In his first season back on the gridiron, Micah Matthews made quite the splash.
The sophomore receiver, who is a University of South Carolina baseball commit and one of the top prospects in the country for his class, was electric for Turner Ashby this fall.
As a result, the 6-foot-3, 200-pounder was named to the Virginia High School League Class 3 all-state football second team as the lone local player to earn such recognition.
Matthews finished the season with 64 receptions for 974 yards and 11 total touchdowns.
Toward the end of the season, the Knights utilized him in a role as a running back, too.
He finished the year with 1,163 all-purpose yards and helped TA go 9-3 on the year.
The Knights won their second consecutive Valley District championship as a result.
Lake Taylor senior Jordan Bass was named the VHSL Class 3 Offensive Player of the Year while teammate Anthony Britton Jr. was named the state’s Defensive Player of the Year.
LTHS head coach Jeremy Blunt was named the Coach of the Year after guiding the Phantoms to back-to-back state titles and a perfect 15-0 record this past season, including a 48-7 victory over Kettle Run in the state title game that extended their winning streak to 20.
In other prep sports:
Wilson Head Coach Bugden Resigns
Wilson Memorial head football coach Drew Bugden has resigned, the school announced.
Bugden, a WMHS graduate, was hired in 2020 and experienced immediate success.
Under Bugden, the Green Hornets went 16-13 with back-to-back Region 3C playoff appearances. This past year, Wilson went 7-4 and averaged 31 points per game.
Bugden previously coached at Stuarts Draft, Nelson County, and John R. Lewis.
The decision to step away, he said, came from a desire to spend more time with family.
WMHS athletic director Craig Flesher said the search for a new coach has already started.
The Green & Gold thanks Coach Bugden for his leadership since 2020, and looks forward to the next chapter for both Coach Bugden and the football program,” the release said.
