all-state performer.
After high school, he went on to run at the Division I level for George Mason.
Christian Simmers is a 1996 graduate that lettered in football, basketball and baseball, hitting .369 with seven homers and 40 RBIs on the diamond for TA.
After high school, Simmers went on to earn four letters while playing baseball at Virginia Tech and is one of a handful of players to win three conference titles.
After graduation, Simmers had a successful career in the Rockingham County Baseball League with the Clover Hill Bucks as one of the team’s best players.
Finally, 2007 graduate Carl McIntyre is the final name that’s part of the class as a four-year letter winner in both football and baseball during his time at TA.
He was a four-year starter on the offense and defensive line and helped guide the Knights to their first-ever Virginia High School League Group AA football title.
In baseball, he went 9-0 on the mound his senior season with a 0.54 ERA and finished his career with a remarkable 22-1 record and a career ERA of 1.70. He also hit .416 with 18 home runs and 105 RBIs and won two state championships.
In other prep sports Monday:
Gladiators Edge Indians
Alex Nichols shot a 43 and JP Crawford fired off a 45 as Riverheads shot 189 as a team to edge Fort Defiance (193) in a Shenandoah District golf match at Ironwood.
Tucker Harlow also impressed for the Gladiators with a 47 on the day.
Dawson Brackman and Lincoln Harlow each shot 54 for Riverheads in the win.
For the Indians, Isaac Marshall shot a 46 while Hank Thompson carded a 47.
Other key contributors for Fort in the team loss included Tyler Miller with a 49.
Hot Start Continues For Wilson
At Gypsy Hill Park, sophomore Chase Snyder shot a blistering 33 as Wilson Memorial finished with a 162 as a team to defeat Staunton (173) and Stuarts Draft (227) in a Shenandoah District three-team golf match on the road.
Grant Wright shot a 40 for the Green Hornets while Conner Miller carded a 47.
For the Storm, John Elam was impressive with a 37 while Harrison Wallace finished with a 42 and Rob Spurlock and Ben Cason each shot a 47.
