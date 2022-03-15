Maggie Thorpe scored on each side of the half as Spotswood earned a 5-3 non-district win over Staunton in girls soccer action in Penn Laird on Tuesday.
The Trailblazers also got goals from Dylan Gregory, Riley Thorpe and Nicole Syptak in the season-opening victory. Sadie Mayhew posted 10 saves in goal.
The Storm (0-1) were led by Emma Shuey, who posted a hat trick in the loss.
In other prep sports:
Boys Soccer
Spotswood 2, Staunton 2: In a huge non-district season-opener at Gypsy Hill Park, Staunton and Spotswood battled to a draw in overtime on Tuesday.
Mahamat Atom and Fernando Sierra-Perez had a goal apiece for Spotswood.
The Trailblazers (0-0-1) also got an assist from Daniel Romanchuck while Aiden Grefe posted six saves in goal and William Blackwell chipped in with two stops.
Baseball
Spotswood 12, Staunton 1: Noah Burtner and Ben Craig combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter for Spotswood in a non-district rout of Staunton on the road.
Burtner tossed the first two innings, giving up one run on five walks with three strikeouts. Craig pitched the next three, giving up just one walk with five strikeouts.
Luke Keister and Dalton Nicely led the Trailblazers (2-0) with three hits apiece.
Elijah Grogg also added two hits for Spotswood and five others had one each.
Broadway 14, East Rockingham 6: In Elkton, Broadway pounded out 12 hits and took advantage of six East Rockingham errors in a season-opening rout Monday.
Ben Hutcheson led the Gobblers (1-0) with a pair of doubles and two RBIs while Cameron Showalter had two singles and two more RBIs of his own in the victory.
Brade Smith was 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI while Hunter Deavers was also 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Ryan Martin had a single, three runs and an RBI. Ryan Anderson, Noah Hertzler and Sy Crider had a double each.
Broadway used a total of four pitchers on the evening after starter Drew Spiggle got roughed up to start the game. Branson Hensley tossed the next 2.2 innings, giving up zero runs on two hits and a walk while racking up seven strikeouts.
Dylan Shifflett then relieved Hensley and pitched two frames, with two earned runs on three hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Hertzler, a William and Mary signee, tossed the final 1.2 frames and allowed just a walk with four strikeouts.
The Eagles (0-1) saw Ben Dinkel, Ryan Williams, Josh Hensley, Noah Campbell and Quinton Hensley all earn one hit apiece. Josh Hensley had a team-high three RBIs.
Broadway 005 510 3 — 14 12 1
East Rockingham 200 220 0 — 6 5 6
Spiggle, Br. Hensley, Shifflett, Hertzler and Crider. Williams, Be. Hensley, Bruce and J. Hensley. W — Br. Hensley (1-0). L — Williams (0-1).
Wilson Memorial 8, Monticello 3: Mason McDowell was 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs as Wilson Memorial defeated Monticello in Charlottesville on Tuesday.
Jacob Leavell was 2-for-3 for the Green Hornets (1-0) while Jacob Wakefield, Jalen Rose, Aiden Podgorski and Jalen Rowzie added an RBI apiece.
On the mound, Irving started and earned the win with four innings pitched, giving up zero earned runs on two hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
Wilson Memorial 404 000 0 — 8 10 2
Monticello 001 002 0 — 3 5 0
Irving, Rose, McDowell and Leavell. Clore, Shifflett and Powell. W — Irving (1-0). L — Clore (0-2). HR — WM: McDowell, first inning, one on.
Rockbridge County 8, James River 6: In Midlothian, Rockbridge County used five James River errors to pull off a non-conference road win on Tuesday.
Austin Higgins had a single and two RBIs for the Wildcats (1-0) while Clay Irvine and Evan Golladay each had a hit and an RBI and Keswick Owens had a hit.
Owens also tossed a complete game, giving up six runs — only one of which was earned, though — on nine hits and zero walks while racking up five strikeouts.
Rockbridge County 300 032 0 — 8 4 2
James River 320 100 0 — 6 9 5
Owens and Golladay. Hammon, Mays, Hall and Austin. W — Owens (1-0). L — Mays (0-1). HR — JR: Andrews, second inning, one on.
Softball
Spotswood 10, Staunton 0: In Penn Laird, Spotswood took care of business with a quick and efficient shutout non-district victory over Staunton on Tuesday.
Taelor Ware pitched a complete game for the Trailblazers (1-0) in the five-inning rout, giving up just three walks while striking out 15 batters on the evening.
Boys Tennis
Broadway 6, Strasburg 1: In Broadway, the Gobblers opened their season with an impressive 6-1 victory over non-district opponent Strasburg on Monday.
Broadway dominated the singles matches with Quang Choii Ung-Liambouheuang, Cason Surratt, Tanner Fulk and Marshall Good all earning key victories.
Fulk/Devon Crider and Ung-Liambouheuang/Surratt also won the only two doubles matches played in the season-opening victory for the Gobblers (1-0).
The lone win for the Rams (0-1) came at No. 1 singles from Daniel Ham.
