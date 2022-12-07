One of the area’s best coaches continued to make history on Tuesday in Bridgewater.
Turner Ashby girls basketball coach Rob Lovell, now in his 31st season as head coach of the Knights, earned the 500th win of his impressive and decorated coaching career with a convincing 68-9 non-district rout of Waynesboro inside Larry S. Pence Gymnasium.
Lovell now sits 11th all-time in the Virginia High School League record book for most wins by a girls basketball coach and is considered one of the best in the entire state.
During his time at TA, Lovell has won 10 Valley District titles, five regional championships and also captured a trio of state crowns that are still remembered fondly in Bridgewater.
Helping Lovell earn his big win on Tuesday was Elizabeth Smith with a game-high 18 points for the Knights while Raevin Washington added 14 points, four boards and a trio of blocks.
Also chipping in for TA (3-0) was Maisy Miller with 11 points, five assists and three steals while Kendall Simmers was impressive with seven points, six assists and five rebounds.
Acadia Bowen had six points for the Knights while Kyleigh Knight added four points and racked up seven steals defensively. Rowen Smith finished with four points and three steals.
The school plans to recognize Lovell with a reception before Thursday’s big game against Luray. The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. in the small commons area at TAHS.
Waynesboro 2 0 5 2 — 9
Turner Ashby 11 28 14 15 — 68
WAYNESBORO (9) — Gett 0 0-0 0, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Cardamone 0 0-0 0, Goodwin 1 0-0 2, Diggs 0 0-2 0, Staton 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 1–4 3, Graham 0 0-0 0, Hull 1 0-0 2, Eubanks 1 0-0 2. Totals 4 1-7 9.
TURNER ASHBY (68) — Knight 1 2-2 4, Simmers 2 2-2 7, Bowen 2 0-0 6, Conley 1 0-2 2, Whetzel 0 0-1 0, Smith 9 0-0 18, Miller 3 3-4 11, Myers 0 2-2 2, Smith 2 0-0 4, Washington 7 0-0 14. Totals 27 8-16 68.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 6 (Simmers 2, Bowen 2, Miller 2).
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Girls Basketball
Broadway 63, Staunton 20: Sophomore guard Wren Wheeler exploded for a career-high 36 points as Broadway rolled past Staunton in non-district action at BHS.
Freshman guard April Gingerich added 13 points for the Gobblers (2-2), who snapped a two-game losing streak, while sophomore Jerin Billmeyer also chipped in with six.
Senior Lily Gatesman and freshman Hannah Tinnell added four points apiece for Broadway.
Samantha Swift had eight points for the Storm (0-3) while Kourtlyn Stewart added seven.
Staunton 6 4 2 8 — 20
Broadway 16 18 9 20 — 63
STAUNTON (20) — Floyd 0 0-0 0, Johnston 1 0-0 2, Henson 0 0-0 0, Stewart 3 1-1 7, Bell 1 1-2 3, Nash 0 0-0 0, Pittman 0 0-0 0, Wharton 0 0-0 0, Swift 3 2-2 8, Park 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 4-5 20.
BROADWAY (63) — Bacon 0-0 0, Gatesman 2 0-0 4, Wheeler 11 8-9 36, Runion 0 0-0 0, Tinnell 2 0-0 4, Gingerich 4 2-2 13, Billmeyer 2 2-3 6. Totals 21 12-14 63.
3-Point Goals — Broadway 9 (Wheeler 6, Gingerich 3).
Spotswood 68, John Handley 33: In Winchester, Zoli Khalil had a double-double of 28 points and 12 rebounds as Spotswood remained unbeaten with a rout of John Handley.
Alana Taylor added 14 points and four assists for the Trailblazers (3-0) in the non-district victory while Molly Grefe continued to impress early on this season with eight points.
Brooke Morris hit a pair of 3s to finish with six points in her return to action for Spotswood while Hailey Jones totaled four points and Madison Doss dished out a team-best five assists.
Spotswood 14 26 20 8 — 68
John Handley 10 8 8 7 — 33
SPOTSWOOD (68) — Doss 0 0-2 0, Joyner 1 0-0 2, Khalil 9 7-9 28, Jones 2 0-0 4, Taylor 5 4-4 14, Fisher 1 0-0 2, Morris 2 0-0 6, Moats 0 0-0 0, Grefe 4 0-0 8, Jones 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 12-17 68.
JOHN HANDLEY (33) — Washington 3 1-2 7, Hobson 1 2-2 4, D. Jett 0 0-0 0, O. Jett 5 0-2 13, Long 0 0-0 0, Jerkic 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 2-2 2, Meleter 0 0-0 0, Boone 0 0-0 0, Hogan 2 1-2 5. Totals 12 6-9 33.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 6 (Khalil 3, Morris 2), John Handley 3 (O. Jett).
Rappahannock County 49, East Rockingham 33: Sara Monger scored eight points, but East Rockingham dropped its Bull Run District opener to Rappahannock County at home.
It was the second straight loss for the Eagles (2-2, 0-1 Bull Run), who got six points from Haley Lucas, five from Lilly Campbell and four each from Kaicey Foltz and Sierra Custer.
Rappahannock County 14 14 9 12 — 49
East Rockingham 11 8 8 6 — 33
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY (49) — Loving 6 2-4 14, Stringfellow 0 0-0 0, Jenkins 2 3-6 7, B. Atkins 3 5-6 11, A. Atkins 4 0-2 8, Pong 1 0-0 2, Shackelford 2 1-2 5, Clem 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 12-19 49.
EAST ROCKINGHAM (33) — Knorr 0 0-0 0, Sipe 1 0-0 3, Foltz 1 1-2 4, Campbell 2 1-2 5, Custer 2 0-0 4, Lucas 3 0-0 6, Townsend 1 1-2 3, Herring 0 0-0 0, Monger 2 4-9 8, Funkhouser 0 0-2 0. Totals 12 7-9 33.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 2 (Sipe, Foltz).
Mountain View 47, Stuarts Draft 34: In Quicksburg, Bre Franklin had 20 points and six boards as Mountain View earned its first win with a non-district victory over Stuarts Draft.
Mya Councill was big-time for the Generals (1-1) with 12 points, nine rebounds and nine assists while Ava Pittington had 10 points and eight rebounds in the home win.
Kenzie Stanley also impressed for Mountain View with seven rebounds and two steals.
Boys Basketball
Waynesboro 56, Turner Ashby 49: Senior forward Jybraun Brown scored 15 points to help Waynesboro earn its first win of the season with a home victory over Turner Ashby.
Charlie Haynes added 14 points for the Little Giants (1-2), including a perfect 10-for-10 effort at the charity stripe, while Jackson Darden had nine and Haden Morris had eight.
The struggling Knights (0-4) were led by Beau Baylor with 16 points while Owen Lyons impressed with 14 and Nolan Bailey finished with 11 in the road setback.
Turner Ashby 6 11 12 20 — 49
Waynesboro 12 15 7 22 — 56
TURNER ASHBY (49) — Shank 1 2-5 4, Baylor 7 2-5 16, Sports 0 0-0 0, Fox 1 0-1 2, Lyons 5 0-0 14, Seifert 0 0-0 0, Moseley 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-0 2, Bailey 4 2-7 11. Totals 19 6-18 49.
WAYNESBORO (56) — Haynes 2 10-10 14, Darden 3 1-4 9, Robinson 1 0-0 2, Hite 1 0-0 2, McGuffin 0 0-0 0, Morris 2 4-6 8, Williams 2 0-0 4, Jackson 0 0-0 0, Brown 6 2-3 15, Wells 1 0-2 2. Totals 18 17-25 56.
3-Point Goals — Turner Ashby 5 (Lyons 4, Bailey), Waynesboro 3 (Darden 2, Brown).
Spotswood 100, John Handley 72: Sophomore guard Camryn Pacheco poured in 24 points as 13 Spotswood players scored in a blowout win over John Handley at home.
Rayne Dean added 15 points for the Trailblazers (3-0) in the high-scoring affair while Jackson Li had 11 and David Gipson finished with 10 to round out double-digit scorers.
Also having solid nights for Spotswood was Tyler Sprague and Ja’Corey Shelton with nine points apiece while Parker Webb had six and Jonathan Harding chipped in with five.
John Handley 21 14 13 24 — 72
Spotswood 31 21 32 16 — 100
JOHN HANDLEY (72) — Brown 3 1-3 9, Brisco 4 1-1 12, Akanbi 0 1-2 1, Ambrose 2 0-0 6, Campbell 2 0-2 5, Trammel 3 0-0 8, Miller 2 1-3 7, Lavette 2 1-2 5, Dadisman 1 1-2 4, Pratt 4 4-8 14, Larson 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 12-25 72.
SPOTSWOOD (100) — Li 5 0-0 11, Pacheco 9 4-4 24, Graves 1 0-0 2, Sprague 4 0-0 9, Leslie 1 0-0 3, Dean 7 1-5 15, Harding 2 1-4 5, Shelton 3 2-2 9, Barnes 0 0-0 0, Webb 2 2-8 9, Pellot 1 0-0 2, Gipson 5 0-0 10, Chaluisant-Vega 1 0-0 2, Edwards 0 2-2 2. Totals 41 12-25 100.
3-Point Goals — John Handley 12 (Brisco 3, Brown 2, Ambrose 2, Trammel 2, Pratt 2, Campbell), Spotswood 6 (Pacheco 2, Li, Sprague, Leslie, Shelton).
East Rockingham 89, Rappahannock County 52: Ryan Williams scored 24 points and Kain Shifflett had 22 as East Rockingham defeated Rappahannock County on the road.
Xavia Brown added 14 points for the Eagles (1-2, 1-0 Bull Run) in the much-needed victory while Xavier Butler also was solid with eight points of his own in the district battle.
Eiler Yancey, a junior, finished with a season-high nine points for East Rockingham.
East Rockingham 29 25 22 13 — 89
Rappahannock County 12 15 16 9 — 52
EAST ROCKINGHAM (89) — Williams 8 2-2 24, Jones 1 0-2 2, Robinson 2 0-0 4, Yancey 4 0-0 9, Brown 7 0-0 14, Mitchell 0 0-0 0, Butler 6 1-2 13, Shifflett 9 2-6 22. Totals 37 5-15 89.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY (52) — Atkins 0 2-4 2, Compton 1 1-2 3, Martz 2 0-1 4, R. Deal 4 0-0 10, Vandrey 0 3-4 3, A. Deal 4 1-2 13, Phillips 2 0-0 4, Pence 6 2-3 14. Totals 19 9-18 52.
3-Point Goals — East Rockingham 9 (Williams 6, Shifflett 2, Yancey), Rappahannock County 4 (R. Deal 2, A. Deal 2)
Western Albemarle 49, Harrisonburg 38: Sophomore guard Latham Fields had 12 points, but Harrisonburg suffered a non-district home loss to Western Albemarle.
Jadon Burgess added 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Blue Streaks (0-3).
Fausto Hernandez finished with seven points for HHS while Keith Brown totaled six.
Western Albemarle 8 16 11 14 — 49
Harrisonburg 13 6 2 17 — 38
WESTERN ALBEMARLE (49) — Childers 0 0-0 0, Kessler 4 0-0 8, Sims 1 0-0 3, Gobble 6 3-4 19, Keeton 2 6-6 12, Schmitz 0 0-0 0, Burke 0 0-0 0, Berget 2 0-0 6, Seaborn 0 0-0 0, Sime 0 1-2 1, Layman 0 0-0 0, Dahl 0 0-2 0. Totals 16 10-15 49.
HARRISONBURG (38) — Burgess 4 2-3 10, Brown 3 0-0 6, T. Fields 0 1-4 1, Hernandez 2 2-2 7, L. Fields 3 5-5 12, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 0-0 0, Kuangu 0 0-0 0, Alhajana 1 0-0 2, Andrawas 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 10-14 38.
3-Point Goals — Western Albemarle 7 (Gobble 4, Berget 2, Sims), Harrisonburg 2 (Hernandez, L. Fields).
Buffalo Gap 41, Nelson County 40: Bennett Bowers dropped 19 points as Buffalo Gap held off a late Nelson County rally for an ugly non-district victory in Swoope.
Jackson LaPorte added seven points for the Bison (3-0) while Micah Canterbury had six.
Nelson County 2 12 8 18 — 40
Buffalo Gap 15 14 4 8 — 41
NELSON COUNTY (40) — Allen 0 0-0 0, Baker 1 0-1 2, Knight 0 0-0 0, Morris 3 9-9 15, Parker 0 0-0 0, Pugh 2 2-3 6, Rose 2 0-0 4, Ward 4 0-0 8, Wenter 2 0-0 5. Totals 14 11-13 40.
BUFFALO GAP (41) — Cline 0 0-0 0, Strother 0 0-1 0, Bowers 6 5-6 19, Simmers 0 0-0 0, Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0, Hewitt 1 1-2 4, Gray 0 0-0 0, Canterbury 2 2-5 6, LaPorte 2 2-4 7, Hohenstein 2 1-3 5. Totals 13 11-21 41.
3-Point Goals — Nelson County (Wenter), Buffalo Gap 4 (Bowers 2, Hewitt, LaPorte).
Keyser 56, Pendleton County 54: In Keyser, W.Va., Clayton Kisamore scored 20 points but Pendleton County suffered a loss to Keyser in its season opener at home.
Josiah Kimble added 11 points for the Wildcats (0-1) while Brayden Beachler had eight.
Keyser 20 11 16 11 — 56
Pendleton County 11 18 14 13 — 54
KEYSER (56) — Broadwater 4 4-5 14, Washington 2 3-6 9, Liller 0 4-4 4, Parks 0 0-0 0, Mele 1 0-0 2, Keller 2 0-2 4, Furey 0 2-4 2, Matlick 1 0-0 2, Stanislawczyk 2 0-0 6, Schell 7 0-0 15. Totals 19 13-21 58.
PENDLETON COUNTY (54) — Kismore 6 8-12 20, Beachler 1 1-6 3, Smith 1 4-4 6, Kimble 4 0-0 11, Beachler 3 0-0 8, Armentrout 0 0-0 0, Vandevander 1 0-0 3, Wright 0 0-0 0, Owens 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 14-24 56.
3-Point Goals — Keyser 7 (Broadwater 2, Washington 2, Stanislawczyk 2, Schell), Pendleton County 6 (Kimble 3, Beachler 2, Vandevander).
Stuarts Draft 65, Mountain View 45: Harley Frame scored 20 points as Stuarts Draft remained unbeaten with a non-district blowout of Mountain View at SDHS.
Donovan Jenkins added 14 points for the Cougars (3-0) and Landon Graber had 11.
