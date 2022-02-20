Turner Ashby freshman Molly Beckwith made history, becoming the first-ever girls swimming and diving champion with a victory in the 200-yard freestyle at the Virginia High School League Class 3 championships in Richmond on Saturday.
Beckwith also finished second in the 500 freestyle for the Knights while teammate Alexia Wright was fourth in the 200 individual medley and 100-yard butterfly.
For the Turner Ashby boys, Dylan King was third in the 100-yard butterfly himself.
Sarah Dunham was third in the girls 100 freestyle for Spotswood and sixth in the 50 freestyle. Cole Martin, meanwhile, was sixth in the boys 200 freestyle for SHS.
In other prep sports over the weekend:
Boys Basketball
Eastern Mennonite 90, Carlisle 53: In Axton, Trey Gillenwater poured in 33 points and Davarion Johnson added 24 as Eastern Mennonite closed the regular season with a convincing 90-53 rout of Carlisle in Virginia Independent Conference action.
Senior guard Adam Hatter finished with 14 points for the Flames (13-9, 7-6 VIC) while Drew Hatter added 11 in the victory and Ryan Slonaker chipped in with six.
Eastern Mennonite 25 23 26 16 — 90
Carlisle 11 14 22 6 — 53
EASTERN MENNONITE (90) — Slonaker 2 0-0 6, A. Hatter 4 2-2 14, D. Hatter 4 0-0 11, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Gillenwater 15 2-2 33, Johnson 11 0-0 14, Early 0 0-0 0, Samson 1 0-0 2, Mast 0 0-0 0, Berry 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 4-4 90.
CARLISLE (53) — Stuart 6 8-12 23, Simpson 1 0-0 2, Davis 5 0-2 11, Cunningham 7 0-0 14, Saufley 0 0-0 0, Tarpley 1 0-0 3, Fountain 0 1-2 1, Lawrence 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 9-16 53.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 12 (A. Hatter 4, D. Hatter 3, Slonaker 2, Johnson 2, Gillenwater), Carlisle 5 (Stuart 3, Davis, Tarpley).
